2 Cyber Monday REIT Deals

Did you check out any business news sites on Friday afternoon? If so, you might have done a double-take, wondering if you’d gone into a tryptophan-induced trance for the long weekend… only to wake up on Monday.

By that, I mean there was a major focus on cyber sales. Take Fox Business at about 12:45. While the first featured article was, “U.S. Economy Sprints Toward Normal in 2021, but With Coronavirus Scars,” here were the next four:

“Tech Leads Stock Rally With Record Levels...” “Online Shopping Hits New Record, Topping $5B, Adobe Analytics Says” “Retailers Offering More Black Friday Deals Online in Response to Pandemic Challenges” “Black Friday 2020: More Americans will shop more online than in stores for first time ever...”

Now, that last one was an opinion piece based on a predictive poll. After surveying 1,200 shoppers from October to November, respected research and analysis firm Deloitte reported that:

“... 58% plan to shop the super sales online, marking a notable channel switch from the in-store experience. Among those polled, 41% said they still plan to go shopping in person on [November] 27.



“In comparison, 61% went out browsing on Black Friday last year. The sizable drop is attributed to Covid-19 concerns amid the pandemic.”

Obviously.

What’s less obvious is what that says about the actual Cyber Monday. Will we see this year’s numbers fall?

Source

The Conclusion of Cyber Monday Is Up in the Air

In order to answer that question, we’ll need to wait until after Cyber Monday comes and goes. Another obvious statement, I know.

Even so, we have some hints, such as the previous headlines.

Now, if you read my Black Friday article, you already know the history of Cyber Monday. But for those who missed it:

“Many people think it was Amazon (AMZN) [that] began promoting the idea of an online version of Black Friday, which is a good guess. And you’d better believe that Jeff Bezos makes a mint more than he already has on that day alone.



“But ultimately, Reader’s Digest tells us we can: ‘Thank Ellen Davis, senior vice president of research and strategic initiatives for the National Retail Federation, who coined the term in 2005. For several years in a row, the NRF had noticed a recurring spike in online revenue and traffic on the Monday following Thanksgiving. They believed it was because people were making purchases from their computers at work, where the internet connections were faster and their kids couldn’t get a sneak peek at their gifts.’”

But that was 2005. It’s been 15 years since, plus a pandemic.

Since then, brick-and-mortar retailers have begun offering online Black Friday sales. Those temptations don’t have to be in-person only, saving their employees a lot of hassle. And increased online sales can potentially prevent lawsuits too (e.g., there’s fewer chances of people being trampled).

In fact, traditional stores have doubled down on those online offers this year. Recognizing that consumers are tired, scared, or some combination of the two, retailers have been offering all-week sales.

In short, people were already online last week. Why bother going online again, especially when there’s so much work to catch up on from the long weekend?

Get ‘Em While They’re Hot!

The New York Times didn’t help with the potential problem when it wrote this a day or two ago:

“It’s Black Friday and here you are, restlessly scanning the internet for the greatest deals, quite possibly still in your pajamas - oh, right! You also wanted to find a great deal on pajamas - worried you’re not locating the very best deals on the very best stuff, when suddenly your inner extreme shopper pipes up with a question: What if the even-better deals are actually still to come on Cyber Monday? Are Cyber Monday deals actually better than Black Friday deals?



The answer, it says, isn’t worth stressing out over.



“We believe that, at best, you’re probably only going to save a couple bucks more on a Cyber Monday deal compared to a Black Friday deal - an additional savings that... may not be worth the worry if an item disappears between now and then.”

That’s probably part of why BlackFriday.com predicts a minuscule 6% increase in year-over-year Cyber Monday sales. Admittedly, that’s from $9.4 billion to 10 billion. But still. Consider the last few years...

Sales jumped from $3.45 billion in 2016 to $6.59 billion in 2017, and then to $7.9 billion in 2018. Now, that kind of information is going to mean a lot to retailers. Therefore, it’s going to affect a number of retail landlords as well.

