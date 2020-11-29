ASA Gold & Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) is one of the oldest closed-end funds (CEF) traded on Wall Street, started in 1958, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It is the only CEF focused on precious metals and related mining enterprises. The November sell-off in gold/silver assets has pushed the ASA price "discount" near its widest spread against net asset values in recent memory.

Moving from something of a South African mine-holding product many decades ago toward more North American based miners in the 1980s-90s, new management installed in early 2019 has moved ASA into a growing number of exploration and development assets. As of October 31st, the fund held 88 positions with $463 million in net assets. The management expense ratio over the last year is a high 1.38%, but that cost may be worth the price of admission.

Famed gold investor Axel Merk took over ASA investment duties in April 2019. Taken from the ASA website, the new management direction is summarized:

Merk Investments LLC brings a long history of portfolio management of registered investment companies, and research that includes primary research on central banks and their impact on the price of gold. Portfolio Manager Peter Maletis joined Merk after 8 years at Franklin Templeton, where he was precious metals analyst. He spent much of his time at Franklin meeting with the management of gold companies from around the world as well as on due diligence site visits, where he developed an intimate understanding of the many companies in the precious metals sector. It is with that background that Peter is influencing changes to the ASA portfolio, also leveraging on the resources made available by Merk.

Large Gains Under Merk

The latest selling in precious metals during November may have opened a great opportunity to acquire ASA shares. Returns the last three months, six months, one year and three years, pictured below, have run circles around the popular gold mining ETFs like VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX), VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners (GDXJ), Global X Silver Miners (SIL) and ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners (SILJ).

Gold/Silver Assets At A Deep Discount

As of the November 27th close, the fund’s net asset value was $23.86 per share. However, the trust was trading hands at a huge -18.69% discount to NAV with a quote of $19.40. Below you can review a long-term performance chart since inception 62 years ago, and a 12-year graph of the abnormally large discount to NAV situation into the end of October.

Image Source: Company Factsheet

There are several reasons for the discount. Closed-end funds traditionally send major dividend checks to shareholders, and the initial tax design was for this purpose. However, today ASA pays out $0.02 yearly, for a miniscule 0.1% cash yield. Another reason for the discount, ASA is something of a forgotten asset that can underperform the general stock market for years at a time. The steeper than normal discount in late November has been generated by emotional selling, following other precious metal assets lower. Lastly, if an investor bought out the entire trust and sold the equities, some capital gain taxes may be due. Any way you slice it, today’s discount to NAV is approaching the record -20% level seen in the first half of 2020.

Top 10 Holdings

The largest 10 companies held by the fund in October, representing 42% of net assets, included Orla Mining (OTC:ORRLF) [OLA.TO], Agnico Eagle (AEM), AngloGold Ashanti (AU), Barrick Gold (GOLD), Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), Liberty Gold (OTCPK:LGDTF), B2Gold (BTG), Alamos Gold (AGI), Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF) and Alacer Gold – converted to SSR Mining (SSRM) shares. (Note: Alacer Gold recently merged with SSR Mining in a stock exchange deal).

Below are charts of the Top 10, with some my favorite momentum indicators looking at buying and selling pressure. The Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index, and On Balance Volume signals are pictured for each company to compare and contrast. The Accumulation/Distribution Line measures intraday buying trends. If the closing quote is nearer the high trade of the session consistently, the line is rising. The Negative Volume Index reviews price and volume changes, but only on slower volume days vs. the previous session. It is a terrific record of overhead supply and investors buying after big down days. On Balance Volume looks at net dollar interest by investors on up vs. down days, multiplying price change by volume. All but AngloGold have witnessed two or three of the indicators rising strongly the last 12 months.

Final Comments

I am quite bullish on the prospects for gold and silver going into 2021 and have been one of a handful of long-term gold bugs on Seeking Alpha for many years. Excessive money printing and sovereign debt issuance are now fixtures of the modern global economy, especially after the coronavirus pandemic has slanted paper debt and fiat currency creation into a parabolic curve. The best way to hedge your wealth from under-reported inflation rates and the potential for a hyperinflationary accident in the U.S. is through holding 10-20% of your financial assets in gold/silver/platinum bullion, miners, mutual funds and ETF assets.

ASA represents an intelligent, risk-adjusted addition to my list of precious metal buys, today selling at a huge discount to NAV. It may be the "premier" way to buy a diversified list of exploration and development assets cheaply. If you are searching for other gold/silver plays, I recently explained the uber-bullish setups for AngloGold here and the iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) here.

ASA is a passive foreign investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes, based in Bermuda. Shareholders in the United States holding a position in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisor regarding the tax consequences.

Thanks for reading. This article should be a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

Want to read more? Click the "Follow" button at the top of this article to receive future author posts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AU, RING. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in ASA over the next 72 hours.



This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.