Last month I started a series of articles in which I detail my real-world experiment with writing covered calls against all the stocks in my portfolio. I have now completed the second month of this experiment. Below I discuss the progress. But first, I’ll repeat the introduction I used for the first article in the series.

I am a Dividend Growth Investor. That means that I invest in stocks which have raised their dividend every year, year after year, for at least the last 5, 10, or even 25 years. By reinvesting these dividends into new shares of stock, which then pay dividends themselves, and with the companies raising their dividends every year, the power of compounding works for me to increase my dividend income at an exponential rate. In the end, it is this dividend income that I focus on. By focusing on the ever-increasing dividend income and not on the stock price, it simplifies the process of investing, while still leading to excellent returns.

But there is another way to produce income from your stock portfolio. Writing covered calls ("CCS") against your stock positions is another way to bring in more cash, which, just like your dividends, can be reinvested into more shares of stock, which then produce more dividends, more covered calls, and, well... you get the idea. The compounding effect is set to level 11 (Spinal Tap reference!). I will not get into the fine details of writing covered calls in this article. If you wish to learn more about them, there are many resources out there. But basically, the owner of a stock "writes" an option against the shares they own. This option is a promise the seller makes to the buyer that the buyer may choose to buy the shares of stock from the stock owner, at a pre-set price, within a pre-set time period. For this right, the buyer pays the writer a premium in the form of cash. If the buyer of the option "exercises" the call option, the owner of the stock must sell the stock to that person for the agreed-upon price. It is called a "Covered Call" because the shares the writer owns "covers" the option they sell.

A covered call strategy is a fairly conservative strategy, even more so than simply owning the stock. But it does have risks. If the price of the stock in question rises higher than the option price (the "strike price"), the owner of the stock will not be able to benefit from this stock appreciation. So, in return for collecting the guaranteed premium for the option, the call writer gives up the potential for the stock upside. Potential is the key. There's no guarantee the stock will go up. If instead it goes down or stays flat, the writer of the call keeps the premium and the stock.

I have always been intrigued by the possibility of using this technique in my own portfolio to increase my income production. But, up until recently, I was unable to write covered calls. Our company's retirement account was on a platform that did not allow it. But now, we have moved to TD Ameritrade, and I am now free to do them. And since my main investing focus is on producing income from my account, I decided to try it out and see how well I could make it work.

As I wish to minimize the upside risk to covered calls, I decided to write calls that were 10% above the stock price at the time I wrote them and with an expiration date one month away. Although this would bring in less income than writing at-the-money calls, it would still allow me to participate in upward movement of the stock price, at least up to a 10% move. If any of my stocks moved more than 10% during the month and the stock was called away from me, I would then have to make a decision whether to buy back the stock in question, at the higher price, or let it go and move on to a new stock. After all, if a stock moves up ten percent in one month, an argument can be made that you should take the profit and run. Buy low, sell high. Right? In the end, when this happens, I will take it on a case by case basis and decide what to do based on the stock's price and dividend metrics.

As detailed in my previous article, I collected $8,277.76 in premiums for the first round of CCs I wrote. At expiration 9 stocks were called away, and I bought them all back at the higher price, although I did not necessarily buy back all the shares called away. I calculated that writing the first round of CCs, and choosing to buy back those shares, cost me $3,358.34. Please see my previous article for the details.

I then wrote the next round of CCs, set to expire on November 20. For this group I collected $15,407.23. They have now expired, and here are the results.

Options (pun intended!) of what to do at expiration

At expiration, there are a few different things that can happen and some choices to be made. If the stock closes below the strike price on the day of expiration, then the call expires worthless, and you keep both the stock and the premium you collected for selling the call.

However, if the stock closes above the strike price, the option will be assigned, and the stock will be called away from you, i.e. sold. If you choose to, you could prevent this by buying back the call, right before expiration, at whatever price it is trading. This will allow you to keep your stock, but it also might cause a loss if the price you pay to buy back the call is more than the price at which you sold it. In this case, I would then sell another call against this stock. Buying back the old option, and selling a new one for a future expiration, is called “rolling” the option. You can roll out in time, and roll to a different strike price. Or you can stay at the same strike price.

