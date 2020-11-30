As Landcadia Holdings II (LCA) approaches the closure of its merger to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming, or GNOG, the stock has soared to new highs above $20. The recent rally pales in comparison to the rallies in other online gambling stocks like DraftKings (DKNG) and Penn National Gaming (PENN). My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock, but investors should cautiously buy the stock here on SEC approval risk.

Image Source: Golden Nugget Online website

Short Term

GNOG is a story about the short term and the long term. In the short term, the company has access to the New Jersey gaming market, with approvals hopefully on the way in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

In Q3, GNOG reported operating income of $8.2 million on $25.9 million in net revenue, up 92% YoY. The business is booming due to stay-at-home orders confining gamblers to their homes and away from the casinos. The company forecasts gross gaming revenues now topping $100 million this year based solely on the New Jersey market.

Where the stock gets really interesting is the potential to expand beyond the New Jersey market. New Jersey offers a predicted 2025 iGaming market of $950 million. Entry into the Online Sports market adds another $600 million, while the Pennsylvania iGaming and Michigan combined markets add another $1.9 billion in combined market size.

Source: GNOC merger presentation

The company recently announced the potential for mobile launch in Michigan in December. The expanded total addressable market is what drives momentum in growth stocks. GNOG fits in the middle of the growth opportunities in both iGaming and sports betting.

A couple of prime stock examples of where GNOG could end up in the next year is DraftKings and Penn National Gaming. DraftKings has seen its stock surge 425% in the last year on the closure of the SPAC deal similar to the pending one for GNOG. At the same time, Penn National Gaming survived the casino shutdowns in March to hit 221% gains in the last year as the Online Sports betting deal with Barstool took shape.

Data by YCharts

Long Term

The major reason to invest in the future GNOG was the access to states beyond New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania. At the time of the merger, Landcadia promoted the merger as an opportunity to expand to other states such as Nevada, Louisiana, and Mississippi. In addition, the company has recently signed licensing deals to enter both Illinois and West Virginia, now providing the company with access to five states.

At the time of the merger announcement, GNOG listed a 2025 revenue potential of $635 million. The revenue projection relies heavily on "New States" not included in the main three states. The 2025 revenues for Michigan and Pennsylvania appear far too low considering the exponential growth in iGaming and Online Sports betting going on now.

Source: GNOC merger presentation

Either way, GNOG has a quick path from 2020 gross revenue targets of $100 million to $635 million in 2025. The stock is now worth ~$1.4 billion after the rally to record highs at $20.

GNOG is expensive based on current revenues, but the stock quickly gets cheap once the company adds gaming revenues from new states in the next few years. The major risk here is that the SEC hasn't approved the merger and the stock rallied based on New Jersey Casino Control Commission approval of the merger on November 25. The company had previously promised the merger would close in November after previous delays, while the SEC has already announced greater scrutiny of SPACs.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the future GNOG has great long-term potential as new states approve online gambling. Since the stock has surged from $12 at the start of November to $20 now, investors should probably look for Landcadia to cool off due to any delayed SEC approval before buying the stock. DraftKings did rally straight from $10 to $40 after its merger approval, so investors shouldn't wait for too big of a dip before loading up.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to double and triple in the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LCA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.