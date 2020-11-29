Though this ETF is not likely to witness the short-term phenomenal run that it did after the virus disruption, I am bullish on its prospects in the long run.

Currently, e-commerce retail sales make up 14.3% of total retail sales, but the percentage is estimated to rise to 95% by 2040.

Amplify Online Retail ETF has delivered 116% year-over-year gains, mainly because of the push that the e-commerce sector received from the COVID-19 disruption.

I want to take a long-term view. Being distracted by short- term things can be dangerous when you are making cold, calm, long-term decisions. - Ed Woodward

Investors have lapped up e-commerce stocks ever since the virus smashed into the economy. The stock chase has been so furious that marauding hordes of growth-hungry investors drove online retail stocks through the roof. The Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) too was chased down and hunted by growth investors, with the result that its price increased by about 116% in the last one year.

IBUY is quoting about $104 as of November 25, 2020, and the question every investor is asking is whether it still has enough steam left to ratchet up significant gains going forward. Will it stagnate, or grow at a leisurely pace because now there is some clarity on virus containment?

Here is my take:

Retail E-Commerce Prospects

In Q3 2020, retail e-commerce sales fell to $209.5 billion, a decrease of 1% over Q2 2020 sales. E-commerce sales grew at a healthy rate of 36.7% year over year, though. Total retail sales in Q3 2020 were $1.47 billion, 14.3% of which were retail e-commerce sales.

Image Source: Census.gov

Though the data suggest that e-commerce sales may have peaked out over Q2 and Q3 2020, I estimate the sector will keep doing well until the virus is contained. Thereafter, the pent-up demand for physical retail is likely to increase and e-commerce could return to its regular and steady growth rate (see image above).

We also have the economy to contend with. The Fed expects it to recover in 2022 and a lot can happen in between. The situation is fluid, and though the e-commerce sector is in a sweet spot, everything depends on how the government goes about fixing unemployment, consumer sentiment, the deficit, and the growth rate in the post-COVID-19 era.

That said, a research report estimates that by 2040, 95% of all purchases will be via e-commerce. IBUY is a growth ETF for sure, but it is not likely to grow at that kind of phenomenal rate as it did when COVID-19 tailwinds pushed it.

Portfolio

As of November 25, 2020, IBUY was invested in 58 stocks. About 29% of its assets were invested in its top 10 holdings, which are:

Lands' End (3.31%) (LE) Qurate Retail (3.18%) (QRTEA) Groupon (3.17%) (GRPN) TripAdvisor (3.00%) (TRIP) Lyft (2.94%) (LYFT) Revolve Group (2.77%) (RVLV) Expedia Group (2.71%) (EXPE) Uber Technologies (2.69%) (UBER) Booking Holdings (2.61%) (BKNG) Carvana (2.57%) (CVNA)

The ETF's portfolio turnover ratio is 36% - implying that the management churns 36% of the holdings in a year.

Image Source: IBUY's Site

IBUY invests in companies that generate at least 70% of their revenues from virtual sales. As of September 30, 2020, it had parked 63.6% of its total assets in traditional plus online retail companies, 27.1% in online marketplaces, and 9.3% in travel companies. I am betting it will increase the allocation to the travel sector going forward because a vaccine is probably on the way.

Peer Performance

Image Source: IBUY's Peer Comparison

IBUY's medium- to long-term momentum performance is way superior to its peers like ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE), ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC), and First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG). Investors who held IBUY for three years are sitting on 171% gains as compared to the next best performer, UCC, which gained 124% in the same period (see the image above).

Year-to-date, IBUY has delivered 104% gains while the other ETFs' gains were below 50%. Its momentum record suggests that it is a medium- to long-term outperformer.

Summing Up

COVID-19 disruption and the recent infection numbers suggest many folks will stay at home and the e-commerce sector will likely forge ahead until the vaccine is injected into the Average Joe. Thereafter, the growth is likely to resume its pre-COVID-19 rate - perhaps a little higher than the regular rate because this virus is a generational event.

IBUY paid a dividend of $0.149 in December 2019 and it really does not matter - this is a growth ETF and income investors will not be attracted by it. That leaves us with growth investors.

Investors attracted to growth stories are advised to temper down their expectations because the e-commerce sector will not perform as spectacularly well as it did after the COVID-19 disruption. I believe that growth has peaked out for the time being. However, IBUY's long-term growth story is still intact. The current share of e-commerce retail is just 14.3% of total retail sales. It is projected to grow to 95% by 2040 - that's a solid CAGR of 10.5%.

