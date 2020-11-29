Is Gold The New Bonds?

Interest rates have dropped so far that there is a risk of large price declines from rising rates and as always credit risk.

"Brass shines as fair to the ignorant as gold to the goldsmiths." - Queen Elizabeth I

Historically, investment advisors and pension funds allocated most of their clients' money to stocks and bonds. A common allocation was 60% stocks and 40% bonds. But with risk-free bonds (10-year Treasuries) now under 1%, investing in bonds leaves an investor behind inflation in the U.S. In many European nations, government bonds now have a negative yield. Retirees counted on bond income to supplement social security, pensions and other retirement income. They are being forced to pull money out of bond principal as the interest income is insufficient to live on. Insurance companies invest primarily in bonds. They will be increasingly forced to increase their underwriting income to offset lower bond yields, add riskier bonds or buy stocks. Investors of course can get yields higher than 1%, but take credit risk and often prepayment risk to do so. If you buy a 10-year BBB-rated bond (the lowest investment grade), you still are getting only about 2%. That is about the rate of inflation. As such, bonds are already acting like gold.

Declining interest rates are not new. We have seen a 40-year secular decline in interest rates as shown by the chart below. Many reasons have been given for this, but I believe it comes down to the first thing they teach you in an economics class. Prices rise when demand exceeds supply and fall when demand is less than supply. The demand for bonds and other interest-bearing instruments has exceeded supply for quite some time. This is due to a massive creation of wealth the last 40 years around the world. Don't believe the naysayers, things have gone quite well over that period. Another important factor has been increased foreign demand for U.S. bonds and loans. Further, the rapid rise of ETFs, 401(k)s, and endowments has fed demand for bonds.

Changes in the price of bonds is in inverse to changes in yield. With yields so low, bonds have little room for rates to drop further in order to appreciate in price. However, there is lots of room to decline in value if rates go up. Meanwhile you are getting paid little in interest income while you hope for higher rates.

The chart below shows that gold has been acting as a surprisingly good hedge for lower bond interest rates since 2007. When rates go down, gold has gone up.

Comparing bonds to gold

The chart below compares risk-free (rated AAA) bonds and the lowest level of investment grade (rated BBB) bonds to gold held physically and through an ETF such as the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX). For comparison purposes, a 10-year term will be used for bonds as it is commonly used for corporate and government purposes.

Source: Bond prices here, Gold prices last 20 years here. For gold prices the last 90 years used the $20.65 average price in 1930 and $1,800 currently. The rest is discussed below.

While bonds have a history of total return similar to physical gold, most of that was when bonds had much higher yields. They benefitted from both the higher yield and price appreciation when yields dropped. With yields of 1% to 2% for investment-grade bonds, bonds are unlikely to approach its historical total return unless after rates increase significantly and stay there.

All four choices shown above can, and often do, decline in value. This is due to changes in interest rates for bonds, credit risk for bonds and commodity pricing for gold. The most prone to price changes are gold miners. This can be mitigated somewhat by buying a basket of stocks using an ETF such as the GDX. However, if you hold bonds to maturity, changes in interest rates won't impact the final payout. Bonds do have credit risk, much more so in the BBB category than the AAA.

Gold currently has a much higher appreciation potential than bonds. This is because bonds are very limited in how much more they can appreciate in value when paying yields of about 2% for BBB rated and 1% for AAA rated. Gold has no such appreciation restraints. Both gold and bonds had unusually high historical returns over the last 20 years. Bonds in particular are on a large secular decline in rates (see the first chart) to the point that it cannot go much lower without going negative. A significant negative yield would likely require a political will to do so. It is highly unlikely BBB-rated bonds will achieve or beat the 7.9% return it had the last 20 years over the next 20 years.

Source: Bloomberg

Investing in investment-grade bonds no longer provides sufficient yield to live on. Physical gold's biggest negative is a lack of yield. You can get some yield by investing in a gold miner or a gold miner ETF or mutual fund. However, the industry pays low dividends and the GDX ETF currently only has a yield of only 0.51%. You can get a higher yield with bonds if you are willing to invest in non-investment-grade bonds. But that takes away the safety reason most investors want when they invest in bonds.

Another issue with the majority of corporate bonds is prepayment risk. They can get prepaid by the issuer prior to maturity.

Bonds surprisingly have a much higher daily volatility than gold. The Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) has a beta of 3.10 according to TD Ameritrade. The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) has a beta of 1.73. The physical gold fund - SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) - has a beta of 0.06 and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a beta of 0.99. GLD's low beta means it doesn't move at all with the stock market on a daily basis.

Gold has a similar liquidity to bonds. Both gold and bonds that are held in an ETF are very liquid if the ETF has enough size. You can hold gold and bonds individually. Selling an individual bond can take some time as there is usually a spread between the bid and ask. Often there is not enough on the bid to sell your full position and you have to go lower or wait. It can take days or longer. Physical gold held in a vault can take a day or so calling dealers to get the best price.

Gold's Uses

Unlike bonds, gold has many more uses than just an investment as shown below.

