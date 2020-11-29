There is a very large opportunity for someone else to make a robust platforms for Windows and the data center.

Apple has shown everyone that ARM platforms can not only compete with x86, but can exceed its performance.

It represents is a huge milestone in a slow revolution in tech. This is the biggest threat ever to the x86 platform.

Youtube screenshot

In Which I Prematurely Snarked

Shortly into his presentation at the Apple Silicon Mac event, Apple (AAPL) SVP of Software Craig Federighi used the phrase “buttery smooth” to describe the feel of macOS Big Sur on the new Apple Silicon Macs. Of course, I immediately ran to Twitter to make fun of him.

Almost three weeks into using an Apple Silicon Mac mini, I take it back; it is buttery smooth in a way no other computer is. I’m very much blown away by this $699 wonder, the least expensive computer in the house, and that includes the phones. It is the least expensive Mac in the line, and the fastest in single-core performance, even besting the Xeon Mac Pro, which starts at $5,999. It even beats them while emulating Intel code. By controlling “the whole widget,” as Steve Jobs was fond of saying, they are able to create an entirely unique experience, which is Apple’s favorite thing of all.

It still comes with third-party software limitations, but these are mostly narrow use cases which we’ll talk about. Also, keep in mind, Apple is starting with the low-end of the line and working their way up. These are the worst Apple Silicon Macs we will ever see. Within a couple of years, every Apple device will run on Apple Silicon, from the tiny system-on-package in AirPods to whatever beast they wind up putting into the Mac Pro.

But more broadly, this represents the biggest threat ever to the x86 ecosystem. Along with moves by Nvidia (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN) and a host of other players, ARM hardware is incrementally chipping away at x86 dominance.

This is very bad news for Intel (INTC), and less so, AMD (AMD). For AMD, it is also a huge opportunity.

The Slow Revolution

Under its visionary leader, Steve Ballmer, Microsoft (MSFT) went from a company whose operating system ran 90% of computing devices in the world to, um, not that. He was so busy protecting Windows and Office monopolies, and fighting off the ghosts of open source, that it already was too late when most devices were running Google (GOOGL) or Apple operating systems. Now, Microsoft is still a behemoth, but they will never again be preeminent in software the way they were from 1982-2007. Helluva run, though. Intel and AMD are about halfway through their own version of this process. The threat from below that they don’t even seem to see is ARM-based processors, which are in your phone, tablet, watch, TV box, smart speaker, refrigerator, toaster, TV, soon in your laptop, and coming to a data center near you. All in less time than Intel or AMD think, because they are too busy fighting each other. -Me, December 2018

Less than two months into my start at Seeking Alpha, I wrote an article that began with those two paragraphs. I was pretty new here, so I was a little unprepared for what happened next. It was by far the most-read thing I had written to that point, and the reason why was that Intel and AMD fans came from far and wide to tell me how stupid I was.

Two years later, those paragraphs seem like a foregone conclusion. Tech can change in a blink of an eye, even in a slow revolution. It has three phases:

Intel and AMD miss out on a huge opportunity, and ARM chips become dominant in phones and other smart devices. This is water under the bridge. ARM chips replace x86 in laptops and desktops. I am writing this article on one. ARM chips replace x86 in the data center. Again, this is already happening with Amazon’s Gravitron2 instances, and it is the whole point of Nvidia’s proposed $40 billion acquisition of ARM from Softbank.

So we are still somewhere in the middle of this threat to x86, but the other big thing that has changed in the 2 years since I wrote that article is that Intel and AMD are very much aware of it now. I also thinl we are past the point of no return.

What’s So Special About ARM Hardware?

The M1 system-on-chip. Apple image

In my many “ARM Is Going To Take Over The World” screeds, this section used to be titled “What Is ARM?” But since the Nvidia announcement, I think we can dispense with that. Still, there are some important things to keep in mind from the technical side.

First off, ARM does not design or fabricate chips. They make an instruction set, core designs and reference designs. Their customers — Apple, Qualcomm (QCOM), Samsung, and many others — license that IP from them and design the chips. A big winner at the end are the fabs, especially TSMC, who can barely keep up.

ARM was originally created as a joint Apple venture to design a low power CPU for the Newton. That is still part of the deal today. The performance has iterated up year after year since the ARM1, but the power consumption advantage has remained. More and more, performance-per-Watt has become the relevant metric, especially in the data center, and in any product with a battery.

