An understanding of the correlation between datacenter REITs and the technology sector is crucial to obtain insights into the secular trends which determine demand in the industry.

Debt level remains very high, but completion of the first phase of some capital-intensive projects together with a falling capEx trend point to lower leverage as from 2021.

CoreSite, unlike other peers, is not expanding into foreign lands but instead growing in the mature U.S. market, albeit at a slower pace.

CoreSite (COR) stock price, just like other datacenter REITs, has been on an erratic path since the beginning of September. Prior to this, just like the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) which holds the big techs, datacenter REITs have been on an uptrend since the March lows.

The move was due to technology companies and datacenters alike benefiting from COVID-19-led digital transformation projects.

Figure 1: Comparing CoreSite with Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) and QQQ

Data by YCharts

Now, the question in the minds of investors is whether there can be another upside after vaccine news and some recovery seen in cyclical stocks after the rebound in economic activity seen as from the third quarter.

In order to obtain an answer, it is important to understand how the wider technology sector comprising big names like Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (OTC:APPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG), which have benefited from cloud adoption, passed on benefits to datacenter REITs.

Cloud computing and datacenters

Big techs' solid economic and stock market performances are often cited in debates between growth and value stocks. Now, these companies are unquestionably central to our lives, and in many ways, they benefited from the rise of remote working, playing-from-home and the shift to e-commerce linked to COVID-19.

Now that there have been three promising vaccine developments, tech stocks have lost their allure, while value ones have been trending higher. Some analysts have attributed this phenomenon to rotation from growth to value stocks.

Behind these stock market talks, there is cloud computing. This technology has been a major driver explaining the financial performance of companies like Amazon, with its Amazon Web Services platform, or Microsoft, which has seen its cloud computing offering, Azure, grow significantly. With the migration to the cloud, be it public or private, now forming part of the IT strategy of most companies across various industries from investment banks to utilities, it is unlikely that the clout of tech companies will just evaporate.

In this context, an IDC study done in October 2020 emphasizes that cloud-related opportunities will continue to expand leading to a $1 trillion market in 2024, at a five-year CAGR of 21.0%. For investors, the public cloud services market totaled about $233.4 billion in 2019.

Exploring further, whether the move to cloud comes from the demand side by corporations or from the supply side by service providers, the optimum location to house IT equipment is in the datacenter. Even for those companies which do not migrate to the cloud, their management normally finds it more economical to move equipment from on-prem facilities to collocation datacenters like CoreSite as a result of lower IT budgets.

Also, CoreSite, which owns and operates an extensive network of U.S. datacenters, works closely with Amazon, Microsoft and Google as part of multi-cloud service provisioning, but unlike its partners, provides a nice dividend as well.

Now, given the health crisis and social distancing measures prevailing in many states, a status check on REITs revenue progression is needed.

Revenues amid the pandemic

The revenues have progressed for the third quarter at $154 million, both when compared to the second quarter and Q3-2019. However, both the FFO and EBITDA have decreased slightly when compared to the second quarter, while still being higher than what was seen in 2019.

This results from higher property expenses at nearly $60 million for Q3-2020, compared to an average of $55 million for the last four quarters. As per the executives, this was due to expenses related to completion of phase one projects, which is normally higher than expenses for the upcoming phases.

Figure 2: Quarterly Funds from Operations progression

(Source: CoreSite Realty Corporation Q3 2020 Investor Presentation)

On the other hand, the company has been able to reduce SG&A costs as a result of reduced travel expenses because of COVID-19-induced social distancing measures.

Moreover, despite less physical interactions, CoreSite has been able to win over customers in a tough competitive environment. Also, as from the third quarter, there has been a pick-up in datacenter tours under tight sanitary conditions.

Looking from the wider perspective, the U.S. is classified as a matured market, where the biggest datacenter REITs have their platforms as well as smaller plays which are able to thrive as a result of plenty of capital being available in a low-interest rate environment.

Now, a matured market with many competitors is synonymous with low growth, and this is the reason competitors like Equinix (EQIX), Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and CyrusOne (CONE) have expanded operations in Europe.

That is not the case with CoreSite, which sticks to the U.S. market. Moreover, the company's quarterly growth progression since September 2019 has been relatively stable, hovering around the 5% mark. This compares with higher growth but amid a fluctuating path for competitors.

Figure 3: Comparing the quarterly Y-o-Y revenue growth progressions

(Source: Chart built from data from Seeking Alpha)

As per management's forecast for 2020, operating revenue growth should increase 5.6% year over year after accounting for churn estimated to be 9-11% for the year. Churn rate measures revenues lost when customers move out.

Furthermore, CoreSite, far from being impacted by low growth, has adapted to it, as shown by the way leasing capacity is added and the distinctive customer engagement model.

