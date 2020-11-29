Some Nice Problems To Have In Preferreds

We take a look at these "nice problems to have" and how investors can respond.

While very welcome, higher prices in individual preferreds create a number of potential concerns for investors such as the risk of calls, disparate impact of duration, and low reset yields.

This article was originally published on 22-Nov.

The retail preferred market has moved to a post-drawdown high, delivering a 3-4% return in November. Though such upward shifts in prices are very welcome, they also create additional issues for holders of individual preferreds. In this article, we take a look at these "nice to have problems" and how investors can respond. Our main takeaways are that investors should keep an eye on negative yields-to-call among their holdings as the pace of issuer refinancing has increased. Secondly, they should tilt to higher-coupon series given their lower duration and the asymmetric risk of downside price moves. And thirdly, they should tilt away from low reset yields, particularly in relatively near call-date series.

Overall, in our Income Portfolio, we continue to like resilient and higher-quality preferreds in the CEF agency mREIT sectors with yields in the area of 5-8%. We particularly like the following:

Fixed-income CEF preferreds such as the RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund 4.375% Series A (OPP.PA) which we discussed here, trading at a 4.42% YTW and very solid 350% asset coverage.

Dynex Capital 7.625% Series B (DX.PB) is one of two resilient fixed-rate agency mREIT preferreds trading at a 7.69% YTW.

Call Risk Is Real Again

The income market has been on fire over the last few weeks as the pre-election derisking has been unwound and positive vaccine news has provided a bridge towards an eventual step-up in corporate earnings. The preferreds market has not been left behind. The median price of the $25-par sector is trading at a post-March high and above $25.

Source: Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Another indicator of market strength is that about a fifth of the retail universe is now trading at negative YTC.

Source: Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

For investors who allocate to preferred funds rather than individual preferreds, this may not seem like a very big deal since distribution rates of preferreds funds have remained fairly stable. However, because preferred stripped yields, which drive fund yields, assume preferreds will never be called, they overstate the eventual return provided by the market. This problem is exacerbated when preferreds are trading at elevated prices and yields-to-call are relatively low. The gap between stripped yield and yield-to-worst is now close to the widest level over the past five years.

Source: Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

What this means is that investors should be cautious in making their allocations across individual series, particularly for currently callable, highest-coupon preferreds. For example, the price action in the Wells-Fargo 6% Series V (WFC.PV) and 6% Series T (WFC.PT) was textbook. These two series were the highest-coupon callable series of the issuer so it was not at all surprising that it was these two that were called when the issuer announced a new series.

Right before the announcement of a new WFC preferred, WFC.PV and WFC.PT were trading at the highest stripped yields of the callable series which made them relatively tempting. However, they were also trading at negative yields-to-call. The risk-reward here was very clearly stacked against these two series. They offered very slightly higher stripped yields of just a few basis points but much lower returns in case of a call. Investors holding these series were implicitly betting that these two series would not be called for a few dozen years where its tiny stripped yield advantage would make up for the eventual issuer call. The net result is that holders of these series underperformed holders of the other series despite having very little potential upside - taking a chance of a call would have been more defensible if the stripped yield of these stocks actually compensated holders for the heightened risk of the call.

Given this negatively asymmetric risk-reward, it made very little sense to hold either issue versus a series like the WFC 5.85% Series Q (WFC.PQ) or, even better, WFC 7.5% Series L (WFC.PL) which offered the highest YTW of all series as it's not callable and hence its YTW is simply the stripped yield.

Source: Systematic Income

Low-Coupon vs High-Coupon Series

Another interesting dynamic worth keeping in mind is how low- and high-coupon series respond to changes in markets. Consider two issues with fixed coupons of 5% and 6% with a call date in 2025 trading near par. In a normal environment, the 6% coupon series would, on average, trade roughly 0.75%-1.25% higher than the 5% coupon series - at a higher stripped yield but a lower YTC. There will be some tension between the stripped yield and the YTC because while the market will tend to want to trade these two series by their stripped yields, the reality of the call likelihood will keep pricing in line so that the yields-to-call should not be hugely different.

