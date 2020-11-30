The flip side of this coin is that bond yields, which provide little in the way of compensation these days, will head even lower.

As the balance sheet at the Fed grows there is a direct correlation with the equity markets.

"Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads."

- Back to the Future

We are off in a place never seen before, in the history of mankind. "It's different this time," is a vast understatement. Few, in my opinion, realize how significant this change of events actually is, and what it is doing, and will continue to do, to the financial markets. We are in a sort of "Never-Never Land" and yet here we are and here, please note this VERY carefully, and it is here we will stay.

We have entered a land once thought "Make Believe," where the lender of money pays for the privilege of lending it. How nice would it be if our banking system picked up on this protocol. The banks paying you to take out a mortgage or a home equity line of credit and you don't have to pay one dime in interest payments. "Just give us the money back when your loan expires," the banker says.

Peter Pan has arrived.

The world is currently awash in $17.5 trillion in negatively yielding debt. This is a record high, and you may expect the number to head even higher. The European Central Bank has virtually assured us that it will be adding to its balance sheet, after their December meeting, and this will drive the yields, of the nations they represent, even lower from where they are now.

You must understand that none of this has anything to do with economic fundamentals. There is no rational economic argument, that can be made, that would explain why the yields of Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Greece, as examples, are far less than the yields of the United States and why they are yielding less than Zero. You can wave your hands, you can dance around, but there is only one place to point your finger and that is at the central banks.

"I finally invented something that works!"

- Back to the Future

All of this sprang out of the financial crisis of 2008/2009. Before that time no one would have believed that yields of less than Zero were possible. Had someone postulated, what has now occurred, prior to that time, we would have thought that they were smoking something, that weren't cigarettes or cigars.

As one example of what is going on, less than a decade ago Portugal's sovereign debt yielded over 18%, according to a recent article in Bloomberg. Today the Portuguese 10 year yields 0.007%. Their economy has not seen any significant improvement, during this time period, and the total responsibility for the decline in their yield rest with the European Central Bank. Who says miracles never happen?

People on Wall Street always ask two questions:

How will it end?

When will it end.

In my viewpoint, the answer to both questions is, "It won't."

The central banks will talk about helping the economy, the pandemic, helping the business community. Yet, in my view, these responses are just off-shoots of the real underlying issue. The central banks all work for nations and the "real reason" for negative yielding debt is that the nations that they represent have to pay nothing to borrow money which, in actuality, these days, is all that they can afford.

Since negative yields are now the standard in the European Union, Switzerland, and Japan, et al the question arises, "When will the United States join the pack?" It is foolish, in my view, to assume that we won't follow suit. With the incoming Administration, who will be borrowing money, issuing Treasuries, in ever growing amounts, the heat will be on the Fed to lower rates even further, to offset the increase in national debt.

I do point out that as the balance sheet at the Fed grows that there is a direct correlation with the equity markets. I expect stocks to head higher, as the Fed makes their move, but the flip side of this coin is that bond yields, which provide little in the way of compensation these days, will head even lower. Yes, I said, "Lower" which will only increase the gloom and doom in the "Fixed Income Investor's Hell" as our "Borrower's Paradise" continues and expands.

Insurance companies, pension funds, retirees, senior, university endowments, and the list continues, can't make any money off bond yields where they are now. Just wait until all of this gets worse and then assess the collateral damage. Trouble is brewing.

I hope you are listening!

"Hello? Hello? Anybody home?"

- Back to the Future