We are mostly going to discuss Apple’s implementation, but generally speaking the next big advantage that ARM has over x86 is that Apple and all the rest get to make the chip they want to make, for their devices, software and customers. They get to focus on the things they need, and leave out the things they don’t. They control their own roadmap, which is, again, what Nvidia wants to spend $40 billion on.

But computing has also gotten much more complex. The days of a general purpose CPU doing everything are slowly fading as we reach the atomic limits of silicon. Specialization is required. Nvidia’s vision for ARM is that it forms a base for a CPU-GPU-TPU hardware stack in the data center. To keep scaling up to the demands of workloads, the data center needs to have specialized units each doing what they are best at. We see the same sort of specialization going on when we dig into Apple’s M1.

Which brings me to the final very important advantage ARM has, which is that your cell phone, this M1 Mac mini sitting in front of me, and Nvidia’s future data center beast all run on the same instruction set.

The Whole Widget

One of Steve Jobs’ primary obsessions was owning and developing all the key technologies for their products. The main reason is very Jobsian: he thought everyone else’s stuff was terrible, and it drove him nuts that he had to put it in his products. But there is more than that to it, because it allows Apple to do as they please with their devices and make them unique in a crowded market. This is why rolling their own ARM system-on-a-chip (SoC) is so attractive.

Briefly, the timeline of how they started:

2005: Intel turns down the opportunity to make the SoC for iPhone.

June 2007: iPhone is released sporting a Samsung ARM SoC.

April 2008: Apple acquires PA Semi and begins the chip design unit with its talent.

June 2010: iPhone 4 ships with Apple’s first SoC, the A4.

It took a little over 2 years from “Apple thinks they can make a chip?” to “Hey, this thing is pretty good.” At first it was fine that they were as good as comparable offerings from Samsung and Qualcomm, but now the A-series that runs iPhone and iPad is widely acknowledged to be generations ahead of the competition.

But it is not just the A-series:

S-series: This is the brain of the Watch.

W-series: W-for-wireless. Combo Bluetooth-Wifi chip for Watch and AirPods. Integrated into the S-series since the W2.

H-series: H-for-headphone, it replaces the W-series in AirPods and also Beats wireless.

T-series: Mac secure enclave. Hackable and unpatchable with an old A10 vulnerability, so thankfully obsoleted by the new M-series.

So now we have the new M-for-Mac Series. As the name implies, this is the first, and likely the slowest M-Series SoC we will see. This is a laptop-class chip with very low power consumption. Let’s compare it to the fastest Intel laptop chip Apple sells, the i9-9980H, which goes in the $2799 MacBook Pro 16”.

I cherry-picked the best result for each chip running Big Sur from the Geekbench site, but this is far from the only result like this. As usual, Anandtech gives it the most thorough frisking, and what they found:

In single core CPU performance, what most apps use, the M1 is the fastest chip in any Apple computer, including the Xeon in the $5,999 Mac Pro. In multicore, it is only exceeded by the MacBook Pro i9 16” and the Mac Pro.

Broadening out, against the best Intel and AMD have to offer for high-end laptops right now, the M1 more than holds its own for both CPU and integrated GPU tests, at far lower power consumption.

Anandtech estimates the M1’s top power draw at 20-24 Watts TDP in the mini. But unless you are running heavy loads all day, it’s running at 10 Watts TDP. The current fastest Intel laptop chip runs at 28 Watts to get the kind of performance the M1 gets at 10 Watts. It can be tuned down to 12 Watts with a huge performance hit. The fastest AMD laptop chip requires 35 Watts to run as fast as the M1 at 10.

But that’s just the CPU and embedded GPU, which as I said above, are only part of the story. The limits of silicon as a material are coming into sharp focus. The M1 uses TSMC’s 5nm process, which is transistors 25 atoms wide. Next up is their 2nm process, only 10 atoms. We are getting close to endgame.

So almost as important as the traditional CPU/GPU combo that is at the base of the stack, there is a lot piled on top. Apple has pulled out 3 discrete chips on the motherboard, and also attached the RAM directly to the M1 die.

Youtube screenshot of old MacBook Pro 13” Intel motherboard.

