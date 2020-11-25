Canadian Tire Corporation (OTC:OTC:CDNTF) (TSX:CTC.A) is a retail company that owns several notable Canadian brands, including Canadian Tire, SportChek, and Mark’s. The company has benefited directly from the pandemic due to increased shopping in segments such as ‘Living’, ‘Playing’, and ‘Fixing’. The company also owns Helly Hansen, which is an apparel brand known for outdoor sports products.

The company’s stock has more than doubled since the March dip, due to impressive earnings and its prominence in the retail market. We maintain a neutral sentiment about the company, as we believe that although the company will benefit in the short-term from increased sales, the company sells many undifferentiated products and is not as established in eCommerce as other competitors.

(Canadian Tire Corporation TSX Google Market Chart, 2020)

Canadian Tire’s sales growth has been impressive amidst the pandemic

(Canadian Tire Investor Presentation, 2020)

Canadian tire saw a 9.6% increase in quarterly sales compared to the same period last year, and gross margin also increased by 9.6%. Net income increased an impressive 36.1%, and diluted EPS figure increased by 42.5%.

A large part of revenue growth can be attributed to the company’s eCommerce sales, which reached $1B year-to-date. This is still a small portion of total sales, but it’s a positive sign to see the company shifting with consumer trends. The company’s digital visits grew by 40%, conveying an increase in general consumer interest with the company’s various brands.

(Canadian Tire Investor Presentation, 2020)

As a result of continued strong earnings figures, the company also increased its dividend by 3.3%, which was expected by investors, considering the solid dividend growth in the past few years.

We believe that Canadian Tire will continue to sustain strong earnings figures in the next few quarters. COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Canada, however, the lack of social interaction results in more consumer discretionary spending for in-home projects or outdoor activities. Canadian Tire has tremendous brand equity as there are not many other retail outlets that offer the same product variety and location convenience. Revenue increase also continues to come in unexpected ways; the company’s Mark’s brand, which mainly sells shoes for industrial workers, saw an increase in comparable sales growth of 5.7%. Moreover, Canadian Tire Corporation should see increased sales from Helly Hanson; we believe that outdoor sports such as skiing and snowboarding will become more popular during the pandemic, as it is one of the more socially distanced sporting activities.

Canadian Tire will face increased competition from online retailers

(A few of Canadian Tire’s ‘Owned Brands’ - Company Website, 2020)

Canadian Tire states that “Owned Brands” sales grew 28%. We believe that this could be due to the fact that the immediate inventory of products coming from other brands was selling out fast, therefore consumers were sometimes left with no choice but to purchase 'owned-brand' products. This is not a comment towards the quality of the company’s products, but rather pure supply-and-demand amidst a pandemic. We also believe that Canadian Tire sells mostly undifferentiated products compared to other big retailers. The big advantage Canadian Tire has is that consumers are able to see and feel products first-hand before they purchase an item, however, products with frequent repurchasing patterns could easily be bought online and delivered much faster through Amazon. Furthermore, there is nothing stopping a customer from testing a product and receiving help from a sales associate in-person, and then purchasing it online through Amazon at a cheaper price.

Suppliers may begin to sell their own products directly to the consumer

Another interesting trend that we envision happening in the future is suppliers selling their products directly through their own channels. Again, one of the biggest advantages for Canadian Tire is increased customer convenience and product inspection before purchase. However, with the help of technology, VR, and other tools, shopping online could become a much more popular experience. If this happens, suppliers could leverage their own website to sell products directly to consumers and the result is much higher margins for suppliers. Canadian Tire Corporation would then have lower bargaining power because consumers would no longer need to rely on retailers for the delivery of products. A particular example is sports equipment. Canadian Tire Corporation buys hockey equipment from a company such as Bauer at a retail discount, and then distributes the products through its various stores and brands such as Canadian Tire and SportChek. Bauer has already begun selling products on its own site and has main eCommerce features such as item tracking, and there’s no reason that Bauer’s in-house sales won’t grow substantially in the long run.

There are notable accounts in the balance sheet to investigate

(Canadian Tire Quarterly Report, 2020)

Canadian Tire noted that ‘expected credit losses’ was the main factor in a $94.5M increase in the allowance account. We believe that write-downs may continue to bring the value of this asset account down considering the macroeconomic environment, as loan payments may not be a priority for many at this point. Canadian Tire may also consider selling these assets to a third-party at a loss. Loans receivable accounts for almost 50% of all current assets.

Canadian Tire also recently issued term notes totalling $480M, however, the interest rate for the portion of the senior notes ($448.8M) is only 1.388%. The company also repaid two different notes within the past few months. We believe that the company should have no issues with long-term debt, as the company can secure funding at extremely low interest rates.

In summation, we believe that short-term revenues and overall investor optimism can lead Canadian Tire’s share price to jump higher, but the changing dynamics of the retail market in the long-run has an uncertain impact on Canadian Tire’s growth.

