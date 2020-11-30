Introduction

In this article, I'm going to share my process for analyzing steady-earning businesses like health insurance and managed care provider Humana (HUM) in order to determine their prospects as long-term investments. The analysis focuses on returns from two main sources: earnings from the business, and sentiment changes regarding the stock. I've found these factors are good predictors of future returns and great guides for determining attractive buying and selling prices for stocks.

While business earnings and market sentiment change are the two main factors I use, there are many other minor factors that influence whether or not I actually end up buying a stock. I won't cover all of those factors in this article, but if any of them jumps out at me as noteworthy, then I'll share my thoughts on those factors as well.

Source

Historical Earnings Cyclicality

The first thing I review whenever I analyze a stock is its historical earnings patterns and how cyclical they are. In Humana's case, over the past 20 years, there have only been three years where EPS growth declined; during the recession in 2008, EPS declined -8%; in 2012, it declined -10%; and in 2014, -14%. This number and magnitude of declines I would describe as modest-to-moderate. Earnings seem to be slightly affected by recessions and economic conditions; both 2008 and 2012 were slow economic years. But we should also be prepared for moderate company-specific declines as in 2014 to occasionally occur.

For stocks with modest earnings cyclicality, I perform what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which uses a full economic cycle's worth of earnings and price data to estimate a 10-year business earnings CAGR as well as a sentiment mean reversion CAGR. The goal is to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the course of the next decade if we purchased the stock today. Let's calculate those expectations by starting with market sentiment.

Sentiment Mean Reversion

For the first part of my full cycle analysis, I'm going to estimate what sort of return I would be likely to get if market sentiment for the stock reverted to the mean of the previous cycle. Where one chooses to start the cycle is an important consideration here because that will affect both the average P/E and the earnings growth rate estimate. For Humana, where to start the cycle is an especially important consideration because, since 2015, the market has rerated the stock. If we start the cycle there, it would produce a more generous valuation for Humana. I generally prefer to be more conservative, though, and would be inclined to start the cycle just after the last recession since we are coming out of another recession right now, so I would probably start the cycle in 2010. Since it's really a judgment call in Humana's case which starting point makes more sense, I'll share both of them in this article and provide a range of results, one will be more aggressive, and one will be more conservative. This should also serve to demonstrate the importance of the starting point of one's analysis should they choose to use a similar method of historical analysis as I do.

I'll start with the 2010 to 2020 timeframe:

In this section, the main question I want to answer is if market sentiment were to revert to the mean from the previous cycle over the course of 10 years, what sort of CAGR it would produce if everything else was held equal. In the FAST Graph above, adjusted operating earnings are represented by the dark green shaded area. The first thing I'll draw your attention to is the "Normal P/E Ratio" in the blue bar on the right-hand side. This is the average P/E ratio the stock has had during the 2010 to 2020 time period, and it is 15.64. The second thing we'll need to calculate the mean reversion expectation is some form of the current P/E ratio. We know what the current price is, but we can choose to use earnings for the "E" part of the P/E based on trailing twelve months earnings, forward earnings that use 2020 annual estimates, forward earnings based on 2021 estimates, or the blended earnings that are displayed in the FAST Graph, which blend trailing and forward earnings. I have chosen to use 2020's annual estimates, of which three-fourths have already been reported. I circled that on the FAST Graph, and the estimate is $18.69 per share. I'll use those earnings in order to calculate the forward P/E ratio. When I do that, I get a forward P/E ratio of about 21.75 for Humana right now.

If over the course of 10 years, the 21.75 P/E were to revert to the average P/E of 15.64, it would produce a CAGR of -3.24%.

Now, let's do the same estimate, only this time I will adjust the timeframe to 2015-2020, and I'll use even more forward EPS estimates from 2021 instead of 2020.

There are two important changes that occur when we change the timeframe from starting in 2010 to starting in 2015. The first is that the average P/E ratio rises significantly to 20.68 over this time period. The second is that the earnings growth rate rises as well, and I'll cover that in the next section. In addition to using a higher average P/E ratio, I also decided to use 2021's EPS estimates because they are more optimistic as well, and I want to establish a range in this analysis that covers a conservative valuation through an aggressive valuation. In this case, in order to calculate our forward P/E, we will use an EPS estimate of $21.73.

Using 2021's earnings and today's price, I get a forward P/E of 18.71. If over the course of 10 years, the 18.71 P/E were to revert to the average P/E of 20.68, it would produce a CAGR of +1.01%.