But they are also able to add things that were not previously there:

Youtube screenshot.

What we see in this block diagram is Apple’s priorities for the low end of their computing line. Let me highlight a few things.

Offloading audio, image and video tasks to dedicated low power units.

The Neural Engine and ML accelerators, a huge focus for the A-series for several years now, now come to the Mac.

The Secure Enclave is now integrated.

If you pay attention to Apple’s advertising, it is clear they think the most marketable things about their products are photo/video, security/privacy and music. They express these priorities in their silicon design as well.

First off, they want to advertise that the 13” MacBook Pro gets 20 hours of video playback. That’s possible because of the dedicated playback hardware on the M1 that Intel lacks. The amazing thing is that the iFixit teardown shows very little difference in the design of the M1 13” MacBook Pro and its Intel predecessor, outside of the motherboard, which now has shockingly little on it. But they were able to increase video playback time by almost 50%, with the same battery, just by rolling their own.

But something happened when I was setting up the mini that speaks to how all of this plays together. I started with a fresh user. When I linked my iCloud account, it began to download my very large photo library, and I could see in Activity Monitor and Console that my new Mac was going to town on it. It filled up 4 of the 8 cores of the CPU, leaving the other 4 untouched. It also seemed to go hard on the ML cores, GPU and image signal processor, at least from what I could tell from open libraries.

This went on for hours. Had I not been looking, I never would have known all that was going on under the hood because everything else proceeded incredibly smoothly, including demanding tasks in Adobe Creative Cloud running in Intel app translation mode, Rosetta2.

What was going on under the hood was image recognition and analysis, something the Photos app has been doing for a long time to make large libraries more manageable. But on Intel Macs, this would happen:

“photoanalysisd” is one of the background processes that does all this analysis and it would drive people nuts when it was working, as you can see. No longer. Apple gets to have all that analysis, and not kill the experience. When other notorious resource hogs like “mdworker” were ripping away, performance seemed unaffected.

But doing all this photo analysis on-device instead of in the cloud is important to Apple, because this gets into their security and privacy goals. The results of the analysis are encrypted, the key stored in the Secure Enclave, and then uploaded to the user’s iCloud account.

Compare to Google’s (GOOGL) implementation. You upload unencrypted photos to the cloud for “free,” train their machine learning models, and let them add to your data profile based off the results. Now that the models are trained, the “free” unlimited storage is going away, because there’s no ad revenue there to offset the substantial costs.

Because Apple makes the OS and the Photo app, optimized only for Apple Silicon and vice versa, they can do image analysis on-device without killing battery and performance, which keeps photo libraries private and secure. This is but one example of the advantages the M1 brings to the company that also makes the operating system, and how it helps them reach their goals.

The whole widget.

The Limitations

The biggest is in software, though this seems to be going very smoothly. On day one with the mini, there was only one App Store app of mine that had been recompiled for ARM. By the end of the first week, almost every one had. But Rosetta2 runs very smoothly, though there is a performance hit. Anandtech found a wide range in what that hit is, depending on the task. Heavy RAM workloads did the best, with almost no degradation in performance, but heavy compute tasks saw ~30% loss in performance across a number of tests.

But still, I really couldn’t notice, because it is totally transparent. The two big fish, Office and Creative Cloud are still not ready, and run in Rosetta2. I did some quick render tests in Premiere and they went pretty quickly though there were a couple of strange quirks. Final Cut Pro X, which is ARM, is blazing fast on the mini. Interestingly, a bunch of the Adobe (ADBE) background processes are ARM code, but the apps are still Intel, so mixed code does not seem to be an issue.

Bigger limitations come with system extensions and certain plugin architectures, which have been obsoleted in Big Sur. The former may be what is holding up both Parallels and VMWare (DELL), neither of which are ready with their virtualization software.

From my own perspective, the biggest showstopper is the lack of Windows virtual machines, which seem like they will be stuck in limbo for a while. Microsoft has an ARM version of Windows, and it even runs on their own device, the Surface Pro X. But their official line is that they only license to OEMs, not to individuals. This is a very strange line coming from the Windows Everywhere company.

Craig Federighi commented on it during an interview with Ars Technica:

That's really up to Microsoft. We have the core technologies for them to do that, to run their ARM version of Windows, which in turn of course supports x86 user mode applications. But that's a decision Microsoft has to make, to bring to license that technology for users to run on these Macs. But the Macs are certainly very capable of it.

