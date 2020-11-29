Invites were sent. The band was playing. The party was held. And nobody showed up. On Nov. 16, Global Self Storage announced results for the third quarter of 2020. At first glance there were noteworthy positive outcomes reported for Q3. Improvements were reported in revenue, net income, net operating income, FFO, AFFO. These improvements were desperately needed to steady the ship after a disappointing Q2 announcement.

So how has the market reacted to these improved operational results reported for Q3? Yawn. Ho Hum. Don’t care. Not interested. Granted SELF is a thinly traded micro-cap stock. But post announcement volume tape showed light volume and little movement in the price. The stock $4/share, well within the recent trading range and below the December 2019 shareholder rights offering price of $4.18/share. Frustrated sellers were present to keep a cap on the stock price and there appears to be a resistance level above $4 from shareholders selling into any rally.

As prior articles have documented, SELF’s property portfolio has a liquidation value of at least $6/share which I will again briefly document in the article below. But, the question for investors remains: Why is SELF’s stock trading at a stubbornly persistent discount to liquidation value? In this article, I will explore some of the possible reasons that investors may be viewing this company as a value trap and what measures might help management to close the gap.

What is the Liquidation Value for SELF’s Property Portfolio?

Using a very simple CapRate multiple model, we’ll take the reported Q3 total net operating income, extrapolate over 4 quarters to arrive at an annualized run rate for NOI, divide by a CapRate of 7%, add in Liquid Securities from the balance sheet, subtract liabilities and divide by total shares outstanding to arrive at the $6.18 value per share shown in Figure 1. All values in the table are derived from the Q3 10-Q SEC filing.

Figure 1 Valuation model based on SELF's Q3 SEC filing.

This is a simplistic CapRate valuation model th uses a conservative, higher than average CapRate of 7%. The most recent Marcus and Millichap report on the Self-Storage market for Q3 2020 indicates the national average CapRate for recent self-storage transactions is between 6% and 7% with mature stable properties being at the lower end of that range. SELF’s stock, at $4/share, is trading at a 35% discount to the Figure 1 model result of $6.18.

What CapRate is the market assigning to SELF’s portfolio? If you work backwards to determine the market’s CapRate for SELF’s shares = Annual NOI Rate/MarketCap = and effective CapRate of 15%. For those readers who are investors in Self Storage, who among you would not consider buying mature, Class-A stabilized properties at a 15% CapRate? There should be money out there all day long that would be interested at that price.

What are some of the factors contributing to this persistently deep discount?

Here are a few of the factors contributing toward a persistently deep discount in SELF's shares:

Dilution risk: Management in the Q3 press release has stated a “strategic expansion and acquisitive” growth strategy that is almost certain to be dilutive to current shareholders. There is not sufficient cash or marketable securities on the balance sheet to fund material acquisitions. Management does have access to a short term lending instrument. But any material acquisition will require new funding sources that are likely to be dilutive, create a higher discount, or both. Discounting of acquired properties: New storage property acquisitions will likely occur at valuations with close to market average CapRates around 6-7% unless it is a distressed sale. If you take a property acquired at a 6-7% CapRate and add to a portfolio that the market values at a 15% CapRate, what happens? A. The market discounts the value of the property to the portfolio rate. That means if SELF buys a new property like West Henrietta at 6.0% CapRate and adds that property into SELF’s portfolio without addressing the fundamental problem, the new asset is instantly discounted. If you have any doubt about this, why is SELF’s stock YTD traded well below the $4.18 shareholder rights value 9 months after the fact if occupancy and rental rates have improved? Immediately prior to the announcement of the shareholder rights offering, SELF was trading around $4.80/share. So the most recent expansion in W. Henrietta has not created shareholder value thus far. Un-Funded Dividend: Current annual dividend of $0.26/share is not covered by funds from operations. Not even close. As a result, SELF has now reported negative retained earnings on its balance sheet for the very first time in the Q3 10-Q. Shareholder Rights Restrictions under Bylaws : Management has recently amended the bylaws to make it more difficult for shareholders to exercise their rights to participate in management of their company, to call shareholder meetings, propose measures for such meetings, or propose board members for election. Excessive G&A costs. To MGT’s credit, the Q3 press release reported a “Deceleration” of growth in G&A expenses in the Q3! This is an accurate reporting of government style accounting in effect saying We spent more money than the outrageous amount spent in the prior period, but the increase in spending was at a slower rate than before. In Q3, G&A expenses were $564,162 or $0.06/share. OR, said differently G&A expense represented 25% of quarterly revenue being spent on the value added by the Home Office. Allow me to expand on this by illustrating an alternative. If the shareholders hired a third party property management firm that charged say 4.5% of revenue and shareholders further hired an investment manager to manage distributions to the shareholders for 1.5% of revenue, G&A expenses could be reduced from 25% to 6%. Maybe it would take 8-10% at the end of the day. But you get the picture that maintaining the home office is costing SELF's shareholders dearly right now. Private REITS working in the self-storage industry have much lower administrative costs that SELF currently has operating as a public REIT.

