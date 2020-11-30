Current earnings power is very strong as this mission-driven company has still potential from the business side, while expectations have risen substantially already.

RH (RH) continues to amaze me as it is an example of a very-well led business which furthermore is benefiting from the very obvious disconnect in today's society. Low interest rates and monetary stimulus are propelling the wider market to record highs and thereby wealth for those who own assets. On the other hand, Covid-19 and the economic conditions are weighing on large parts of the working population, only creating a greater disconnect.

In June, I was amazed to see shares having recovered to their pre-Covid-19 highs. This came after I believed spending on RH's products was highly discretionary, yet as it appears that thesis has been far too cautious, with operating and share price momentum only having accelerated from there onward.

A Quick Jump Back To June

In June, I concluded that the company enjoyed a very strong ''Covid-19'' quarter. Heading into Covid-19, I was concerned about the discretionary nature of the product offerings and the leverage taken onto the balance sheet, yet that concern was not needed.

First-quarter results, for the quarter ending on May 2, basically included the impact of Covid-19 for about half the quarter. Given this I found a 19% fall in quarterly sales not that bad, as the company still reported operating margins over 7%. In fact, the company reported year-over-year growth already based on recent sales trends as the company continues to build on its long-term ambitions, calling for a $20 billion global luxury brand with luxury brand margins of 20%.

That requires some real execution as 2019 sales come in at ''just'' $2.6 billion. These sales levels and nearly 14% operating margins worked down to earnings of around $10 per share. Given the first quarter, and the comments made by management which indicated year-over-year growth again by June, I concluded that RH was out of the woods.

After extrapolating 10% sales growth, the company could become a $10 billion business by 2030, as 20% margins and an earnings multiple of 20-25 times would create a roadmap for shares to hit $2,000 by 2030. This would translate into a potential 7 times ''bagger'' over the period of a decade, although requiring great execution to make this realistic.

That being said, the special mission and very dedicated CEO provide all the preconditions to make this happen. While shares were quite expensive around $250 at the time given the current conditions, it is very risky to bet against such an ambitious company and founder. Furthermore, wealthy individuals are tied to their homes as well, as they have taken this time as an opportunity to spend big money on upgrading their homes (even more). Despite the discretionary nature of the spending and uncertainty, spending is actually up big time!

Strong Momentum

In September the company reported very resilient second-quarter results. While quarterly revenues of $709 million were largely in line with the $707 million reported in the second quarter of 2019, the margin developments have been spectacular.

The reported numbers are wildly inaccurate to gauge real operating momentum as there is a lag between orders being placed and actual revenues, even more exemplified by supply chain disruptions. Actual demand was up 16% over the year despite stores still being partially closed for the quarter. Flattish demand trends in May accelerated towards 20% growth and more in June and July, with growth exceeding 30% in August and September to date.

Branding power is furthermore improving in a big way with gross margins up around 5 points as further cost containment resulted in operating margins equal to nearly 22 percent of sales, up 7 points on the year before. Based on this performance, the company believes the 20% margin target is within reach this year, as the company upped the long-term margin target to 25%. The combination of mostly higher margins resulted in operating earnings up from $105 million to $155 million for the quarter as adjusted earnings per share nearly hit the $5 mark.

Funny enough, the company is now on track to post earnings at a run rate of $20 per share, roughly double the number reported in 2019! This is truly very strong as the company benefits from booming real estate markets, certainly in second home market and families fleeing city homes to larger suburban homes. The company furthermore believes that consumers will create more focus on homes and spending on their homes, hinting towards a secular shift in the allocation of personal income.

Doing Some Math, Again

In June, I believed that the company could grow towards a $10 billion revenue base in 2030, as I firmly believe that the company remains on track to be able to do so. That being said, the difference might be that operating margins might see a boost from 20% to 25%, boosting net earnings potential at that point in time to $2 billion.

With a current share price of $462, and adjusted diluted share count of 28 million shares, the equity valuation has risen to about $13 billion. Needless to say and not accounting for retained earnings, a $2 billion net profit potential might easily result in shares tripling between here and 2030. This might support a $40 billion valuation in 2030 vs. a $13 billion valuation now.

Safe to say I missed the boat and the potential risk-reward looks modest in relation to the sheer size of the achievements required to support this valuation. In the meantime, this remains a very strong growth story, being a very well led and very dangerous company to bet against.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.