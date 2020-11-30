Currently there is no other company in the world leading the construction of as much offshore wind capacity.

The Global Investor most of the time tries to take a contrarian approach to investing. But sometimes an investment just seems obvious. Legendary investor Jim Rogers once said in Inside the House of Money that "The way of the successful investor is normally to do nothing - not until you see money lying there, somewhere over in the corner, and all that is left for you to do is go over and pick it up."

It is clear there is a wave of money heading to renewable energy over the next 5, 10, 20 years. It feels like money lying in the corner. To pick it up we just need to choose stocks which are well placed to ride this wave. UK energy utility SSE plc (OTCPK:SSEZY) is one such company, which recently announced plans to treble its output from renewable sources by 2030. On the same day as this announcement, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a range of aggressive new "green industrial revolution" targets worth billions of pounds. Simply following the money leads us to SSE whose existing renewables portfolio and growth plans put it in prime position for both profit growth and existing asset price appreciation.

SSE plc (formerly Scottish and Southern Energy plc) was formed in September 1998, following a merger between Scottish Hydro-Electric and Southern Electric. The group’s principal activity is involved in producing, distributing and supplying electricity and gas and it also provides other energy-related services. The group is establishing itself as the pre-eminent green energy company in the UK and Ireland.

Strategic Progress

The company has made significant progress on its £7.5bn investment plan for the five years to financial year 2025, especially in Renewables. Construction work has started, and key contracts have been awarded at Seagreen and Viking wind projects, and SSE just signed 15-year offtake Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed for first two phases of the world’s largest offshore wind farm at Dogger Bank, SSE’s flagship project. SSE also committed recently to achieve net-zero emissions across all scopes by 2050 at the latest.

This all adds to the significant progress the company has made in recent years to reshape and refocus the group on its core electricity businesses. The Networks (regulated transmission and distribution) and Renewables businesses form the foundational core of SSE. They are central to the transition to net zero carbon emissions and are where SSE will be investing 90% of its ambitious £7.5bn capex programme.

The group’s ongoing disposals programme means SSE will only retain businesses outside of Networks and Renewables where they are highly complementary to its core and where they contribute to the transition to net zero. For example, the Thermal division (gas generation and gas storage) provides firm, flexible capacity to balance the variability of renewables. The Thermal business also has a key role to play in delivering net zero with opportunities to develop both carbon capture and storage and hydrogen, which will help pave the way for decarbonization of heat, transport and industry.

In SSE’s Renewables business there are a wealth of opportunities. The group has projects already in development that will double its renewables output by 2025; and SSE has an enviable pipeline of longer-term projects, all of which The Global Investor believes will be required in the UK to meet binding government targets. The company is aiming to treble its renewables output by 2030. SSE is leading the development of more offshore wind than any other developer, so it is no wonder it has been awarded the Green Economy Mark by the London Stock Exchange.

Half Year Results for the Six Months to September 30, 2020

SSE’s adjusted operating profit fell by 15% year on year in the six months to September 0, to £418m. Covid-19 was blamed for £115m mainly coming from lower electricity demand and higher bad debts from business customers.

On the other hand, statutory operating profit nearly tripled to £985m. This was due to one-off gains from disposals, including a sale of a 25% holding in its Walney offshore wind farm to Greencoat UK Wind for £350m. SSE plans to sell down over £2bn-worth of assets to help fund the five-year £7.5bn low carbon power investment plan.

Thanks to the ongoing capex in its electricity network and renewable assets, net debt has reached a sizeable £10.6bn. The planned disposal income is expected to get this down to about £9.5bn by the March year-end. SSE is paying shareholders an interim dividend increased by 2% over last year and plans to recommend a full-year dividend of 80p per share plus retail price index inflation. This gives the stock a forecast dividend yield of about 6%.

Another benefit of owning UK utilities is their tendency to grow dividends by at least UK inflation rates.

In its half year results presentation on November 18, SSE guided that Covid-19 will reduce by around £200m its full-year adjusted operating profit. The Global Investor expects full-year adjusted operating profit to come in at around £1.4bn, down from £1.5bn last year.

Progress on the Capex Programme

During the first six months of the financial year capex totaled £680.5m, 85% of which was for core electricity networks and renewables businesses. The capex included developing, with Equinor (EQNR), the world’s largest offshore wind farm at Dogger Bank, developing, with Total (TOT), what will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm at Seagreen and commencing construction of Viking, which will be one of the most productive onshore wind farms in Europe.

Of the £7.5bn five-year capex plan, almost 90% will be allocated to core businesses. Within this, equity investment will total around £1.5bn in the period to March 2025 in Seagreen and Dogger Bank alone. These projects should significantly contribute to the UK’s net zero ambitions as well as provide much needed jobs for the economic recovery from Covid-19.

Partnering for Growth in Renewables

SSE has the balance sheet and expertise to capitalize on the significant development opportunities associated with the net zero goal through partnering with other major players in renewables projects. Europe’s Big Oil players have made it clear that they will be investing in renewables and SSE, with one of the best track records around, is the perfect partner.

SSE plans to take on new, large projects, manage development risk, then sell down stakes to retain 30-40% of any given project. SSE can then work with equity partners for construction, and/or operation, which brings several benefits:

It allows SSE to secure developer premiums and realize value early

It reduces SSE’s overall risk and financial exposure on large-scale projects

It avoids a large increase in SSE’s net debt

It appeals to the different risk appetites of different partners at different stages of the project cycle

This approach optimizes value creation from SSE’s capex and gives the group further optionality as it seeks to make the most of its enviable development pipeline.