The other thing you can do is allow your stock to be assigned and then buy that stock back at whatever price it is trading. Again, this can cause a loss if the price of the stock, minus the strike price, is more than the premium you received for the call.

Finally, you can allow the stock to be sold and use the proceeds to move on to another stock.

There's no right or wrong answer. It's up to the preference of the investor.

Before I get to the results, I have to discuss another risk involved with writing CCs on dividend stocks. And that is the risk that the stock gets called away, prior to expiration, as the ex-div day approaches. The buyer of a call may choose to exercise that call, prior to expiration, if they wish to own the stock before the ex-div day and collect the dividend. This means that you will lose the stock AND the dividend, although you still get to keep the premium from selling the call. This doesn’t always happen, but a general rule of thumb is that if the time premium left in the option is less than the value of the dividend, the stock will get called away. This happened to me three times this past month. Chevron (CVX), Aflac (AFL) and Southern Co. (SO) were called away from me right before the ex-div date. Therefore, I was forced to sell those stocks, and I did not get their dividends.

Expiration Day - Results:

Last month I chose to allow my stock to get called away from me if the price was above the strike price of the call at expiration. But this month, based on many suggestions made in the comment section of my previous article, I chose to buy back any options that were in the money ("ITM") and roll them out to future expirations. I chose to do this for the following stocks: CSX Inc (CSX), CVS Corp (CVS), Emerson Electric (EMN), JP Morgan (JPM), Norfolk Southern (NSC), Omnicom (OMC), Principle Financial Group (PFG), Prudential (PRU), Qualcomm (QCOM), Raytheon (RTX), Simon Property Group (SPG), and UGI (UGI). In some cases, I was able to roll up to a higher strike price, and still bring in a credit, while in other cases rolling up the strike cost me money. Finally, in some cases I stayed with the present strike price. Overall, rolling these 12 options, (buying back the old options and selling the new ones) cost me $673.70.

Here are the details for the calls I rolled:

Once this was done, I investigated the financials of the three stocks that were called away from me. Because they were still highly rated by Valueline, S&P and Simply Safe Dividends, I bought back AFL and SO. But CVX didn’t rate as highly, so I decided to let CVX go. I did not buy it back. I still had 7 shares of CVX in my portfolio after the 200 were called away from me, so I sold them as well.

Once these transactions were completed, I wrote my next round of covered call for the December expiration date (12/18). Below is the list of every CC I wrote and the premiums. In all these cases I the strike price was about 10% higher than the present price. In total, I collected $8,715.61 (and paid $1.89 in regulatory fees).

An important thing to note here is that many of the new calls I sold were for January rather than December. I skipped a month and sold two months out instead of only one. I did this because as I was looking at the premiums I could collect for the calls, I noticed that the premiums for January were significantly higher than the premiums I would collect for December, even more than what would be expected just based on the extra time premium. For example, I found in some cases where I could collect .10 for the December call, I could collect .60 for the January! This is far more than what I would expect for going out one month further, and therefore, when the premium for the January call was more than twice as much as the premium for the December call, I sold the January. Going forward, when selling new calls, I will always sell the month that gives the greater premium, relative to the time left to expiration.

The above may have been a little confusing, so I'll summarize what I've done:

I sold CCs on all my stocks and took in $15,407.23. They expired on 11/20. AFL, CVX and SO were called away from me prior to expiration. I did not receive the dividends On expiration day I rolled the options further out, and in some case at a higher strike price, for the 12 stocks that were ITM. I bought back AFL and SO. I chose not to repurchase CVX. I sold a new round of CCs for December and January, and collected $8,715.61.

Discussion

This month’s experience with CCs showed two of the risks inherent in the strategy.

Stocks getting called away prior to the ex-div day A stock moving far above the strike price of the covered call.

One way to deal with the former is to let the stocks get called away, just as I did. And then you can choose whether or not to buy them back based on whatever criteria you decide to use. In my case, I did not “choose” to let the stocks get called away. I simply wasn’t paying attention. Had I been more aware that the ex-div date was approaching, and the stocks were at risk of being called away, I would have bought back the calls and rolled them out to a future date. This is the other way to deal with the situation, and the one I wish I had done. Moving forward I will pay much closer attention to these situations.