But there are a number of REITs that benefit no matter which day these online sales take place. And they’re the ones I want to write about today, with one caution... just make sure they’re selling at worthwhile prices. Otherwise, you’re going to want to put them on your wish list for another time.

Remember, not every deal is great... even if it’s for a really hot item.

Cyber Monday REIT Winner #1

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) calls itself the “preferred provider of mission critical real estate solutions”, and this simply means that it owns defense and IT locations adjacent or in close proximity to U.S. government defense installations.

More specifically, the company owns 167 buildings that are engaged in defense information technology and national security-related activities. This is a very strategic niche, and one in which OFC’s tenants are generally focused on knowledge-based activities such as cybersecurity, R&D, and other highly technical defense and security areas.

COPT has a strategic tenant niche that provides real estate solutions serving a specialized cyber-based platform. The defense installations (or government demand drivers) where COPT's tenants operate are R&D, high-tech knowledge-based centers, and not weapons or troops-related.

(Source: Corporate Office Properties Trust - Nareit REITworld: Virtual Annual Conference Presentation, November 17-19, 2020)

As can be seen below, OFC’s portfolio is concentrated in Maryland (Fort Meade), Virginia, Texas (Lackland AFB), Alabama (Redstone Arsenal), and DC (Washington Navy Yard).

(Source: Corporate Office Properties Trust - Nareit REITworld: Virtual Annual Conference Presentation, November 17-19, 2020)

OFC’s revenues have been somewhat defensive during COVID-19, and rent collections were minimally impacted. The majority of tenants are considered essential:

Q2-20: 99.7% (100% net)

Q3-20: 99.6% (100% net)

October 3: 99.4% (99.9% net)

November 3: 98.2% (98.7% net)

According to the Congressional Budget Office (or CBO) “spending for the Department of Defense (or DoD) accounts for nearly all of the nation’s defense budget. The funding provided to DoD covers its base budget - which pays for the department’s normal activities - and its contingency operations.

FY 2015-FY 2020, DOD’s Base Budget has grown at a compound annual rate of 5%. There is strong bi-partisan support to fund defense, as the HASC voted in favor of FY 2021 NDAA 295-to-125 and SASC voted 86-to-14. As expected, Congress passed a continuing resolution on the FY 2021 budget through December 11, 2020.

(Source: Corporate Office Properties Trust - Nareit REITworld: Virtual Annual Conference Presentation, November 17-19, 2020)

OFC maintains an active development pipeline, with 12 buildings comprising 1.6 million square feet under development that are 84% leased. In Q3-20, it placed into service 600,000 fully square feet and 1.2 million fully leased square feet in the 9 months.

By year end, the company expects another 500,000 square feet in service that is 100% leased, bringing the total for the year to nearly 1.8 million square feet that is fully leased and increasing the size of the core portfolio by nearly 10% during the year.

(Source: Corporate Office Properties Trust - Nareit REITworld: Virtual Annual Conference Presentation, November 17-19, 2020)

OFC’s balance sheet is strong, as evidenced by its S&P BBB- (Moody’s Baa3 and BBB- Fitch) rating and continued debt reduction. The company raised ~$165 million of equity in Q4-20 through selling joint venture interests, further reducing the Debt/EBITDA to 6.2x-6.4x by year-end. OFC has maintained conservative leverage and has around $693 of liquidity to complete its remaining $241 of development projects.

(Source: Corporate Office Properties Trust - Nareit REITworld: Virtual Annual Conference Presentation, November 17-19, 2020)

In Q3-20, OFC generated FFO per share of $0.54, exceeding the high end of guidance by $0.01. For the full year, the company raised guidance for FFO per share from $2.07 to $2.09, which is $0.01 higher than the midpoint of the original range.

On the recent earnings call, management added that it’s “confident in (THE) ability to grow FFO per share in 2021 by at least a healthy 3% to a robust 6%... the pipeline of 1.6 million square feet of highly leased active developments, the breadth of future opportunities in (THE) development leasing pipeline, and access to attractively priced capital bode well for growth beyond 2021.”

