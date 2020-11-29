The insurance sector has yet to fully recover from the effects of the pandemic, and Markel Corp. (NYSE:MKL) is no different. Since the start of the year, Markel's share price is still down by 12%, and this compares unfavorably to the S&P 500 (SPY), which has risen by 13% over the same time frame. I believe this presents a good opportunity to own this high-quality insurance company, and in this article, I evaluate what makes Markel an attractive buy at the current valuation, so let's get started.

A Look Into Markel

Markel is a financial holding company whose principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. Markel differentiates itself from other insurance companies in the way that it allocates its capital. Unlike most insurance companies, which return most of their free cash flow to shareholders, Markel retains its free cash flow and invests it through its Markel Ventures arm. This makes Markel similar to how Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) operates, in that Berkshire Hathaway also owns an array of privately-held businesses.

This strategy has worked well for Markel over an extended period of time, and Markel has outperformed the S&P 500 over a 25-year period. As seen below, Markel has generated an 11.5% CAGR over this time frame, outpacing the 9.5% CAGR of the S&P 500. While a couple of percentage points may not seem like much, the magic of compounding magnifies this gap over time. As such, a person who invested $10K at the beginning of this period would have $157K today, which is far more than the $100K (included reinvested dividends) that they would have with the S&P 500 (see below)

Markel delivered overall strong results in the third quarter, with earned premiums rising by 7.3% YoY, and operating revenue from Market Ventures rising by 66% YoY. These strong results led to diluted EPS more than doubling on a YoY basis, with a 122% YoY return.

It should be noted that catastrophe losses have taken a toll on Markel's results in the recent quarter and for the first nine months of the year. As seen above, the combined ratio, which is calculated as (incurred losses + expenses ) / earned premiums, was 97% for Q3'19, and 101% for the nine months ended Sept. 30th, 2020. This compares unfavorably to 94% and 95%, respectively, for Q3'19, and nine months ended Sept. 30th, 2019. The higher combined ratio during Q3'29 can be attributed to underwriting losses stemming from COVID-19, as well as Hurricanes Laura, Sally, and Isaias, and wildfires in the western U.S.

Despite these negatives, I'm encouraged by the fact that Markel's insurance business still produced a profit in the latest quarter. Plus, gross written premiums were $5.4 billion for the first nine months of 2020, which compares favorably to $4.9 billion in 2019, equating to an increase of 10% YoY. This was attributed to more favorable rates in within the professional liability and general liability product lines, as well as growth in the personal product lines.

Plus, as noted earlier, Markel's ventures have shown resilience in the current economic environment, with revenues surpassing $2 billion for the first nine months of 2020, and EBITDA growing by 30% YoY, driven by Markel's recent acquisitions of Lansing Building Products, and VSC Fire & Security.

Turning to valuation, I find Markel to be attractively priced, at its current price of $1,004 per share. At the current price-to-book value of 1.2x, the shares are currently trading at the low end of this ratio in comparison to the prior 10 years.

The shares also look undervalued from a price-to-free cash flow perspective. As seen below, Markel is currently trading at a price-to-free cash flow ratio of 8.1x, which, as seen below, also sits at the low end of this ratio's range over the past decade. Both price-to-book and price-to-FCF are common measures for insurance companies, as they are essentially financial holding companies that are in the business of generating cash for shareholders. Analysts seem to agree that the shares are undervalued, with a consensus Buy rating, and an average price target of $1,112, which sits 11% above the current share price.

Investor Takeaway

Markel has a differentiated model of investing its retained cash flows into other companies, thereby making it similar to how Berkshire Hathaway operates. This model has proven successful, as Markel's total return over an extended period of time has outpaced that of the S&P 500. It has experienced challenges this year, due to COVID-19 and natural disasters, but the latest quarter suggests a rebound is underway. Plus, it's supported by strong results from its ventures segment. Valuation metrics suggest that the shares are attractively priced at the moment, especially compared to historical norms. Given this, and the aforementioned, I see now as being a good time to buy this quality company.

