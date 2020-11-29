More than a month ago, I detailed how chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) rumored acquisition of Xilinx (XLNX) was likely to be a turning point for short interest. With bets against AMD at a multi-year low, the combination of some new skeptics along with perhaps some merger arbitrage folks could change the picture a bit. With the latest data in last week, this projected scenario has played out just as expected.

A few weeks after my initial article, AMD did, in fact, announce its intent to purchase Xilinx, while also reporting its Q3 results. AMD showed top and bottom line beats for the quarter, and management detailed impressive guidance for Q4 that has led estimates to rise meaningfully. Since then, investors have had a couple of weeks to digest all the news. Last week saw the latest round of short interest data come for the 11/13 settlement date, with updated figures seen in the chart below.

(Source: NASDAQ AMD short interest page, seen here)

In just a month, the number of shares short for AMD has skyrocketed by more than 125%, an increase of almost 33.5 million shares. Short interest is back above 60 million shares for the first time in six months, and this was the first time since May 2017, where two updates in a row showed an increase in the double-digit millions. Back then, we were starting from a base of 121 million shares short, so the percentage increase wasn't nearly as large. AMD's days to cover ratio also rose above 1.30 for the first time since February.

On the flip side, we've seen mostly the opposite reaction for Xilinx shares. That name had been seeing short interest decrease over the last few months as well, but since the end of September, things have really picked up, going from just under 6 million shares short to a little over 3.5 million. With a surge in volume, Xilinx now has a days to cover ratio under 0.78, after spending five months mostly above 3.00 before the AMD news started to trickle out. It will be interesting to see the next couple updates, as Xilinx shares continue to trade well under the implied deal price, as seen in the chart below. As a reminder, Xilinx owners will receive 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each share of Xilinx they hold.

(Pricing data sourced from Yahoo Finance)

So, what's next for AMD? Well, the biggest catalyst will come at the Q4 report, when management likely gives its initial revenue forecast for 2021. After doing less than $4 billion in revenues in 2015, the company is expected to post a top line number of more than $9.5 billion for this year, representing more than 41% growth. Another nearly 25% growth is expected next year to $11.9 billion, with the Street seeing more than $15.6 billion possible in 2023. All of these estimates are likely before including anything from Xilinx, which could add another $3 billion a year.

AMD has been stealing market share from chip giant Intel (INTC) in the data center segment in recent quarters, and investors hope that will continue moving forward. Intel itself is not going away anytime soon, still reporting pretty decent overall results, but the chip giant's shares have not done well recently. This is a big reason why investors are paying up for AMD currently, more than 47.4 times next year's expected non-GAAP EPS, as opposed to just 10.9 times for Intel right now. The valuation difference comes down a bit as you go further out into the future, but even if you include Xilinx, you're still paying a massive premium for AMD as opposed to Intel right now.

Currently, the average Street analyst sees AMD shares undervalued by about $1.50 per share. As the chart below shows, the stock has been mostly in this $75 to high $80s range after the breakout earlier this year. That's resulted in the 50-day moving average leveling off, so the stock is really looking for direction currently. Barring a large overall market move, I don't see any major catalyst coming until the Q4 report that's going to lead to a major breakout in either direction.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In the end, short interest for AMD has returned in a big way, although this move was mostly expected. When you announce an acquisition that will cost roughly 37% of your market cap, there will be skeptics and, of course, some merger arbitrage people heading your way. I'm guessing the current short interest patterns for these two names will continue in the short term, especially if Xilinx shares continue to trade for $13 or so less than their implied deal price. As for AMD, there doesn't seem to be a major catalyst on the horizon until we get 2021 guidance, so look for the stock to be mostly range-bound in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

