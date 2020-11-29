Investment Thesis

After the pandemic-related slowdown, the comparable sales at Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) have returned to positive territory, as social restrictions eased with the lull in the pandemic. The margins have held up, improving the cashflows. However, the pandemic’s resurgence is threatening to undo more than a two-fold rise in share price since March. The return of social restrictions could reverse the recovery, and the recent spike in insider selling raises concerns.

Thanks to a solid balance sheet and record-high liquidity, the company stands ready to face a reversal of fortunes. The off-premise business and online shift remain resilient to withstand the effects of social curbs and capacity limits. Meanwhile, the encouraging vaccine data are raising hopes of normality next year even though the shares of Texas Roadhouse haven’t meaningfully outperformed those of QSR chains, the favorites in the pandemic era. The earnings multiple, standing at a sharp premium to the historical average, seems to have already priced in the optimism. Yet, with momentum on its side, Texas Roadhouse is a ‘Buy’ for us in a market where sentiment more often than not trumps the fundamentals.

Source: The Company Website

Pandemic Surges, So Does Insider Selling

A series of COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs are breathing new life into pandemic-battered sectors in the economy. A case in point is the full-service restaurant chains. While their QSR peers thrived, the dine-in reliant sit-down restaurants hobbled under lockdown measures imposed at the start of the pandemic. Those with solid balance sheets swiftly adapted to the new normal. Supplemented by al fresco dining, the to-go model became their mainstay of sales generation as capacity limits curtailed in-house dining. Unveiling virtual-only brands, some even played into the e-commerce trend.

Source: Koyfin

As social restrictions gradually eased, the sales recovery began. So did their share performance. Having cratered during the pandemic-led market rout, the full-service restaurant stocks, including Texas Roadhouse, have made a speedy and palpable comeback since mid-March, more than doubling in value even outperforming their quick service counterparts. For those who take a cue from the company management, there should be no better time to realize gains. The founder and CEO, Kent Taylor, trimmed his investments in the company. The current quarter has seen one of the highest levels of insider-selling in the company’s recent history. Against a backdrop of negative signs from the higherups, Texas Roadhouse deserves a closer look for any signs of frothy valuation.

Source: MarketBeat

Industry Leading Comps

With more than 95% of its restaurant count located in the U.S., the company, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is sensitive to domestic developments. The capital-heavy business model, with ~84% of the restaurant fleet dominated by company-owned outlets, accentuates the impact. Hence, the pandemic-driven fluctuations in its performance as the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the U.S. reached the highest worldwide. Despite being a casual dining brand, Texas Roadhouse has fared better compared to peers with less impact in its comparable sales, as the below graph shows.

Source: TIKR.com

As social restrictions eased, the year-over-year comp decline has reached ~6.3% in Q3 2020 (third quarter of 2020), an improvement from ~32.8% decline in the previous quarter. In September, the comps improved further, falling only 0.5% over the past year, even though the restaurant industry outperformed with a 0.1% rise, according to Black Box Intelligence™ data from TDn2K™. However, in October, for the first time in seven months, the comps turned positive with a rise of 0.8% from last year, beating the ~0.1% rise in the industry. The average weekly sales in the month hovered only ~16.6%, below the pre-lockdown average in the first week of March. The long-delayed menu price hike of 1% in October should further accelerate the recovery. Yet, citing the pandemic-related uncertainty, the management wouldn’t issue financial guidance. Outlining its plans to add 20 more outlets this year, after opening 12 in the year so far, the company argues it is on track to achieve the regular target of 30 new company-owned outlets next year.

Robust Liquidity and Solid Balance Sheet

The speedier recovery in sales, margins, and cash flows justify the management’s confidence. Even as low-margin To-Go sales led the comeback, the pandemic-related protocols to improve safety and hygiene expanded the cost base. Yet, the restaurant level margin has reached ~14.5% in Q3 2020, from ~2.5% in the prior quarter. For the months ahead, at the current level of sales, the company projects the margins to reach mid-teens, not far from ~17.3% in 2019. Better margins have led to better cash flows. In Q3 2020, the levered free cash flow has dropped only ~94.2% YoY (year-over-year) on an LTM (last twelve-month) basis, compared to an average decline of ~132.2% YoY in the previous two quarters.