Yes, they are:

QEMU is an open-source virtualization package, and German developer Alex Graf got it running Windows on his M1 Mac on Thanksgiving Day, which I am told is not a day off in Germany. He already has some of the best ARM developers in the world pitching in on the project.

To be clear, it’s not fully functional yet, and Microsoft would likely view this as a EULA violation. But still, the holdup is with Microsoft here, and I’m not entirely sure why the Windows Everywhere company is going down this road, unless they view the M1 as a threat to the Windows ecosystem. If that is the case, it speaks volumes.

There are also hardware limitations, and these are tradeoffs for the performance you get in such a lightweight package.

iFixit.

That’s the M1 on the left. To the right is the unified memory pool, from Hynix, which as you can see is directly attached to the M1. This brings all sorts of benefits in reduced latency.

David Smith is an Apple engineer.

In Mac software, everything is an NSObject at the root level. Retaining and releasing an NSObject is the most basic thing Mac software does, adding some code or data to RAM, then releasing that RAM when it is no longer needed (this is why Macs and iPhones have lower RAM requirements for non data-intensive tasks). It is happening constantly while you are using a Mac. In part because of the reduced latency of the unified RAM architecture, the M1 can halve the time of this most basic, oft-repeated task when running in Rosetta2 and cut it by almost 80% natively. The M1 runs Intel code faster than the Intel chip.

Apple Insider

In single core performance, this is not only the fastest Mac, but it is the fastest Mac running Intel code as well.

But the tradeoff is that there will be no RAM upgrades on these Macs for love or money. The storage is soldered into the motherboard for reduced latency, and is also not upgradeable. This is an iPhone-design motherboard in a computer.

Peering into the Future

This is the first generation of the M-Series and the first Mac sporting them. They represent the low end of Apple’s line. The M1 Macs have pretty much delivered on all of Apple’s promises, and this looks to be an even smoother transition than the one to Intel 15 years ago.

But to put it another way, these are the worst Apple Silicon Macs we are going to see. As I mentioned, the interesting part of the iFixit teardowns were how incredibly similar these computers are to the previous generation Intel computers outside of the motherboard. Right now they are focusing on that new motherboard and leaving the rest alone for the most part. The biggest change is the absence of the fan in the MacBook Air. That is just empty space under a cold plate passive cooler right now. Empty space is something you rarely see in an Apple mobile product.

So the focus right now is getting these things to market within two years and have them be great computers that people love. So far so good.

But the low power and heat profiles open up a lot of design possibilities. A few thoughts on future models:

MacBook Pro 16”. This is the most important Mac in the lineup. It sells very well, and has very thick margins. But also, it is the most-used Mac by Apple employees, so they really care. The challenge here will be to match the performance of the discreet AMD GPU in the current model. If they can’t and are forced to retain the discrete GPU, it will limit the power and thermal benefits. But at WWDC, Apple said they would be replacing all the GPUs. I believe that the 16” chassis, unique in Apple’s history, was purpose-designed for whatever they have planned to go in there.

This is the most important Mac in the lineup. It sells very well, and has very thick margins. But also, it is the most-used Mac by Apple employees, so they really care. The challenge here will be to match the performance of the discreet AMD GPU in the current model. If they can’t and are forced to retain the discrete GPU, it will limit the power and thermal benefits. But at WWDC, Apple said they would be replacing all the GPUs. I believe that the 16” chassis, unique in Apple’s history, was purpose-designed for whatever they have planned to go in there. MacBook “SE”. One thing that I believe we are likely to see down the road is a MacBook version of the iPhone SE. A low-cost lightweight laptop, airier than the Air, with a big brain, long battery life, and not much else.

One thing that I believe we are likely to see down the road is a MacBook version of the iPhone SE. A low-cost lightweight laptop, airier than the Air, with a big brain, long battery life, and not much else. Mac Pro. The Mac Pro is Apple’s lowest-unit Mac, so the least important in the grand scheme of things. But it is the only Apple device left that does not have a lot of power and thermal constraints. The M1 is already faster than Xeon in single-core performance, so it’s easy to imagine them matching the CPU in the current Mac Pro when the designers can stop worrying so much about power and heat dissipation. Again, the challenge will be in matching the discrete GPU.