Now imagine we have a serious drawdown so that yields move sharply higher. For the 6% coupon stock to increase its stripped yield by 1%, it needs to move around $3.5 or 14%. The 5% coupon stock, on the other hand, needs to fall by $4.1 or 16.4%. This is because the lower 5% coupon provides the stock, in effect, a smaller lever on which to pull in order to raise its yield so the price needs to work harder to drive the yield higher.

Another way to look at this dynamic is through the perspective of duration. Although callable preferreds are not perpetual instruments, the lower their prices, the more they behave like perpetual assets since the likelihood of the call decreases. The duration of a 5% perpetual asset is 21 versus 17.7 for a 6% asset which is in line with the greater price sensitivity of the 5% stock to the same move in yield.

If we look at the Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) preferreds, which are handy because there is a significant number of them with different coupon levels (shown on the x-axis in the chart below), we can see that the level of the coupon was closely related to how low the series went at the bottom of the market.

Source: Systematic Income

Obviously, the starting clean prices are different as well, so just to make sure that the lower-coupon stocks fell a larger percentage amount, we plot the top-to-bottom drawdown this year against the coupon level and we find broadly similar behavior.

Source: Systematic Income

What this means for investors is that when preferred prices are high/yields are low, it's worth tilting towards the higher-coupon series, i.e. to decrease duration because they have less downside in price terms. It's true that this comes with the cost of lower upside as well; however, once stocks begin to trade around par, there is a lot more downside than there is upside as most stocks are callable at par.

It also means that when prices are low/yields are high, it is worth tilting to lower-coupon series for investors who remain bullish on the issuer. This is because at depressed prices, the lower-coupon series will tend to have more upside which is what we see in the chart below where the lower-coupon series have delivered stronger return since 23-March.

Source: Systematic Income

Shorter-Call Dates Low Reset Yield Series Should Weaken

Fixed-to-float preferreds are often pitched as the lower volatility options due to their possible floating-rate coupons. It's not clear why people think that - it possibly has to do with the fact that floating-rate instruments have a lower duration than fixed-rate instruments. Intuitively, however, the fixed-to-floating element of preferreds is procyclical and should actually increase the volatility of the series. To illustrate this, consider a risk-off scenario when yields rise and short-term rates fall - fixed-to-floating prices should fall more because their reset yields and hence future coupons are now expected to be lower than before whereas the coupons of fixed-rate series will remain unchanged. Alternatively, when markets rise, reset yields will be expected to increase as well since rates often tend to rise in a stronger economy, boosting prices of fixed-to-float series.

We can see how this played out with an issuer like Annaly (NYSE:NLY)which has three fix-to-float series and one fixed-coupon Annaly Capital Management 7.5% Series D (NLY.PD). The series all started trading at around the same price prior to the drawdown, but then NLY.PD quickly pulled away because the reset yields of the fixed-to-floating series fell sharply when the Fed cut short-term rates. This made those series less attractive and made it more likely that they would not be called on the first call date, further exacerbating the impact of the lower reset yields.

Source: Systematic Income

Annaly preferreds are far from unique. In fact, despite a significant drop in the prices of the fix-to-float issues, they have arguably not fallen enough and in line with where the market projects short-term rates to be over the next few years.

For example, the table below summarizes the key coupon and yield features of the AGNC preferreds.

Source: Systematic Income

AGNCN may seem attractive at the second highest stripped yield, but it also floats in less than two years - a period when the Fed and the market do not expect short-term rates to rise very much. This means that at the current price, the series yield will shift from 7.39% to just 5.74% (based on the current Libor forwards). This is at the same time when the other series will have at least 18 months of significantly higher yields. This suggests that the closer we get to the reset date, the more likely these earlier call series are to get revalued lower. Unless investors have a strong view that short-term rates are heading higher very soon, they should reevaluate their holdings of fixed-to-float preferreds to make sure they are comfortable with their reset yields.

Takeaways

Higher prices across the preferred market have delivered nice gains in investor portfolios. However, along with these gains come a number of issues that require a bit of housekeeping for holders of individual preferreds. By keeping an eye on call dates, durations and reset yields, investors are more likely to avoid unforced errors in their portfolios which are just as important as hitting winners.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DX.PB, OPP.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.