The Company has benefitted from this environment as it has seen growth in business lines that cater to market volatility and virtual investor conferences. Future revenue has been pulled forward.

OTC Markets Group (OTCQX:OTCM) is a beneficiary of the increase in market volume and volatility as a result of the pandemic. OCTM had a great quarter with year-over-year beats all over the board.

OTCM grew their subscriber base, incurred more transactional revenue, EBITDA improvement, and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.15 and a special dividend of $0.65 per share. As a result of a great operating year, the stock price is pretty much at its 52-week highs. Can this stock go higher? Yes, it can!

OTCM has benefitted from the impacts of the pandemic, but also from good management. OTCM's management has its fans, and one came out in the latest earnings call. Revenue growth is coming from all of its business units, and importantly, they are seeing growth in the number of subscribers in ECN, number of listed companies, subscriber growth for its compliance program, and an increase in its Virtual Investor Conferences. All tied together, the quarter-over-quarter growth has been consistent and outpacing its historical performance.

Two business lines that stand out are the number of subscribers in the OTC Link ECN and its increase in transactional volume, number of users in its compliance products and the importance of the Virtual Investor Conferences program. These were all growth drivers for the OTCM, and management was drumming them prior to the pandemic. Like some technology business, the pandemic has brought forward revenue that has really driven growth. OTCM ended the first quarter with 61 subscribers, and that has increased to 72 in Q3. During the same period, the compliance products expanded from 41 to 44. This is important because it diversifies its revenue and provides sticky products to its customers. The virtual conferences have really taken off. In Q3, 85 customers participated over six conferences in the third quarter, compared to five conferences in the first quarter. Investors should take note that all these businesses lines have been growing and are propelled by the pandemic. If the pandemic was to moderate, so may the revenue growth from these lines. I believe the impact from the pandemic may last another twelve to eighteen months, thus providing support for continued revenue growth. Bea Ordonez pointed this out in the latest conference call:

We have continued to see very elevated trading volumes in October and into November. And in the near term, it is likely that our OTC link business will benefit from the increased trading volumes we're seeing in U.S. equity markets more generally. Over the longer term, a prolonged downturn in economic activity or a more bearish market environment could depress trading activity and adversely affect our subscribers and in turn our trading revenues.

Revenue growth was solid, and so was operating performance. Operating profit margin increased to 32.1% in Q3, up from 29.2% in Q2 and 28.2% in Q1. This shows that management is solid at managing expenses and investing properly, leading to operating leverage. This is flowing down to the bottom line and to cash flow. The Q3 EBITDA margin is towards the high-end of the range over the last several periods. This quarter is a beneficiary of the capital spending and investments into their programs. Margins should drive higher as the business lines become seasoned with continued revenue growth.

As a result of the solid operating performance, investors were treated to a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and a special $0.65 per share dividend. OTCM has been shareholder-friendly, and that is expected to continue in the future with a goal of using share buybacks to counteract equity compensation dilution.

The valuation has remained fairly stable since the drop in March/April as a response to COVID-19. This may be due to its low trading volume when compared to its peers. Based on my conservative revenue (4% yoy) and margin (~31% unadjusted EBITDA Margin), the fair value on FY21 earnings and EBITDA is $36 per share. The price targets are based on the PE and EBITDA multiples below. Based on my DCF model, the fair value is $39 per share. If the company can continue to capture new customers in its OTC Link ECN, Virtual Investors Conference and its compliance programs, $39 per share may be a viable target over the next twelve months.

OTCM had another solid quarter; much of it due to the volatility and overall impact of the pandemic on a macro scale. Like many technology companies, revenue was pulled forward due to OTCM's unique position to host virtual investor conferences and to manage trading for smaller companies. This could be a blessing and a curse. If an investor thinks that the current environment (volatile markets, lack of business travel) will continue, then there is still runway for growth. I think that the current conditions could last up to 18 months, but it is dependent on the vaccine, amongst other variables. Management has been solid and good capital allocators. They will continue to focus on driving revenue growth and margin expansion by investing on higher growth products and services. This is coming into fruition with the compliance products and the increase in company listing. Another favorable attribute is the continued dividend payouts and the focus to improve the dilution in stock compensation with stock buybacks. I think $36 per share is a short-term target, and a longer-term target is $39 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.