The Upshot for Apple

Apple is a very large company that does a thing or two outside of making computers these days. This is also known as 90% of the company’s revenues.

Even after Mac’s (thick green line) biggest fiscal year ever by a lot in 2020, it is still only 10% of Apple’s revenue, now in second-to-last place after iPad. So even if these Macs are such a monster hit that Mac revenue goes up by 50%, that is still only a 5% boost to the consolidated top line.

There is risk for Apple in the proposed Nvidia acquisition, but since they only use the instruction set and not the cores, their exposure is less than others'.

But this switch to Apple Silicon gets to the heart of my long-term thesis regarding Apple:

Someday, something is going to replace the touchscreen smartphone as people’s main device. I don’t know what or when that will be, but I do know this: Apple may not have the first, but the will have the one everyone else winds up copying. -Me, at the end of most of my Apple articles

Nothing gets to this in the way these new Macs do. Macs are hardly a Big New Thing, but this transition shows how by controlling the entire stack, and focusing relentlessly on customer satisfaction, Apple is able to do things that no other company can. No other company is as prepared for the future, no matter what it may bring.

Moreover the patience they bring to developing things is pretty staggering. They could have released these two years ago, when the A12X in the iPad Pro was already besting Intel laptop chips. But they made this transition out of strength, not weakness like the earlier one to Intel. They waited until a time of their choosing, when the product is ready to blow people away. It has.

So really, the direct effects of this are more important for a wide range of players — anyone in the x86 or ARM ecosystems, which is pretty much everyone. I’m just going to focus on the x86 big dogs, starting with AMD.

A Problem, But A Huge Opportunity for AMD

Data by YCharts

Despite all the media coverage and AMD fan boys out there, this chart remains what it is. For all the great work they do over at AMD, they are a fraction of Intel and not a particularly large one. But that also is an opportunity right now if they seize it.

Their advantage over Intel is that they are not as wedded to the x86 platform or Intel’s unique integrated model. Both companies will continue to make billions off the x86 platform for years, but AMD has the opportunity to make a pivot that would be much more difficult for Intel.

For all the talk of faster-growing, higher-margin data center chips, laptop chips remain 40% of Intel’s revenue in the first 3 quarters of their fiscal 2020, and desktop chips another 17%. According to Bloomberg, 41% of Intel’s revenue comes from their top 3 customers, all PC makers, Dell (DELL), Lenovo and HP (HP). They of course make servers and workstations with Xeon chips, but to take Dell for example, excluding VMWare, 59% of their revenue comes from the desktop/laptop and 41% from servers.

You can bet that some of the first orders for M1 Macs went to Dell, Lenovo and HP, and their engineers have already taken them apart and put them back together.

The point here is that however you calculate it, a big chunk of Intel’s revenue is waiting to be stolen by someone who makes a really great laptop/desktop platform for ARM Windows, because nothing like the M1 platform exists on the Windows side. Qualcomm has a platform, but has never put that much energy into it, and the computers built around it have been underwhelming. The Qualcomm SQ1 platform in Microsoft’s Surface Pro X is very unexciting.

Whomever is able to crack this nut will not have Apple’s advantage of controlling the whole widget including the OS, which is a key reason the package is so buttery smooth. This could be Nvidia, but they are more focused on the data center. If AMD can get rid of their data center tunnel vision, there is a large opportunity on the table.

Intel and the Innovator's Dilemma

One of the most consistent patterns in business is the failure of leading companies to stay at the top of their industries when technologies or markets change… The pattern of failure has been especially striking in the computer industry. IBM dominated the mainframe market but missed by years the emergence of minicomputers, which were technologically much simpler than mainframes. Digital Equipment dominated the minicomputer market with innovations like its VAX architecture but missed the personal-computer market almost completely. Apple Computer led the world of personal computing and established the standard for user-friendly computing but lagged five years behind the leaders in bringing its portable computer to market. Why is it that companies like these invest aggressively—and successfully—in the technologies necessary to retain their current customers but then fail to make certain other technological investments that customers of the future will demand? Undoubtedly, bureaucracy, arrogance, tired executive blood, poor planning, and short-term investment horizons have all played a role. But a more fundamental reason lies at the heart of the paradox: leading companies succumb to one of the most popular, and valuable, management dogmas. They stay close to their customers. -Joseph Bower and Clayton Christensen, Disruptive Technologies: Catching the Wave, Harvard Business Review, 1995. Emphasis added

Thus begins one of the most important articles in the history of management theory. This would eventually evolve into Christensen’s influential book, The Innovator’s Dilemma, released in 1997.