Source: Koyfin

Even though the sudden hit to cash flows forced a dividends suspension, the pandemic hasn’t upset the resilience of the balance sheet. The debt issuance in the first half of 2020 has helped the company to withstand the effects of the slowdown. Despite a slight uptick in net debt to EBITDA from ~1.2x in 2019 to ~1.5x, in Q3 2020, the gearing level stands better compared to peers. Having expanded three times the level in 2019 year-end, the cash and equivalents at ~$328.6 million as of Q3 2020 has reached the highest on record. The improving cash flows have raised the hopes of an imminent dividend reinstatement, which could jolt the shares even further. As the pandemic recession drives the weak independents out of business - as many as 100,000 in this year alone, according to the National Restaurant Association - the company with a solid balance sheet stands ready to navigate another wave of contagion.

Navigating the New Normal

The U.S. Midwestern region, home to more than a quarter of the company’s domestic outlets, has been hit the hardest. The return of social restriction and capacity constraints on indoor dining can hurt the nascent recovery. But with a reinforced off-premise business, the company is prepared for the new normal. Compared to ~7.7% in early March, To-Go sales made up a fifth of average weekly sales in October, with a consistent performance throughout the quarter. The winter will cut back outdoor dining, offered in more than a third of its fleet. But the outlets located in warmer areas can make up for lost sales. A few approaches indicate the management’s resolve to adapt if the newly-found dining habits outlast the pandemic. Testing is underway for drive-through windows in a few Texas Roadhouse locations, and the asset-light franchise model is under consideration for the fast-casual brand, Jaggers. Meanwhile, the online platform for hand-cut steaks, Texas Roadhouse Butcher Shop, is playing into the e-commerce trend.

Source: The Company Website

Sentiment to Run Ahead of Fundamentals

Now that the vaccine candidates have furnished encouraging data, raising hopes of a mass vaccination drive against COVID-19 starting next year. As the ‘herd immunity’ against virus restores normalcy and eases social restrictions and capacity limits on indoor dining, the pandemic-battered full-service restaurants are likely to become the favorites to enjoy the pent-up demand. The share performance of the sector reflects the fast-changing sentiment, as the following graph illustrates. Since the positive vaccine data started to emerge in early November, the full-service stocks have outperformed the QSR players, the beneficiaries of the COVID-led shift to off-premise dining. Texas Roadhouse, with a rise mostly in line with Domino's Pizza (DPZ) and Papa John's International (PZZA), has yet to outperform them significantly. Meanwhile, the CEO, despite shedding ~11.8% of his position in the current quarter, however, remains well-invested in the company, holding ~5% of outstanding stock, unchanged from Q3 2020.

Source: Koyfin

Source: Koyfin

Trading at ~30.1x and ~26.1x of their 2021 earnings, Domino's and Papa John's sports a premium of ~10.6% and a discount of ~6.6% compared to their 2019 average. Meanwhile, the investors seem to have already priced in the favorable outlook of Texas Roadhouse. Currently, trading at ~28.5x of its 2021 earnings, it indicates a premium of ~24.7% to the 2019 average of ~22.8x. As vaccine hopes fuel the momentum and the investor sentiment outdo the valuation fundamentals, the trading multiple warrants a further upgrade, in our view. Assuming a forward trading multiple of ~32.8 - 33.2x, the 2021 per-share earnings of $2.64 suggest a premium of ~15.0 - 16.4%, more than enough reason to ‘Buy’ the stock as vaccines set to spark its next phase of the rally.

Source: TIKR.com

Conclusion

As the off-premise model sustain sales, Texas Roadhouse has started off the final quarter with positive comps thanks to a respite in COVID-19 cases. The pandemic is resurging, and insiders are trimming their positions, raising concerns over an imminent end to a remarkable rally. The cash-rich balance sheet looks robust enough to face a reversal of fortunes. The resilient off-premise model can withstand the impact of returning social restrictions. As vaccines revive a sector battered by the pandemic, the market sentiment can outdo the valuation fundamentals. Despite a sharp premium to the past, the current valuation multiple, therefore, deserves an upgrade, highlighting a buying opportunity to ride on the momentum.