Putting the two together to create a mean reversion range, we get a 10-Year CAGR expectation of -3.24% to +1.01%.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected to the performance of the actual business. In this section, I will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield and growth using the conservative assumptions. With the conservative approach, the forward earnings yield is about +4.60%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $4.60 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2010, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

Humana has bought back about 22% of shares since 2010. I'll back those out when I make my earnings growth estimates. After doing that, I calculate a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of approximately +8.08% over the course of the last cycle.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Humana's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $4.60 plus +8.08% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +8.08% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $172.26 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +5.59% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

When I go through the same process, but with the more aggressive 2015 to 2021 timeframe and earnings assumptions, I get an earnings yield of +5.35% and an earnings growth rate of +14.04%. This translates into a 10-year business earnings CAGR estimate of about +8.11%.

Using the conservative and the aggressive assumptions to create a range, we can estimate a 10-Year business earnings CAGR of +5.59% to +8.11%.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for Humana, it will produce a -3.24% to +1.01% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +5.59% to +8.11% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year full-cycle CAGR of +2.35% to +9.12% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Even though we have an extremely wide range in terms of expected CAGR for Humana, I think that it's fair to say that at today's price, even using optimistic assumptions, if an investor wishes to buy with a margin of safety, Humana is not a "Buy".

The question then becomes whether the stock is a hold or a sell. There are many ways an investor can go about deciding this. I prefer not to deal with ranges when it comes to estimating future returns because I like to establish clear "buy prices" in advance of any stock price movement, so I am less likely to be influenced by the price movement itself. One could just take the midpoint of the range, which is +5.74%, and that would make Humana a hold. But instead of doing that, what I like to do is take a step back, look at the big picture, and ask myself what seems like the most reasonable assumptions to make. It seems pretty clear to me that we are probably in a low interest rate environment for quite some time, so we should probably expect a higher historical P/E ratio. In this case, perhaps, we shouldn't assume that a 15 P/E will be average during the course of the next decade and that a 20 P/E average is more likely, provided the rest of the business performs similarly to what it has in past. Also, at least in the near term, I don't see major government regulation coming, so we probably have 4-5 years where the government isn't going to cause a shift in the recent trend. Usually, if I notice a stock has been rerated during the current cycle, and the rerating seems justified, what I do is ignore the sentiment reversion estimate altogether and simply focus on the business earnings and growth.

Again, I take a step back and look at the big picture. What seems most reasonable to estimate for the coming decade, 8% earnings growth or 14%? Given the timeframe of a full decade, 8% seems much more reasonable to me. It is very hard for an established business to grow earnings mid-teens for a decade. That said, near term, they might be able to produce that kind of growth, and indeed analysts expect mid-teens growth for the next two years. So, what I would do here is to assume an 8% long-term growth rate, but instead of using the conservative 2020 earnings of $18.69 as a base, use the more optimistic 2021 earnings of $21.73. This builds in a little bit of upfront fast growth, with the longer-term moderate growth.

The way I would think of this is if I bought Humana's whole business for $100, I would assume it would pay me back $5.35 the first year and that amount would grow at +8.08% for ten years. I estimate I would collect about $184.02 after 10 years, and that translates to a +6.29% business earnings CAGR. When using just the business CAGR without the mean reversion CAGR, I use a tighter CAGR range. I generally consider above 8% to be a buy, below 5% to be a sell, and in between 5% and 8% to be a hold. Humana looks like a solid hold for me here using these parameters.

Conclusion

I view the goal of a stock analysis as a process that helps get me closer to the truth regarding future returns and to help me make more rational and dependable decisions when buying or selling a stock. There are important assumptions that go into even the most straightforward analysis. But even using a fairly wide range of assumptions for Humana, we were able to conclude that if an investor is seeking a margin of safety and the high probability of an above-average return, then they should wait for a lower price before buying.

Depending on whether we want to be conservative or aggressive with our evaluation timeframe, Humana might be a hold or a sell at today's prices. All things considered, for long-term investors, I think it's probably a hold rather than a sell right now. But a more conservative investor may differ. Nevertheless, I believe trying to quantify as much as we can, even if we have to make some assumptions, helps us at least get closer to estimating our future returns, reducing risk, and ultimately building a portfolio of individual stocks that are likely to produce solid returns and outperform the market.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.