The basic theory can be summed up in this chart from the original article:

The shallow-sloped line is the growth of customer expectations over time. The steep line is the disruptive technology. It starts out with poor performance relative to market expectations, and existing customers of market incumbents tell them they are not interested. So the incumbents listen to their customers. But year after year the performance of the disruptive technology iterates up, and eventually surpasses customer expectations for performance.

But also, the margins on the disruptive technology are usually thinner, and managers become loathe to cannibalize their cash cow in favor of the new technology. The Innovator’s Dilemma is very influential, and one of the people it influenced was Andy Grove, Intel CEO from 1987-1998. In the mid-1990s, Intel was losing market share to AMD and others, who were making low-cost, low performance x86 chips. Rather than worry about the fact that they were cannibalizing their own cash cow, Grove started the Celeron project, which successfully fought off the challenge.

But one of his successors, Paul Otellini, missed this lesson. And in part because of a decision he made in 2005, Intel is where they are now, with the whole x86 project at risk. This was the same year that the Mac switched from PPC to Intel, and Steve Jobs went to their new partner to see if they wanted to make the chip to power iPhone.

Otellini recounted what happened next in an exit interview in 2013:

We ended up not winning it or passing on it, depending on how you want to view it. And the world would have been a lot different if we'd done it… The thing you have to remember is that this was before the iPhone was introduced and no one knew what the iPhone would do... At the end of the day, there was a chip that they were interested in that they wanted to pay a certain price for and not a nickel more and that price was below our forecasted cost. I couldn't see it. It wasn't one of these things you can make up on volume. And in hindsight, the forecasted cost was wrong and the volume was 100x what anyone thought.

The article that comes from is titled “Can the Company That Built the Future Survive It?” Seven years later and it’s still a good question. Let’s look at that Christensen chart again:

Now let’s look at a chart Anandtech made for their review of the iPhone-powering A14 chip. This compares their benchmarks of Apple’s A-series with Intel’s fastest laptop chips over time (I added the red lines).

Do those charts look the same to you? Because they are.

So what’s Intel’s exposure here?

To begin with, 8% of Intel’s revenue comes from Apple, according to Bloomberg. Apple licenses other things from Intel like Thunderbolt, but most of that 8% is from Intel’s Client Platform line, their laptop/desktop chips. So that’s their front-loaded exposure over the next two years.

Then there is the rest of the Client Group, desktops and laptops, still 52% of Intel’s revenue after subtracting Apple’s contribution. This is ripe for picking from someone like AMD or Nvidia.

Then there is the Data Center Group, 43% of Intel’s revenue in a world without Apple. Already we see big moves by Amazon and Nvidia here. But there are also a host of other companies like Nuvia and Ampere working on making ARM data center chips. Nuvia is still pretty stealthy right now, but was founded by Gerard Williams, who used to run Apple’s chip design unit, so there is a lot of buzz. Of course, Apple is suing them, and vice versa. Ampere is currently selling their second commercial product, the Altra, that sports 160 cores in the top end 2-socket design, with a new 256-core design coming this quarter or next. Those are not typos.

Like I said, Intel will continue to make billions off the x86 platform for years to come, but the clock is ticking.

A Watershed Moment

This is one of those strange moments in tech where the big prize will not go to the innovator. Apple may see increased market share for the Mac, but it will still pale in comparison to iPhone or even Services. As a consolidated company, the ceiling to their prize is pretty low, relatively speaking.

The big prize will go to the companies that create great ARM platforms for the data center and Windows. The leading candidates are Nvidia, AMD and Qualcomm, but there are a bunch of smaller companies also working away at this problem. Never assume Goliath prevails.

Unless they can show a flexibility they haven’t had for decades, Intel will be the big loser here.

But regardless of winners and losers, this is a watershed moment that we will look back upon in the future and say, “That’s when it all changed. Right there."

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.