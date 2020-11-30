The third-quarter production was 1,994K Boep/d from 1,909K Boep/d in the same period in 2019 and down slightly sequentially.

Equinor reported third-quarter 2020 results on October 29, 2020. Revenues and others were $11.34 billion, down 27.4% from the same quarter a year ago.

Investment Thesis

The Norwegian-based Equinor ASA (EQNR) reported its third-quarter 2020 results on October 30, 2020. The company is essentially an oil and gas producer, as we can see below:

The company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.09 per share, well below last year's quarter of $0.33 per share. The weak earnings were due to a significant decline in oil and gas prices, despite some UK production increase. The stock went up nonetheless, probably after the news of a vaccine and the increase of the dividend.

Equinor is one of the smallest in terms of market cap amongst its peers and does not pay the dividend that others pay in this group. However, the board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, or an increase of 22.2% from the preceding quarter. The dividend yield is now 2.69%.

Note: The dividend is subject to 25% withholding tax by the Norwegian government for foreign investors.

CFO Lars Christian Bacher said in the conference call:

Prices have recovered somewhat from the very low levels in the second quarter, and we have seen less volatility, but concerns about second COVID wave in many countries and muted further demand and corresponding price upticks. Despite this challenging price environment, Equinor delivered a positive cash flow in the quarter.

Balance Sheet And Production 3Q'2020: The Raw Numbers

Equinor 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Revenues in $ billion 14.70 14.90 15.06 7.56 11.25 Total Revenues and others in $ billion 15.61 15.17 15.13 7.60 11.34 Net Income in $ million -1,107 -236 -708 -254 -2127 EBITDA $ million 4.833 5.606 4.863 2.181 2921 EPS diluted in $/share -0.33 -0.07 -0.21 -0.08 -0.65 Cash from operating activities in $ billion 4.18 1.77 5.04 0.37 2.63 Capital Expenditure in $ billion 2.64 2.70 2.35 1.90 1.72 Free Cash Flow in $ million 1,543 -926 2,693 -1,531 0.909 Total cash $ billion 14.04 12.05 12.97 19.02 18.41 Long-term debt in $ billion 28.78 29.03 28.52 37.11 37.47 Dividend per share in $ per share 0.26 0.27 0.09 0.09 0.11 Shares outstanding (diluted) in billion 3.329 3.322 3.312 3.284 3.257 Oil Production 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd 1,909 2,198 2,233 2,011 1,994 Group average oil price ($/b) 52.5 56.5 44.2 22.9 38.3

Courtesy: Company Q3 2020 Filing

Financials: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production

1) Revenues and other were $11.34 billion in 3Q'20

EQNR reported third-quarter 2020 on October 29, 2020. Revenues and others were $11.34 billion, down 27.4% from the same quarter a year ago and up 49.2% sequentially (please look at the graph above).

Net income was a loss of $2,127 million, or $0.65 per share, down from $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The company indicated a net impairment of $2.93 billion this quarter due to lower commodity prices.

The adjusted earnings after tax were $271 million. The detail per segment is shown below:

Source: From the company presentation (extract)

Exploration & Production Norway (E&P Norway): The adjusted earnings were $773 million, down from $1,735 million in the year-ago quarter. The underperformance was due mainly to a decline in liquid prices.

E&P International: The adjusted operating loss was $104 million, compared to the year-ago quarter of $451 million. Weaker liquids and gas prices were to blame.

E&P USA: The adjusted quarterly loss was $193 million, compared to a loss of $16 million last year. Lower liquids and gas prices were also to blame.

Lower liquids and gas prices were also to blame. Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP): The adjusted profit was $262 million, down from $448 million a year ago. The drop was due to negative refinery margins.

Equinor's realized price for liquids was $38.3 per barrel during the third quarter of 2020. The price realized was down 27% from the same quarter last year.

In the third quarter, the average European invoiced gas price was $2.72 per million Btu for Europe and $1.53 for North America, down 48% and 23%, respectively.

Cash from operating activities is now $9.81 billion yearly, with $2.63 million in 3Q'20.

2) 2020 Guidance And Outlook

Equinor maintained its business outlook, including $8.5 billion in capital spending in 2020, with an exploration CapEx of ~$1.1 billion. (Source: EQNR Presentation)

As part of its $3 billion action plan, the 2020 organic CapEx guidance has been reduced from $10-11 billion to now $8.5 billion.

For 2021, Equinor guided for an organic CapEx of about $10 billion. And the average CapEx for the years 2022 and 2023 is around $12 billion.

3) Free Cash Flow was $909 million in Q3'20

The company's free cash flow was $909 million in the third quarter of 2020, or $1.145 billion yearly ("ttm").

The annual dividend payment is now down to $1.43 billion, based on $0.11 per share per quarter.

The dividend yield is now 2.69%. However, U.S. investors receive a net yield of 1.94%, which is relatively low and doesn't entice long-term investors to keep the stock as an investment.

4) Net Debt is $19.06 billion in 3Q'20

Note: The debt indicated above in the graph is the gross interest-bearing debt.

Total cash as of September 30, 2020, was $18.41 billion, compared with $14.04 billion as of September 30, 2019. The total net debt is now $19.06 billion ($14.7 billion in 3Q 2019). In the conference call, CFO Lars Bacher said:

The net debt ratio at the end of the quarter was 31.6%, up from 29.3%. 1.3 percentage points is due to the impairments while the 1.5 percentage points is due to the share buyback program payment to the Norwegian State. Without these, the net debt ratio would have been slightly reduced in the quarter.

The debt-to-equity ratio is quite high now at 1.10.

5) Production Upstream and Investment in Renewables

The third-quarter production was 1,994K Boep/d from 1,909K Boep/d from the same period in 2019 and down slightly sequentially. Equinor share for power generation was 319 GWh this quarter, down from 342 GWh last year.

Note: Liquids represent 55.7% of the total output.

Source: EQNR Presentation (extract)

Commentary And Technical Analysis

The oil sector has been on fire lately, and EQNR was not the last to profit from this rally.

It started with a vaccine's news to be up to 90% effective in preventing people from getting infected with the COVID-19. Quickly after that, a second vaccine from Moderna (MRNA) added to the excitement. However, AstraZeneca's (AZN) third vaccine was extremely encouraging because it could be stored at average refrigerated temperature. The first dose to hit the market is expected by mid-December.

This is a very positive development for the world economy. It supports hopes that fuel demand will improve significantly once the majority of the world's population is vaccinated - potentially by H2 2021.

Oil prices could improve with recovering demand, which will greatly help Equinor’s upstream operations.

However, we are now in the midst of the second wave of infection, and the economy is still contracting. This dichotomy will create an increase in volatility in the oil sector that will last many months. Thus, trading short term a large part of your Equinor position is highly recommended.

Technical Analysis

EQNR formed a descending channel pattern until November 9, where the stock experienced a powerful breakout of the pattern and almost retested the double top resistance at $16.75. It is too early to project a new pattern now besides a few basic TA elements.

Based on the RSI, which is now 68, and the double bottom potential resistance, I recommend selling about 30% of your EQNR position between $16.50 and $17.00.

The question is, how low EQNR will retrace from its new top? A quick estimate shows new support of around $15-15.35, where I believe it is safe to accumulate again.

