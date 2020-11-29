Stock Market Hits New Highs

The markets are in a state of disequilibrium, and investors always need to be aware of markets in disequilibrium, because such markets always, sooner or later, adjust.

The concern is that all this money that is floating around in the financial markets has "unhinged" the normal relationship between risk and return.

Even with economies that are not doing too well, massive amounts of money flood the markets, as the Federal Reserve and other central banks have been most generous.

The U. S. stock market continues to hit new highs, and global stocks are also moving in parallel, as investors continue to find new reasons to put money into stocks.

The United States stock market hit new highs this past week. Global stocks are also on the way toward the best month on record.

The reason?

Well, according to Camilla Hodgson, writing in the Financial Times, these markets are...

...propelled by a series of Covid-19 vaccine breakthroughs and optimism over Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Ms. Hodgson further notes:

"The hunger for stocks has been reflected in investment flows, with $89 billion flooding into equity funds over three weeks in November, a record haul, according to analysts at Bank of America."

But is this a disequilibrium situation? Investors need to consider this possibility.

Lots Of Money Floating Around

One thing that cannot be denied is that there is a lot of money floating around.

Since the middle of March 2020, the Federal Reserve has pumped billions and billions of dollars into the United States financial system.

The effort, of course, was to prevent a "liquidity" event that might exacerbate the economic situation and cause a recession to accelerate into something much worse.

The Fed seemingly has succeeded in stemming a liquidity event, which is good, but on the other side, it has pumped enormous amounts of money into the financial system, and these monies, consequently, have been searching for a place to earn a decent return.

We have seen this search for return expand into things like Special Purpose Acquisition Companies expand enormously and we see these "blank check" companies underwriting the wealthy of the country.

We see the issuance of more and more debt creating financial zombies amongst other things. And we see stock markets climbing and climbing to new historical highs, not only in the United States, but also in the world.

Driving all this activity is debt…global debt.

John Plender cites data from The Institute of International Finance:

"Global debt will rise more than $20 trillion from 2019 levels to $277 trillion by the end of the year, equivalent to 365 percent of GDP."

Investment Is In Asset Price Growth

But as Mr. Plender states:

"This accumulation of debt appears to have a diminishing ability to generate growth."

And the availability of debt, resulting in very, very low interest rates, is distorting credit risk and creating substantial amounts of market dislocation. Investors are seeking yield in rising asset prices.

The prices of goods and services are not going up to any degree. That is consumer price inflation is quite low. The only prices going up are the prices of assets, and that is what investors are seeking out.

And that is why you see money going into all the areas mentioned in the previous section of this post, including stock markets.

But as Mr. Plender goes on to say, the central bank programs...

"...have unhinged the normal relationship between risk and reward. By forcing investors into a search for yield, the central banks have also ensured that credit risk is being mispriced."

We have a giant disequilibrium brewing!

The Future Of Credit Inflation

I have been tracing the growth of this situation for five or six years now. The initial generator of this "credit inflation," as I have called it, was the Federal Reserve under the leadership of Ben Bernanke. Mr. Bernanke as Fed Chairman instituted the policy to stimulate the stock market so as to create a "wealth effect" that would produce the consumer spending that would be the foundation of the recovery from the Great Recession,

But the Fed continued this stimulus through three rounds of quantitative easing with an effort to always err on the side of monetary ease. This has been the policy of the Fed through 2019 and up till the March effort to combat a "liquidity" crisis.

During this time, sophisticated investors tapped into the Fed's largesse of continual monetary stimulus and redirected their investments into assets rather than into physical capital investment, something that would produce faster economic growth. But stock prices for example hit more and more new historical highs even though the performance of the economy was mediocre.

This is the world of finance these days…invest to gain from increasing asset prices…not to earn an interest return on your money.

The Problem

There is the saying that "Things will continue to go along…until they don't."

And this is the situation we now find ourselves in. Policymakers have created markets that are substantially in disequilibrium. As Mr. Plender writes:

"Investors should nonetheless recognize that a market that is substantially driven by policy is often storing up future trouble."

The inherent trouble, as stated above, is that the normal relationship between risk and reward is "unhinged." Sooner or later, there must be an adjustment to return to a more normal relationship.

In such a world, investors are constantly looking for a justification for their investments.

In the current case, the latest justifications are the Covid-19 vaccination breakthroughs and the election of Joe Biden to the U.S. presidency.

What will justify higher stock prices in the future? Investors will have to keep looking for reasons stock markets can remain at current levels...or go higher.

The question investors need to be asking concerns whether or not the whole stock market can continue to rise on excessively easy monetary policy and the latest "justification" for pushing stocks higher.