What measures could be taken short term to address the persistent valuation gap?

For starters, Management could view fellow shareholders as an asset and as an extension of the management team and from time to time, consider listening to them. After all, let’s remember that it was the shareholders who funded the W. Henrietta acquisition. Management and Shareholder’s interests should be tightly aligned. Right now, shareholder’s interests lie in maximizing value and closing the valuation gap. Reduce the dividend to a level supported by operations. This could be variable and tied directly to results. Use resulting free cash flow and existing securities portfolio to purchase the undervalued shares of SELF, currently selling at a 35% discount. Evaluate strategic options to maximize shareholder value. A simple announcement that the board has retained a credible independent expert to evaluate options including but not limited to liquidation and make recommendations to the board would be welcomed by investors. The announcement by itself might result in a bump to the stock and demonstrate that the board is open minded to strategic alternatives. Hold off on acquisitions. Once the discount has closed and the balance sheet is stronger, the acquisition strategy could resume. Nothing prevents MGT from expansion on existing properties or signing new third party management accounts in the mean time. Take immediate measures to further reduce G&A. 25% of revenue is an outrage when a third party manager could manage the entire property portfolio for far less.

Bottom Line:

I remain long in these shares on a valuation basis and have acquired more on weakness over the past 9 months. On a total return comparison basis, my patience thus far have not been rewarded.

Global Self Storage has a very solid portfolio of properties with a liquidation value of at least $6/share by this author’s calculations. Others on SeekingAlpha have offered higher valuations of $7/share. Either way, the undervalued thesis remains firmly in-tact and was further strengthened by the Q3 results.

Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be a short term catalyst to drive shares higher short of a liquidation. The market barely noticed the Q3 operational results. The board and management are simply not doing enough to close the value gap and maximize shareholder value. It will require strong patience and possibly shareholder governance action in order to break the log jam.

I recommend that investors carefully read all of the recent SEC filings paying close attention to the SEC filings on 25-June-2020 and 16-October-2020 before committing additional capital. And above all, investor patience will be required. The gap has been deep and persistent for some time now and will not magically disappear overnight. There are shareholders out there trying to effect positive change and offering to assist management. However, recent changes to the corporate bylaws in October have likely reduced shareholder’s ability to participate in the governance of the company they own.

There may also be downside dilution risk short term. Management’s latest commentary in the Q3 press release indicates an intention to maintain current course and speed and shares a view that the expansion strategy is working and "proven".

"For the remainder of the year, we will continue to explore ways to enhance our performance while we pursue strategic expansion and acquisitive growth when such opportunities arise. We will continue to target those markets with our model for success in self storage that we believe has contributed to our strong performance even during adverse economic times. Given our lease-up momentum, the tailwinds from the suburban relocation trend, and our proven strategies, we believe Global Self Storage remains on track to complete another successful year."

A quick look at SELF's performance metrics provides investors with an alternative view. SELF's share performance has significantly lagged the S&P and the sector YTD. "Another successful Year"? This author is originally from the "Show Me" state and there is an old saying there: “Don’t piss down my back and tell me it’s raining.” (for further explanation, readers should queue up the Clint Eastwood movie Outlaw Josie Wales).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SELF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.