OFC has maintained a flat dividend since 2012 ($1.10 per share), and it appears that based on the earnings profile, the company is positioned to grow (the dividend) in 2021 or 2022. The payout ratio was 75% in 2018, 70% in 2019, and should end up at around 68% in 2020. Using analyst estimates, it appears the payout ratio will drop to 65% in 2021 (all based on AFFO per share).

Shares now trade at $27.24 with a dividend yield of 4.0% and P/AFFO of 17.0x. They traded as high as 22.5x in June 2017 and around 14.0x in March 2020. We maintain a Buy based on our FV price of $27.25 - and we forecast shares to return of 15% over the next 12 months.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Cyber Monday REIT Winner #2

Easterly Government Properties (DEA) also utilizes the “mission-critical” platform, and this REIT focuses on buildings used by many of the U.S. government “gun-toting” agencies such as the FBI and the IRS. Easterly owns 77 buildings (7.1 million square feet) with a weighted average lease term of 13.1 years.

(Source: Company website)

DEA’s property type is comprised of the following:

Office (69%)

VA Outpatient (10%)

Lab (9%)

Courthouse/Office (4%)

Other (8%)

As illustrated below, the properties are geographically diversified (coast to coast):

(Source: Easterly Government Properties Investor Presentation November 2020)

DEA targets major federal buildings of Class A construction with at least 85% leased to a single U.S. government tenant. The primary mission for these government agencies include (1) growing federal agencies, (2) subject of increased priority, and (3) security-related.

The U.S. government is the largest employer in the world and the largest office tenant in the U.S. The largest owners of federally leased assets (such as DEA) own approximately 25.1% in aggregate, with no single landlord owning more than 5.4%. As illustrated below, DEA is one of the largest owners of federally leased real estate in the U.S.:

(Source: Easterly Government Properties Investor Presentation November 2020)

In Q3-20, DEA announced an “important milestone”, as the company reached completion on its new 20-year lease at the FDA laboratory in Lanexa, Kansas. The Lab “is now the newest regional laboratory for this highly important agency within the U.S. government”.

DEA also announced a “new 20 year lease commencement at the Charleston Court House, effective August 2020” and the SSA facility in Dallas that was renewed for a new 15-year term starting August 2020. As Darrell Crate, DEA’s chairman, remarked on the Q3-20 earnings call:

“We have launched into our focus first tranche of government space, because we saw a clear opportunity to harness the world's best credit, while also taking advantage of long duration leases and incredibly high renewal rates.”

(Source: Easterly Government Properties Investor Presentation November 2020)

Although not rated by S&P, Moody’s or Fitch, DEA maintains a strong balance sheet, highlighted by total indebtedness of approximately $905.1 million, with a full $450 million dollars available on the line of credit. As of Q3-20, the net debt-to-total enterprise value was 30.4%.

DEA is very well-poised to continue funding acquisitions and development at a highly attractive cost of capital. It has very modest debt maturities, as illustrated below:

(Source: Easterly Government Properties Investor Presentation November 2020)

In Q3-20, DEA generated FFO per share of $0.31 and cash available for distribution of $23 million. The company increased 2020 FFO per share guidance to a range of $1.24-1.26.

Note: The midpoint of this guidance is based on completing $200 million of acquisitions and $35-45 million of growth development, and represents over 4% growth rate year over year.

Also, DEA announced 2021 FFO per share on a fully diluted basis guidance in a range of $1.28-1.30.

Note: The midpoint of this guidance is predicated upon completing $200 million in acquisition, and $25 million in development in 2021.

DEA has maintained a flat dividend payout (of $1.04) since 2018, and similar to OFC, we expect to see a dividend increase in 2021. The company has improved its payout ratio from 89% in 2018 to 86.7% in 2019, to 83% in 2020. We expect to see the payout ratio (based on FFO) drop to 80% in 2021.

Shares now trade at $21.98 with a dividend yield of 4.7% and P/FFO of 17.7x. Shares have traded as high as 22x in April. We maintain a Buy based on our FV price of $21.50, and we forecast shares to return of 15% over the next 12 months.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEA, OFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.