First, in addition to bringing a significant amount of ground-up datacenter capacity to the market over the last three years, the company relies on incremental developments to boost up leasing capacity. Hence, computer rooms and infrastructure are developed within its four existing datacenters.

Figure 4: CoreSite expansion including incremental and ground-up capacity

(Source: CoreSite Realty Corporation Q3 2020 Investor Presentation)

This increase in contiguous capacity, in addition to primarily meeting the expansion requirements of CoreSite's existing customers, also attracts others.

Investigating further, this primary focus on the needs of existing customers has enabled CoreSite to anticipate their requirements and make space available to them on a proactive basis. In addition, it has allowed the company to have lower sales expenditures, resulting in one of the highest operating (EBIT) margins in the industry.

Also, by expanding on land adjacent to its existing datacenters like in North Virginia or carrying out infrastructure development within existing datacenters like in Los Angeles, CoreSite is able to bring capacity on-line more quickly and invest lower levels of capital while benefiting from higher returns on everything from assets, capital to equities.

Figure 4: Comparing with peers

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

While the company does not exhibit the return on capital of Microsoft at 17%, it remains a fact that among datacenter peers, it has a better return or a superior system for converting investors capital into profits.

Looking into capEx figures for 2020, CoreSite's capital spend is expected to be in the $215-250 million range compared to $900 million-1 billion for CyrusOne. On top of this, CoreSite generates an annual revenue of about $500 million, compared to $1 billion for CyrusOne. Therefore, for each dollar of capital spent, Coresite generates $2 of revenue, compared to only $1.1 for its competitor.

Also, capEx has decreased from $400 million in 2019 and is on a downward path when compared to revenues. Now, this is an important point for risk-averse investors who have been eyeing CoreSite's high debt-to-equity of 1.84K, which is ten times higher than peers.

Hence, decreasing capEx should positively impact the debt level.

Figure 5: Debt-to-Equity ratio and CapEX-to-Revenue evolution

Data by YCharts

Looking deeper, the debt-to-annualized adjusted EBITDA increased slightly at 5.2 times, but only 4.9 times inclusive of the backlog revenues, and the company expects to finish the year with a leverage of 5.3 times.

With the debt-to-asset ratio standing at 0.95, whereby 95% of the company's asset are financed by debt, the risk for CoreSite is that in case it faces an elevated churn due to customer business models deteriorating as a result of COVID-19-induced economic woes, the company may have to resort to additional borrowing to offset revenue shortfalls. Now, with the debt-to-asset being at a higher ratio, CoreSite may be putting itself at risk of defaulting on its loans if interest rates were to rise suddenly.

However, on checking further, it is found that the company has no maturities till 2022 and most of its debts (93%) carry a fixed rate of interest. Also, CoreSite has $326 million of liquidity.

On a more positive note, the REIT has recurrent revenues constituted by its customer base from which it is able to collect rents, with renewals varying between 0 and 2% per year. Also, it expects churn to recede to historical levels of 7.5-8.5% in 2021.

Figure 6: Debt maturities, composition and liquidity position

(Source: CoreSite Realty Corporation Q3 2020 Investor Presentation)

In the worst-case scenario that CoreSite is not able to attract retail customers, the company can always fall back on the lower-margin scale customers. Already, for the third quarter, a higher percentage was constituted by the scale segment, which compressed pricing a little bit.

CoreSite can also rely on interconnection revenues, which increased 10.8% year over year and 1.2% sequentially due to enterprise customers having to be connected with multi-cloud environments. However, this is far from the 15% for CyrusOne as a result of geographical diversification in Europe.

Figure 7: Sales and backlog details for the third quarter

(Source: CoreSite Realty Corporation Q3 2020 Investor Presentation)

To summarize, with a high level of recurrent revenues and high switching costs (costs incurred in complex migration and re-cabling works) for customers, coupled with a high debt level amid favorable repayment conditions, CoreSite remains a viable investing proposition for those holding the stock.

Also in favor of CoreSite, those high returns signify that the company is not pursuing a path of low yields, which, in turn, means that it is not having to do more and more development every year just to keep the money flowing.

Also, CoreSite pays a dividend of 3.93% with a payout ratio of 92.40%.

Finally, with relatively higher expenses made to add capacity in Q3-2020, the fourth quarter and 2021 should witness lower expenses, to the benefit of the financial position. More importantly, the new capacity should enable the company to grow revenues further. Therefore, this revenue growth should be synonymous of share price appreciation to the $131-133 range.

Now, with the management being specialists of the U.S. market, where digital transformation and cloud usage is still gaining traction, more equipment should end up in the company's datacenters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.