Westlake-based Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN), an industrial machinery company that I have been covering since September 2019, is unique in many senses. The pandemic that has taken a severe toll on the global economy this year failed to send its sales more than 20% lower during the toughest months like in the cases of other suppliers of capital equipment, even despite its exposure to the automotive and aerospace end-markets that bore the brunt of the crisis. Moreover, Nordson even managed to deliver a substantial cash flow surplus and increased the DPS by 3%, thus notching a 57th consecutive year of dividend growth and securing the status of a dividend champion (if it was the S&P 500 constituent, it would be considered a dividend aristocrat). Thus, there is no coincidence it has delivered alpha YTD, with price return approaching 26% vs. SPY's ~13%.

But the issue is that the market has likely already priced in the 2021 recovery prospects and slow-but-steady expansion in the medium term, as the share price has been almost not sensitive to the news on the COVID-19 vaccines that have bolstered the capital rotation of an enormous magnitude this November, while its peers like Barnes Group (B) have been on a tear after months of underperformance.

So, I reckon NDSN remains a top-notch long-term investment, but its short-term price gains are questionable, and it would be better to remain on the sidelines before a more meaningful margin of safety emerges.

Before we proceed to the issues an investor should be aware of, let us discuss the multiple advantages of the company that make the creation of a plausible bearish case impossible.

NDSN successfully weathered the recession and is positioned to thrive in the post-pandemic world

For a regular year during a mid- or later phase of the economic growth cycle, a 1.4% decline in LTM revenue for an industrial machinery company is a clearly subpar result, but for a year like 2020, a single-digit contraction is anything but disappointing. While other industrial companies were literally in tatters (e.g., Barnes Group (B), which NDSN included in its Proxy Peer Group (page 19), reported a 36.6% drop in Q2 revenues and a 27.8% decline in Q3), NDSN's FQ2 sales (ended April 2020) were down by only 3.93%, while in FQ3 (ended July 2020), the decline was 3.85%. As the fiscal year results are due on December 15, we cannot say precisely how the firm fared in August-September, but the analyst community is anticipating only a 4.9% contraction in FQ4 revenues.

We should certainly delve deeper to find any clues about what protected it from a steeper revenue plunge despite its exposure to the industries that were ruthlessly battered by the repercussions of the coronavirus. First and foremost, the FQ3 revenue decline was, as the company highlighted in the press release, mostly organic, as the contribution from the Fluortek acquisition was fully offset by the adverse FX effect. So, its relative immunity to the downswing was obviously not a consequence of an acquisition that masked dismal organic sales performance.

If we take a closer look at the segments, namely Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solutions, we will find out that the first one was weaker as its FQ3 sales declined by 6%, while the ATS was down by only 2%. The explanation here is simple: overall, Nordson derives most of the revenues from the electronics, consumer non-durable, and medical end-markets. In FY19, combined, they accounted for 62% of the total (slide 6). At the same time, only 12% of its revenues were from industrial end-markets. IPS is more dependent on them (18% of sales). So, its 6% decline in FQ3 is explainable; still, 40% of its revenues are from the consumer non-durable industry (like disposable hygiene), which is less sensitive to recessions. ATS is focused on the medical (37% of sales), which helped it to weather the crisis, but also posed some challenges as the pandemic took a toll on the elective surgeries. Anyway, NDSN has already noticed positive trends: during the quarterly call in August, EVP & CFO Joe Kelley said that "... we are starting to see market signs that elective medical procedures are beginning to ramp back up."

Now, what about fiscal 2021? NDSN's target organic (before acquisitions) revenue growth multiple is 1.5x global GDP for the IPS segment and 2-3x global GDP for ATS (slide 7). Put another way, it means that, while the global economy will continue growing in the early 2020s (the IMF is predicting a 5.2% increase in global real GDP in 2021), healing the wounds inflicted by the coronavirus, NDSN will also continue the mid-single-digit revenue expansion, which is also forecasted by analysts.

Superb margins and cash flows, high capital efficiency undergird dividend growth

The ability to weather a perfect economic storm is not the only advantage of Nordson. The company has phenomenally robust margins, combined with a high FCF conversion, which underpins its exemplary earnings quality (its A- Profitability Grade is not a mere coincidence). For a broader context, in the Proxy Peer Group (I excluded Esterline Technologies from the analysis, as it was acquired by TransDigm (NYSE:TDG) in 2019), NDSN is in fifth place with a 53.66% gross margin, while the median is 42.77%. Also, the firm is a free cash flow champion, which undergirds its dividend growth. Even with the acquisition factored in, 9M inorganic FCF was $146.8 million, 2.2x higher than the dividends paid; organic FCF was 1.2x greater than the net income. By the way, during the Great Recession, it was also FCF positive (which I discussed in the article).

Besides, I should remark that Nordson has a strong Cash Return on Total Capital, which is north of 15%. The company also has a high ROE of over 20%, but it is not a metric we should focus on, given it still has a high share of debt in the capital structure.

Nordson has succeeded in its deleveraging efforts

In 2017, Nordson's total debt touched $1.72 billion, while D/E was above 178%. Since then, the company has undertaken efforts to reduce the debt burden and has clearly succeeded, thanks to resilient FCF. D/E fell to 72%, while Net debt/Net CFFO shrank to 2.3x; it is still high, but the progress is obvious.

Beware of insider selling, a lofty valuation

To sum up, Nordson is a high-quality investment, with material exposure to non-cyclical end-markets and exemplary margins to boot, but it seems the market is perfectly aware of it.

This year, despite the March sell-off, the share price has quickly rebounded to the pre-crisis levels and even surpassed them, thus allowing NDSN to generate alpha YTD. As a consequence, EV/EBITDA went north of 23x, but it appears investors are skeptical of further expansion closer and above 25x and see little justification for it, even despite the news on the COVID-19 vaccines. This implies all the advantages of Nordson have already been priced in, and the short-time upside is questionable.

In my first note on the firm, I mentioned that its EV/EBITDA was too high back then, as it equaled ~16.5x, well above the sector median and the 5-year average. I concur that was a mistake, as the multiple has stretched materially since then. So, can it go above 25x? Perhaps. But will it be justified? Not at all. Though it is hard to believe that once it will be valued at a discount to the industrials sector, given its sector-beating profitability and exposure to non-cyclical end-markets, which protects it from the economic storms, I reckon it is not worth chasing the stock at these levels.

And finally, in the past, I had already highlighted that Nordson's executives had been consistently selling the stock. This year, the same trend is observable. Though it does not necessarily signify looming deep correction, it is not to be ignored.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.