Non-investment purposes (jewelry and technology) are the largest uses of gold. However, it can be argued that many of the jewelry buyers, especially in Asia, are also buying jewelry for investment purposes. Two of the three largest jewelry markets are India and China which are both growing wealth rapidly. That indicates gold jewelry demand should continue to grow. Despite this, money flows into or out of ETFs, central bank buying patterns and hedging, often have a bigger and more immediate impact on the price of gold.

Many investors buy gold as a hedge against uncertainty, inflation, deflation, a weak stock market and currency weakness. Gold is a shorter-term hedge against stock market weakness and a longer-term hedge against inflation, currency weakness and interest rates. The last four years, the Republican Party has abandoned its historical defense against large federal deficits. This has led to massive deficits with no end in sight, even before the recession. Now neither party is interested in containing the federal deficit. In fact, many Democrats are embracing Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), which believes that deficits don't matter. The advancement of MMT has been such that the economist for historically pro-business bastion Barron's (Matthew Klein) is openly promoting it. That has made hedging for currency, inflation and interest rates even more important.

Higher interest rates hurt bonds and stocks but generally not gold. Gold did work as a good hedge earlier this year as we had uncertainty, a weak stock market and some deflation. In recent weeks, it has been sold as those conditions eased.

Gold Pricing Pressure

If you are unconvinced about gold's future, I can think of no better reason to own some than this. Gold is hard to mine and getting harder to find in the earth. The low-hanging fruit has been found. The amount of gold being mined is less than 2% annually of the world supply. Yet demand for gold for most of the uses shown above is increasing faster than 2% per year. This puts a secular, long-term upward pressure on prices beyond what is done for hedging purposes.

Takeaway

The primary purpose of bonds has been safety and income. Right now, if you want safe bonds, the yield is around 1%. That is less than inflation and well below the average dividend rates on stocks. The income from physical gold is only 1% less. Yet with gold you also get a hedge against uncertainty, inflation, interest rates, deflation and to a lesser degree a weak stock market. You also get significantly more appreciation potential. Bonds don't adjust for inflation like stocks and commodities like gold does.

Replacing higher-yielding bonds as they mature or are called away with gold makes sense if you have a longer-term investment horizon. In the short or intermediate term, gold can drop more than bonds. But longer term it has a much better appreciation potential due to the low yield of bonds. Demand for gold jewelry, computer chips, other electronics, and hedging will likely only grow as more wealth is created. It is growing faster than 2%, the amount of new gold mined each year. Also, inflation and currency weakness are more long-term issues that gold will protect against much better than bonds. Consider 5% to 10% of your portfolio previously allocated to bonds with gold-related investments if you have a long-term horizon.

If your overwhelming primary reason to buy bonds is safety, stick with AAA- or AA-rated bonds. Despite the fact that bonds are more volatile on a day-to-day basis (higher beta), gold can drop farther than a basket of investment-grade bonds. Since AAA bond investors are looking primarily for safety, gold is less of a substitute for government and AAA bonds and more for lower-rated bonds.

Gold is an imperfect hedge for inflation, deflation, uncertainty and currency weakness, but better than anything else I can think of for those items in the longer term. With increased fiscal deficits in the U.S., currency and inflation risk is increasing.

Gold has long been an alternative to bonds in portfolio allocations, but a very junior cousin. The biggest drawback has been a lack of an income stream. However, with interest rates so low, that is now less of an issue.

How to invest

There are several ways you can invest in gold. These are:

Own and possess physical gold

Own physical gold through an ETF such as GLD and PHYS

Own a gold mine stock

Own an ETF or mutual fund that invests in gold mine stocks

The first two provide no income. However, the most common income vehicles (bonds and CDs) offer almost no income currently, so that's not as much a disadvantage as it has been in the past. In fact, that is the gist of this article. Interest rates have come down so much that gold is becoming a better alternative for investors who want part of their portfolio in a safer place than stocks.

Gold mining stocks are more volatile than physical gold. They have large fixed costs that magnify gold price moves up or down. They are lower yielding than the stock market as a whole. It also takes an expertise to understand a gold mining company similar to that of understanding a biotech. Some of the factors you need to know include:

Reserves level

Quality of reserves such as proven or unproven

Richness of current production

Capex needed to maintain current production

Capex being spent for growth

Exploration plans

Time and cost needed to bring a new mine online

Geology

Quality of management

Leverage

If you don't have the background or skills to understand the items above, I recommend buying a large basket of gold stocks instead. Consider the VanEck Vectors Gold Miner ETF and its small-cap companies' cousin the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miner ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ). Another reason to own a basket of gold miners is the owners of individual mines have limited control over what they will find underground.

My Actions

I bought the GDXJ and GLD ETFs earlier in the year as a hedge. The hedge worked well and I recently closed both out at a profit as the economy appears to be stabilizing for now with normal inflation. I sold because I am a short-term investor with a time horizon under one year. Most investors are longer term, and I recommend gold exposure for them for appreciation and hedging against inflation, higher interest rates, deflation, and weak markets.

I continue to have gold exposure in an unorthodox way. I am a director and investor in a startup that mines e-waste for gold and other precious metals without tearing up the earth or using smokestacks. Yes, gold can be green.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GDX, GLD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.