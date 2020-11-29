It's been a tough couple of months for the precious metals sector (GLD), but Northern Vertex (NHVCF) has held onto its triple-digit return for 2020, up 101% year-to-date. This is significant outperformance vs. the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) and is due to a successful turnaround at the company's Moss Mine in Arizona, and exceptional drill results from the nearby Ruth Vein lies subparallel to the current pit at Moss. Meanwhile, the company reported another month of record gold production in October and is on track to deliver a record fiscal Q2 for output, which should lead to material margin expansion. Based on the high likelihood of increasing the near-mine resource and a very reasonable valuation, I continue to see Northern Vertex as a top-5 junior gold producer. All figures are in US Dollars.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Northern Vertex released its fiscal Q1 results last week and reported another solid quarter with quarterly revenue of $27.0~ million, record tonnes stacked of 7,400~, and record gold production of 13,100~ ounces. Unfortunately, the results were overshadowed by mine-site all-in sustaining costs figure of $1,317/oz, a headline figure that may have turned off a few potential investors. However, it's important to note that these elevated costs should not be a surprise and that they're not here to stay. In fact, we should see a significant decrease in costs in fiscal Q2 and record all-in sustaining cost margins given that there's a high likelihood of a 10% increase in output sequentially given the strong start to fiscal Q2. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, it's been a slow start since commercial production (fiscal Q2 2019) at Northern Vertex's Arizona Mine, as the mine has seen minimal traction in terms of production growth since the announcement. This is often the case with heap-leach operations as they can have some growing pains as they start up. However, the past two quarters have been incredible, with strong double-digit production growth year over year and the mine finally pushing past the daunting 10,000-ounce per quarter mark. As we can see, gold production hit a new record in fiscal Q1 of 13,100~ ounces, up 54% year over year, and silver production soared to 119,300 ounces, up 75% year over year. This increased output combined with record gold prices allowed Northern Vertex to nearly double revenue to $27.0 million to start FY2021. However, operating costs were quite a disappointment.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart above, we can see that all-in sustaining costs climbed for the second quarter in a row to $1,317/oz despite a sharp increase in output. This is quite unusual for a mine as higher production usually translates to lower costs, but it's essential to dig into the quarter to see why costs spiked. As we can see, while costs did jump over 21% sequentially ($1,317/oz vs. $1,082/oz), sustaining capital soared by over 300% from $1.03 million to $4.54 million. This was a massive headwind to costs, and it was because Northern Vertex had a very lumpy quarter for capex. Not only did the company complete the construction of its powerline system to connect to the Mohave Electric Power Grid and an expansion of its heap-leach pad, but we also saw a much more aggressive quarter for drilling. Therefore, while the jump in costs weighed on margins and certainly wasn't easy on the eyes in the fiscal Q1 report, the quarter was nowhere near comparable due to the higher capex.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Moving over to all-in sustaining cost margins, we actually saw them slip in the quarter, which is very rare as most miners were reporting record all-in sustaining cost margins. However, this is due to the increase in all-in sustaining costs sequentially, which the higher average realized gold price was unable to offset. The good news is that I believe we should see significant margin expansion in fiscal Q2 as the company won't be dealing with a high capex quarter related to powerline construction and heap-leach pad expansion, though drilling costs will remain high with the goal of expanding near-mine resources. My estimates are that we could see all-in sustaining cost margins come in at $810/oz for fiscal Q2, which would translate to a 27% increase from the previous record of $634/oz reported in fiscal Q4 2019. This is impressive margin expansion, especially given that the company is currently conducting one of its most aggressive drilling programs: a headwind for margins. My estimate for all-in sustaining cost margins of $810/oz is based on my conservative estimates for $1,025/oz all-in sustaining costs for fiscal Q2 and an average realized gold price of $1,835/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While some investors might be turned off by a relatively high-cost producer with a sub-50,000-ounce production profile, it's important to note the days of high costs are likely behind us going forward. This is because Northern Vertex is continuing to increase gold production at its Moss Mine while also targeting high-grades at its Ruth Vein, which lies beside its main pit. In fact, the company reported record monthly production of 4,733 ounces of gold and 42,900~ ounces of silver (SLV) in October and is on track for another massive quarter in fiscal Q2. Not only should this help to reduce costs due to higher gold sales, but it also should help the company make the leap to the 50,000-ounce per year mark for gold production, a target it's been unable to achieve since commercial production. This should help the company to move onto the radar of more investors, as it will finally be generating over $100 million in revenue per year.

(Source: Company News Release)

Before moving on to the most recent financial metrics, it's worth discussing recent developments in terms of the company's drill program. As noted recently, Northern Vertex has decided to ramp up drilling and follow up its 18,300-meter Phase 1 drill program with a 13,700-meter Phase 2 program designed to target the strike length of the Ruth Vein, which is believed to extend for over 600 meters. The most recent intercept of 109.8 meters of 0.79 grams per tonne gold and 24.41 grams per tonne silver is one of the thickest intercepts drilled to date in this area. This suggests the potential for a significant resource here if the company can continue to drill thick intercepts like this at Ruth. Meanwhile, the company released a solid intercept of 47.8 meters of 0.74 grams per tonne gold and 4.19 grams per tonne silver, extending towards the Mordor target to the west.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Assuming the company can continue to step out west of Gold Tower and further expand the strike length at these new zones, we could have a Mirkwood, Gondor, and Rohan target delineated by this time next year. Kidding aside, the recent drill results are very encouraging, and I would not be surprised if the company added 200,000 plus ounces of gold to its current resource if the Phase II drill program is also successful. While these grades might not seem all that impressive, it's worth noting that Northern Vertex is currently mining grades of barely 0.70~ grams per tonne gold, so anything above 0.85~ grams per tonne gold-equivalent is exceptional for a low-grade mine like Moss.

So, why Northern Vertex vs. other junior producers?

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown above, Northern Vertex has seen an 85% increase in revenue year over year ($27.0~ million vs. $14.6~ million), with mine operating earnings up over 200% to $11.96 million. This is incredible growth for an otherwise uninspiring story last year as lower metals prices and minimal production growth led to minuscule mine operating earnings and no real growth in quarterly revenue. However, with Northern Vertex likely to report an additional 43,000 ounces of gold production for the remainder of FY2021 (fiscal Q2, Q3 and Q4), I see a high likelihood of the company generating over $100 million in revenue for FY2021. Given that Northern Vertex is currently valued at just $110.4 million at US$0.44, the company is just over 1.10x FY2021 revenues. It's important to note that I believe these revenues are conservative as I've based them on a $1,700/oz gold price. 43,000 ounces of gold x $1,700/oz gold price = $73.1 million. $73.1 million combined in Q2, Q3, Q4 (+) $27.0 million = FY2021 revenue estimate of $100.1 million.

(Source: Author's Notes)

While Northern Vertex had a satisfactory quarter from a headline standpoint with high costs overshadowing improvements in key operating metrics, it's important to note that this is due to non-recurring capex. This means that the company should be able to see significantly lower costs going forward. The bonus would be if Ruth can deliver a higher-grade resource than the current Moss reserve in H2 2021, which would allow for an increase to 65,000 plus ounces of gold production per year with the benefit of higher-grade Ruth ore. Based on the fact that the Northern Vertex investment thesis has been strengthened by record October gold production and reduced costs from the recent optimizations, I continue to see Northern Vertex as a top-5 junior gold producer. Therefore, if we were to see the stock trade down below 1x FY2021 revenue estimates at US$0.39, I believe this would provide a low-risk buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.