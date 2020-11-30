Tracking Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management Portfolio - Q3 2020 Update

The top three positions are Sysco Corporation, Procter & Gamble, and Comcast, and they add up to ~60% of the portfolio.

Trian Fund Management increased Comcast, Invesco, and Janus Henderson Group, while reducing Mondelez, General Electric, and nVent Electric. The long-term Bank of New York Mellon stake was dropped this quarter.

Nelson Peltz’s 13F portfolio value increased from $5.53B to $6.05B this quarter. The number of positions decreased from 10 to 8.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Nelson Peltz’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Peltz’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/16/2020. Please visit our Tracking Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q2 2020.

This quarter, Peltz’s 13F portfolio value increased ~9% from $5.53B to $6.05B. The number of holdings decreased from 10 to 8. The top three holdings are at ~60% of the 13F stock portfolio: Sysco Corporation, Procter & Gamble, and Comcast.

Note 1: It was disclosed last June that they had acquired a ~6% ownership interest in Ferguson plc (OTCQX:FERGY). The position is not in the 13F report as they purchased the shares listed in London which is not in the realm of 13F reports. Their primary thesis was that Ferguson stock is mispriced due to it being listed in UK despite conducting all of its business in North America. Per Ferguson’s earnings call this September, they expect to have a US native listing in calendar H1 2021.

Note 2: It was announced last March that Nelson Peltz had joined Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) as a strategic adviser. He resigned this September.

New Stakes:

None.

Stake Disposals:

Bank of New York Mellon (BK): The original BK stake was built during the first three quarters of 2014 at prices between $31 and $40. There was a ~31% selling in Q3 2017 at ~$53, and that was followed with a similar reduction in the following quarter at prices between $51 and $55. There was an ~18% selling in Q1 2019 at ~$53 per share. Q1 2020 also saw a similar reduction at prices between $27.50 and $51.50. There was a ~55% further selling last quarter at prices between $32 and $42. The disposal this quarter was at prices between ~$33 and ~$39. The stock currently trades at ~$40.

Note: In 2014, Trian’s co-founder Edward Garden was added to BK’s board. The company also unveiled a cost-saving plan to reduce $500M in expenses through 2017. In March 2015, Marcato Asset Management requested Trian’s support in their efforts to replace BNY Mellon’s CEO, but Trian rejected the plan. In Q4 2016, Marcato exited their position. This May, Edward Garden resigned from the board.

Stake Increases:

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): CMCSA is a large (top three) ~12% of the portfolio position established last quarter at prices between $32.50 and $43. This quarter saw the stake more than double at prices between ~$39 and ~$47. The stock currently trades at $51.75.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): The 6.93% IVZ stake was purchased last quarter at prices between $6.70 and $11.55. This quarter saw the beneficial stake increased by roughly two-thirds at ~$11. The stock is now at ~$17.

Note: roughly half of the increase (~8.7M shares) this quarter was through call options expiring 10/25/2023. Overall, their ownership stake is 9.9%.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): JHG is a 6.34% of the portfolio position established last quarter at prices between ~$14 and ~$26. This quarter saw the stake double at ~$20 average cost basis. The stock currently trades at $29.25. They have a 9.9% ownership stake in the business.

Stake Decreases:

Procter & Gamble (PG): The top-three ~23% PG stake was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $82 and $90. Q1 2017 saw a huge ~5x stake increase at prices between $83.50 and $92. There was a two-thirds selling last quarter at ~$115 per share. This quarter also saw a ~6% trimming at ~$139 per share. The stock currently trades at ~$139.

Note: In July 2017, Trian launched a proxy fight for a board seat at P&G and termed P&G’s business culture a “suffocating bureaucracy”. A whitepaper soon followed proposing a re-organization under a “lean holding company” structure: a) beauty, grooming and healthcare; b) fabric and home care; and c) baby, feminine and family care. Trian narrowly lost the proxy battle, but P&G still appointed Peltz to the company’s board. In June last year, Peltz indicated his reorganization plan is “under very serious consideration” by the company’s board. A reorganization plan followed in November.

Mondelez International (MDLZ): MDLZ is a top-five 11.62% of the 13F portfolio position. The original stake was from Q4 2012 when over 19M shares were purchased in the mid-20s price-range. The following quarter saw a stake-doubling in the low-30s price-range. There was a ~55% selling in Q1 2018 at prices between $40.50 and $46. Q1 2020 saw a ~15% trimming at ~$58, and that was followed with a ~23% selling this quarter at around the same price. The stock currently trades at $57.46.

Note: Following their stake establishment in 2012, Trian pushed Mondelez for a merger with PepsiCo but that did not pan out. In early 2014, Peltz acquired a board seat in a compromise agreement with Mondelez. In March 2018, Nelson Peltz left the board and was replaced by Trian’s president Peter May.

General Electric (GE): The GE position is at 3.31% of the 13F portfolio. The stake was established in Q2 2015 and increased by ~83% the following quarter at an overall cost basis in the low-20s. Q4 2015 saw a ~14% trimming at prices between $25 and $31.50. The stock currently trades well below their purchase price ranges at $10.40. There was a ~45% selling this quarter at prices at ~$6.20. Peltz realized losses.

Note: In October 2017, Trian won a board seat at General Electric. Soon after, long-time (16 years) CEO Jeff Immelt stepped down. John Flannery, the head of GE’s healthcare unit, was named as the new CEO. In October 2018, Larry Culp (formerly CEO at Danaher) was named the CEO.

nVent Electric plc (NVT): NVT is a 1.70% of the 13F portfolio stake established as a result of their separation from Pentair plc that closed on May 1st, 2018. Later, in the same month, around 1.5M shares were purchased at prices between $24 and $28. NVT started trading at ~$25, and it now goes for $23.42. Q2 2019 saw a ~23% selling at ~$25.50 per share. This quarter saw another ~55% selling at ~$19 per share.

Kept Steady:

Wendy’s Company (WEN): The Wendy’s stake goes back to 2005 when Trian Fund Management was founded. The position has fluctuated over the years. Recent activity follows: there was a ~14% reduction in Q2 2017 at $15.97, and that was followed with a similar reduction in Q1 2018 at ~$16.50. Q2 2018 also saw a ~7% trimming at around the same price. The stock currently trades at $22.15. The position is now at 9.81% of the 13F portfolio. There was a ~10% trimming in Q1 2019 and another ~7% trimming next quarter.

Note 1: Family trusts connected to Trian also own shares of Wendy's. Including those, the total ownership is at ~42M shares (~18% of the business).

Note 2: In December 2015, Matthew Peltz was added to Wendy’s board. Nelson Peltz is the Chairman of the Board (non-executive chairman since June 2007).

Sysco Corporation (SYY): SYY is currently the largest position at ~25% of the portfolio. It was purchased in Q2 2015 at prices between $36 and $39 and increased by ~300% the following quarter at prices between $35.50 and $41.50. There was a ~5% selling in Q2 2018 at ~$66 per share and another ~12% reduction next quarter at ~$75. The position was further reduced by ~25% in Q4 2018 at ~$66.30 and by another ~18% in Q2 2019 at around the same price. The stock currently trades at $71.24. Trian still controls ~4.5% of the business.

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 21.39M shares of Sysco. This is compared to 24.38M shares in the 13F report. Around 3M shares were disposed of in the low 70s.

Note 2: On August 20, 2015, Sysco appointed Nelson Peltz and Josh Frank (a partner at Trian) to the company’s Board.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Peltz’s 13F stock holdings in Q3 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.