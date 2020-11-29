Fossil Group (FOSL) has shown real signs of life as of recent, certainly in recent weeks in tandem with the entire sector of beaten down names related to apparel and fashion.

In the early 2010s, this was a stock trading far above $100 per share; in fact, shares traded at these levels as recent as 2014. A combination of dismal operating trends, incurred debt from share buybacks at too elevated levels, and a string of disappointment caused big pressure on the shares. This was reinforced by fears of investors that e-watches and smartwatches would wipe out the business.

These trends and concerns took place far ahead of COVID-19; in fact, shares traded at just $6 and change late in 2017. Signs of a recovery and some short squeeze action took shares back to $30 in the summer of 2018 as further disappointments and the arrival of COVID-19 led to shares falling to just $2 in March.

A Review

Fossil has seen huge operational gains in the 2010s with sales up from $2.0 billion in 2011 to $3.5 billion in 2015 as the company reported operating earnings of half a billion for three years in a row at the time. Incurred interest expenses following share buybacks and some dealmaking, as well as sales deleveraging meant that the picture looked a lot different last year. In 2019, sales fell back to $2.2 billion as the company was essentially breaking even.

Last year, the company reported a 13% fall in sales to $2.22 billion as the company is truly global in terms of the geographic coverage of its activities, while watches are responsible for more than 80% of sales. With a flattish net cash position, expectations were low at the start of the year as 50 million outstanding shares traded at just $7-$8 per share, for a market value below the $400 million mark. There were few reasons to be upbeat other than a very low valuation in relation to the sales base and the relatively sound balance sheet. For 2020, the company guided for sales to fall 8% while operating margins were originally expected to be flat, not much of an inspiration.

First-quarter results were dismal as the market cap shrunk to just $100 million after the outbreak of COVID-19. Sales fell 16% to $390 million, yet deleverage on the bottom line was far greater with operating losses of $134 million being quite substantial, as net debt rose to $74 million. Second-quarter sales fell 48% amidst the impact of stores being closed, and while sales amounted to just $259 million, operating losses of $34 million looked relatively reasonable in this environment and cost control kicked in. The big decline in sales and very solid working capital management meant that the company returned to a net cash position.

Growth trends improved in the third quarter with constant currency sales down 20% to $435 million as the fierce restructuring resulted in an operating profit of $18 million, while the company built up a net cash position of $85 million. The composition of the sales trends is simple and that is that e-commerce sales are up (66% at owned e-commerce platforms), while physical sales are down. While this is no surprise and is probably margin accretive given the nature of Fossil's products, the near term is challenged. In fact, the company anticipated worsening of the trends in the final quarter, with total revenues seen down between 30% and 40%.

What Now?

Despite the secular headwinds, there is much to like about Fossil. With a current enterprise value of roughly $400 million, the company is valued at just 0.2 times sales. This multiple is very low as the company is not facing a net debt issue and, in fact, has achieved operating profitability while sales are down 20% year over year, as the operating profit improvement is quite meaningful.

This is in part driven by the dynamics of rising e-commerce sales and lower store sales, with e-commerce sales now representing 30% of total sales. There is lots to gain here as greater scale on large platforms can result in good conversion and better margins, while the company can close down unprofitable stores, as the company continues to invest in tech-savvy watches, including integration with other apps and fitness and health apps, among others.

Coming from an extremely and probably too low base, shares have seen incredible momentum in recent weeks, as in fact shares traded at just $5 at the start of the month. After shares have doubled, the operating asset valuation of $400 million remains modest in absolute and relative sales multiples. If the company could maintain the quarterly operating earnings rate, the valuation comes in at just around 6-7 times operating earnings.

This is a very modest multiple for an unleveraged business at a low revenue base, as the question is what the margin profile can look like under more normalized conditions. Of course, a sales recovery should inherently help operating margins, yet I would not be surprised to see some pressure on margins if stores with greater marginal costs re-open. After all, it is hard to disentangle the fall in operating expense as a result of COVID-19 and actual cost savings.

Here and now, I am long-term constructive on the back of the value argument, a sound balance sheet and the fact that this is a brand, not a distributor. On the other hand, near-term expectations might have run a bit high as Fossil has long been cheap and has gotten more cheap with the passage of time. Hence, perhaps long-term value, although I would not chase the current momentum after a fierce momentum run in recent weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.