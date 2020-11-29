Logitech's valuation may not be as bad as it my appear at first glance.

Logitech (LOGI) has been touted as a pandemic play for more than half a year now. As early April 14th, an article by Value Kicker predicted that work from home could open up a new potential market for the company. The author also predicted that online gaming, popular even before the pandemic, would rise in popularity with the pandemic. A steady stream of Seeking Alpha articles from various authors has since shown that prediction to play out. The company’s stock has risen with the influx of revenue, but the company is surprisingly valued much the same as it was in May.

Best of the Best Products

Logitech has been known for decades for its quality products, particularly computer keyboards and mice. It is no surprise that the company is still known for great products today. Even the most casual of searches finds its products in the "Best of" lists.

Two of Logitech’s keyboards placed in PC Mag’s top ten keyboards for 2020. One is “Best for heavy typists who are also gamers” and another is “Best for extreme tweakers, key-switch connoisseurs”. Similarly, three of Logitech's keyboards are in Tom’s Guide of seven best keyboards available today. The keyboards are ranked #1, #5, and #6.

Top ranked Logitech keyboard. Source: Logitech.

The beat goes on for Logitech mice. Digitaltrends lists the five best mice for 2020, two of which are Logitech’s. Tom’s Guide is quite taken by Razer for gaming mice, but still picked two Logitech mice in its list of thirteen. Lifewire selected no less than six Logitech mice in a list of nine best wireless mice of 2020.

“Pointing devices” makes up the fourth largest segment of sales in the most recent quarter. “Keyboards and combos” is the third.

Logitech third quarter segment information. Source: SEC 10-Q Filing

The second largest segment by sales is video collaboration, which is a separate segment from PC webcams. Conferencing systems include a “mini PC”, camera, and a controller tablet. The Tap Room for Zoom Rooms Large, for instance, is currently selling in excess of $5,000.

Logitech Tap Rooms for Zoom Rooms Large. Source: Logitech

Unsurprisingly, Logitech took two of the top ten spots for conferencing equipment, a feat no other company accomplished.

The largest segment by sales is “Gaming”. These include gaming keyboards and gaming mice, some of which are included in the “best of” lists already mentioned above. Also included are gaming headsets. Logitech was shut out of PC Gamers list of best products, but it did manage to take the “best mid-range wireless” spot in PC World’s review.

Logitech also manufactures gaming chairs with Herman Miller. The chair currently lists for $1,500. It has also partnered with League of Legends for a portfolio of League of Legends gaming products.

Best of the Best Companies

The company is one of a limited and dwindling number of companies that pass my strictest screen. These stocks form the core of my personal portfolios.

Returns must be outstanding in this screen. More specifically, the ROE must be greater than 14%, the long-term average of the S&P 500. The company also must have an ROA of 9% or greater. Logitech passed these numbers handily when I checked them last May, but they now almost triple those benchmarks. ROE stands at 46% and ROA is at 26%.





In addition, revenue must have an average growth 10% or more for three or more years. The goal with this metric is to find steady, consistent growth. Logitech has done this.





Turning to the balance sheet, the Equity to Asset ratio must be 0.50 or greater. This ensures that the company has little or no debt and its expenses are handled well. Logitech’s ratio has slid a little since I checked it six months ago, but it nevertheless passes at 0.55.

In terms of valuation, the Net Current Asset Value, or NCAV, is a valuable old tool picked out of the value hunters gear. The NCAV must be positive to pass the screen, meaning that current assets must be greater than total liabilities, including debt and dividend payouts. Logitech has this as well.

Valuation

More interesting to me, the Price to NCAV ratio stands at 19.3 as of this writing, even with its stock price at $86.95. This is virtually identical to the ratio of 19.2 last May, when the stock stood at $59.44. As noted in many of my previous articles, a Price to NCAV between 2 and 9 is particularly attractive, but 19 is not bad at all.

With two exceptions, the current P/E of 22 is currently lower than it has been since 2016. The P/FCF of 23 is about normal.





That may be a surprise, given the rise of the stock price since March.





Even so, Seeking Alpha gives value only a C+ in its Factor Grades.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Outlook and Takeaway

The pandemic makes any forecasting difficult. Once it passes, the amount of revenue growth from the work from home segment may slow, but I suspect it will continue to be the norm for a segment of the population. Video conferencing may well continue to increase, as it saves on time and travel budgets. As others have pointed out, gaming was a growing trend even before the pandemic, and it should continue to grow after the pandemic passes. Gaming is already Logitech's largest segment and that should continue.

Looking even more long term, a host of students have learned to work with remote learning, and these children will likely grow into adults who are more comfortable using digital means than current generations.

The market appears to be catching its breath with Logitech's stock, but the Price to Free Cash Flow is normal and the P/E is low.

All told, Logitech has nearly everything that an investor could want: continued growth, high profit, solid fundamentals, and a growing dividend when many companies cut theirs. The valuation is not its best point, but it still might be lower than expected. The stock may go sideways in the short term, but considering all the other factors, it still gets a buy rating for its fundamentals and its long term prospects. Look for a nice pull back to add or for an entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.