Back in June management said they would also consider, at some point, extending the partnering approach potentially through sales of minority stakes in the group’s core Transmission and Distribution businesses. The capital raised could then be recycled into areas with better growth opportunities across the core businesses.

Funding

Also announced in June the company laid out its financial framework incorporating the requirements for the funding of its £7.5bn investment plans. With the group’s disposals programme set to secure more than £2bn, the plan to invest £7.5bn over the five years to March 2025 should be fully financeable without any requirement to change SSE’s capital structure. SSE is targeting an improved net debt to EBITDA ratio to be at, or just slightly above, 4.5x over the 2021/22 through 2024/25 period. This financial framework, including the project finance partnering, should allow SSE to capitalize on the opportunities to invest in multiple value-creating projects that present themselves as European governments push towards the net zero target, and this growth should allow for a step-up in EBITDA for the long term.

Shareholder returns

SSE is a committed dividend payer. On top of the expected full-year dividend of 80p plus RPI inflation, SSE had declared its intention to continue to target RPI increases in the following two financial years, as set out in its 2023 dividend plan.

This would take the total dividends paid to shareholders to over £14 per share since 1998. That’s quite impressive considering in 1998 SSE was trading at around £6 per share.

Putting aside for one moment the impact of coronavirus, SSE has had a decent six months with robust operational performance and decent strategic progress. Looking ahead, The Global Investor believes the group is in a strong position to create lasting value for shareholders through capital appreciation and dividends going forward. The group’s ESG credentials are strengthening thanks to its leading position and fantastic growth opportunity set in renewables. The strong balance sheet and likely fully financeable capex plan enable the group to build the green infrastructure that Europe is demanding to deliver net zero.

The Macro Environment

On the half-year results call management said it believed “Any Brexit or coronavirus headwinds are, however, far outweighed by the opportunities presented to SSE by the transition to net zero.”

First, that significantly more renewables will be required with a trebling of UK capacity expected by 2050. We’re currently in the process of developing more offshore wind than anyone else in the UK and see significant opportunities to build out our pipeline and grow our portfolio to the end of the decade and beyond. Second, that the electrification of heat, transport and other sectors could double electricity demand by 2050 – and with production of ‘green’ hydrogen on top of this, it could triple. This will require significant long-term investments in both transmission, as we look to connect up the surge in renewables, and in distribution, where we need to modernize our networks to accommodate up to 5m EVs and a significant increase in heat pumps. Third, that new technologies like carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and floating offshore wind – all of which align to our core capabilities – will have increasingly important roles to play.

These statements are almost universally accepted, and we can’t get away from the fact that SSE is well placed to capitalize on them.

Doubling capacity by 2025

Currently, there is no other company in the world leading the construction of as much offshore wind capacity, and here is what the company said about three of their flagship renewables projects:

Seagreen will be the largest offshore wind farm in Scotland and the deepest in the world. At 1,075MW, and with turbines with a rotor diameter 30m above the London Eye it will have load factors of 54% and is expected to produce around 5 TWhr a year. With our partners at Total we will be investing £3bn, making it the largest privately funded project in Scotland. It currently has a 454MW Contracts for Difference and we are progressing the build with a target commissioning date of December 2022. Meanwhile, at Dogger Bank, we are constructing the biggest offshore project the world has ever seen – with the longest offshore wind grid connection and the biggest turbines ever installed offshore. At 3.6GW it will have a load factor of 57% and produce around 18TWh per annum. Its GE turbines will have a 220m rotor covering a swept area of 38,000 sqm – that’s nearly three times bigger than the London Eye. They will be installed by a vessel taller than the Eiffel Tower. And onshore, Viking, at 443MW with a load factor of 48%, will be among the highest yielding onshore wind farms in Europe, producing almost 2TWh of energy each year. At peak construction there will be 400 people on-site and we reached a final investment decision on the basis of building it merchant.

SSE has set itself a target of contributing renewable output of 30TWh a year by 2030 – and believes it has a clear line of sight to achieving that goal. If successful, this would mean a trebling of its renewables output by the end of this decade, with wind output expected to quadruple.

Risks

While the stars have aligned for growth in the next ten years in its renewables business, like National Grid (NGG), SSE faces the threat of regulator Ofgem potentially halving allowed returns for the period 2021 to 2026 in its regulated Networks business. The utilities are appealing this decision and the regulator’s final determination is set for December. The Global Investor believes that with the electricity supply-demand balance very tight in the UK, the regulator is unlikely to do anything to compromise the supply side. It has long been the case that the regulated portions of UK utilities have been allowed to make reasonable and stable returns for providing reliable services to the nation. Ofgem may be under pressure to cut allowed returns but a large cut seems unlikely.

Valuation

SSE’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is currently 14.9x, compared to the UK electricity average of 12.5x. Its trailing dividend yield is 6.4% compared to the UK electricity average of 6.3%. Year-to-date, it has beaten the FTSE All-Share index by 12.4 percentage points. While SSE is slightly more expensive than UK peers, this is justified by its leading position in renewables and its associated growth opportunities there. The Global Investor thinks the valuation is fair for a great company.

Summary

SSE is in the right place at the right time with an attractive dividend yield. The group has made encouraging strategic progress on its capex programme, its disposals programme and on refocusing the group around its core businesses of Renewables and Networks. SSE is building more offshore wind than any other company in the world right now, and together with aligning its business with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, it is now a leading green and ESG investment. You could say that this stock has the wind at its back.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SSEZY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.