The later situation can be demonstrated by my holdings of Simon Property Group (SPG). When I wrote the Nov. call SPG was trading at about $64, so I wrote the call 10% higher at a strike price of $70. But on 11/9 SPG jumped from under $62 to over $79. I believe this was the day the renegotiated deal with Taubman Centers was announced. This moved the stock way over the strike price of the call, and almost guaranteed that it would get called away. When expiration day arrived, I had to decide whether to let it get called away, or to buy back the call and roll it out. I chose to buy back and roll it, but at what strike price? Should I use the same strike, or try to use a higher one? If I used a higher strike, I would take in less premium than I paid to buy it back, so it would cost me money. If I wanted to use the same strike, I would have to hope that there was enough time value in the new call to make the transaction worth my while. As it turned out I was able to sell the new call for over $1 per share more than it cost to buy back the expiring call. This brought in over $300 new money, which I was quite satisfied with. So, I kept the strike price the same.

But moving forward, it’s unlikely that SPG will fall below $70 anytime soon, if ever again. So, I may be forever forced to continue to roll the SPG calls forward, month after month, with none of them ever expiring. As long as I can continue to bring in a decent amount of premium with each roll, this may be OK. But I will never be able to capitalize on the increase in the stock price. My SPG position will always be worth only $70. Depending on how much premium I collected from the calls, and from the dividends I will continue to collect, this may be OK. It still might bring in a decent return. But then again it may not. Someday I may have to simply let SPG get called away from me.

In my previous article I tried to calculate how much I “lost” when I had to buy back the stocks that were called away from me. But I’m not sure if the way I did the math was an accurate reflection of how my portfolio was really affected. And when I tried to do the same calculations again this month, it again became a little confusing for me. Then I realized that instead of looking at premiums collected, vs cost of rolling, vs cost of buying back, etc. I could use a much simpler method to determine my results. I could look back to my portfolio’s composition prior to starting to write the CCs, and calculate what that portfolio would be worth today if I didn’t make any of the CC related transactions that I’ve done the past two months, and compare it to what my portfolio was actually worth when the latest round of CCs expired.

Had I never done any of these covered calls, and the related stock sales and purchases over the past two months and my portfolio was still in the same state as it was in October, and with the DRIP transactions that would have occurred since then, my portfolio would have been worth $1,950,816.68 at the end of trading on 11/20. But my portfolio was actually worth $1,953,065.02. Therefore, over the first two month of this “experiment”, the writing of CCs has increased the value of my portfolio by $2,248.34.

I believe this is because the $24,122.84 in premiums I collected over the first two months has immediately been reinvested into purchases of more stock, which have been used to sell more CCs. Also, these extra shares have increased in price as the market has moved up over the past two months, adding even more to my gains.

Over the next 10 months I will continue to use this method to track the success of my CCs; comparing what my portfolio would have been worth, verse what it actually is worth, to determine how well my CC writing is working.

Conclusion

I am no longer a dividend growth investor; I am a Dividend Growth and Income Investor. By using my stock holding to produce income, either by collecting dividends or by selling CCs, and by reinvesting all that cash, I expect I will super-charge the compounding effect that, over time, should lead to exceptional growth of my portfolio. But there are some risks, which I’ve already discussed. These include:

Stocks getting called away prior to the ex-div and losing those dividends Stocks getting called away if they rise above the strike price Having to pay more to buy back a call then you can receive by selling a new one Stocks rising so high above the strike price that you can never participate in the capital appreciation because you get stuck at the low strike price

I have already had to deal with all of these problems, but so far they have not been significant enough for me to abandon this project. Most of my CCs have expired worthless, which has allowed me to keep all that premium. In the first month 45 out of 54 calls expired worthless, and in this month 42 out of 54 stock did. And these were both up months for the market. During months when the market is down or flat, it is highly likely that none of my stocks will get called away, and I will be able to keep all of the premium

As I said previously, I am going to run this covered call experiment for at least a year to see how it goes. I expect there will be many months during which I will keep most, if not all, of the option premiums I collect. In the end, I believe this will greatly increase my cash flow, and the reinvestment of this cash flow will lead to more shares of stock, more dividends, more covered calls, and a greater overall return.

Thank you for reading my article. I welcome your comments and criticisms.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SO, AFL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.