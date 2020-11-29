The ETF provides a convenient way to track the performance of stocks with a record of growing their dividends year on year.

Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in. - John D. Rockefeller

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is a popular dividend growth fund amongst investors. The fund's selective focus on high-quality stocks makes it an attractive investment vehicle for many. The ETF holds a market-cap-weighted portfolio of U.S. companies that have increased their dividends for 10 or more years.

The fund's AUM stands at ~$45bn, and it has a trailing dividend yield of 1.63%. With an expense ratio of just 0.06%, it's one of the most cost-efficient dividend-focused ETFs in the market. Year-to-date, the fund is up around 9.5%, which is significant considering the negative returns witnessed by competing dividend ETFs.

Constituent Holdings

VIG tracks the performance of the NASDAQ U.S. Dividend Achievers Select Index. This index comprises 200+ dividend-paying companies that have increased their annual dividend payments for at least 10 consecutive years. The Consumer, Industrials, and Healthcare sectors make up ~60% of the ETF. The fund also has significant exposure to the Technology sector, which has turned out to be one of the top performers YTD.

Source: Seeking Alpha

VIG's top 10 holdings consist of blue-chip names and constitute ~35% of the total fund. Below we analyze the historical dividend CAGR for these holdings.

5 Yr. Dividend CAGR Walmart (WMT) 2.00% Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) 10.45% Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) 3.12% Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 6.32% The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) 23.68% UnitedHealth Group (UNH) 24.13% Visa (NYSE:V) 20.11% Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) 8.88% Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) 13.30% Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) 7.78%

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see from the table above, all top 10 holdings of VIG have shown impressive dividend growth over the last five years. While VIG's dividend yield might be lower than competitors', investors need to realize that dividend growth has more importance than yield in the long run. All of VIG's top 10 holdings are expected to witness strong dividend growth in the coming years. As such, this ETF is well suited for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

VIG Historical Price Performance

As is evident from the chart above, VIG has outperformed all similar ETFs over a three-year horizon. This shows that its basic strategy of picking stocks with increasing dividends over the years is working. Furthermore, the fund has performed exceptionally well in 2020, a year when most stocks have given negative returns due to the economic slowdown. This reinstates our trust in the stock composition of this ETF.

What are the risks to be considered?

Bigger focus on dividend growth vs. dividend yield: Though this is not necessarily a bad thing, investors looking specifically for high cash flow may need to look elsewhere.

Expensive valuation compared with peers: In terms of P/E, P/B and P/S ratios, VIG looks like an expensive option compared with its peers. A look at the table below provides a sense of these measures.

P/E P/B P/S Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) 20.55 4.17 1.96 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) 13.34 1.91 1.58 iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) 11.76 1.24 1.08 ProShares S&P 500 Dividend ETF (NOBL) 17.83 2.62 1.28 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) 15.34 2.15 1.67 Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) 13.58 2.15 1.53

Source: Morningstar

High concentration risk: The top 10 holdings in the ETF constitute ~35% of the total fund. This is significantly higher compared with other dividend ETFs such as VYM (24.7%), DVY (18.9%), NOBL (16.3%), and DGRO (25.9%). As such, the performance of the fund could be adversely impacted if these holdings were to underperform.

Conclusion

Dividend ETFs are becoming increasingly popular, given the easing monetary policy being witnessed globally coupled with the market uncertainty brought about by the pandemic. Dividend-paying securities are considered a safe investment given the promise of a consistent income for investors, especially when equity and bond markets seem uncertain.

As such, VIG is a good investment option for those investors with a long-term investment horizon. The top 10 holdings have considerably increased their dividends over the past couple of years. This trend is expected to continue, thus rewarding those who have the patience to stick with the investment during uncertain economic scenarios. VIG comprises high-quality stocks that are expected to continue to grow their dividends in the coming years. It is a well-balanced and cost-efficient investment to consider for your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.