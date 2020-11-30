The company has an impressive portfolio of assets and it should generate strong FCF with the most recent recovery.

We last recommended Oasis Petroleum investors buy the debt, that's since been turned into equity.

More than 6 months ago, we recommended avoiding investing in Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS), arguing that the company was due for bankruptcy. Instead, we recommend investing in the company's debt, which at the time was trading at 20 cents on the dollar. Since then, the company has declared bankruptcy, and its debt, which will be converted to equity, has recovered.

On November 20, 2020, that equity conversion happened. For those who invested in our last recommendation, the question becomes, what's next? Should you invest in the common equity of Oasis Petroleum?

Oasis Petroleum's Completed Restructuring

Oasis Petroleum has successfully completed a massive restructuring, massively reducing its debt.

Oasis Petroleum's restructuring has a whole lot of details worth paying attention to. The first is that the company's senior unsecured notes, more than $1.8 billion worth, have been wiped out. In exchange, the company has a new $575 million revolver, with $340 million drawn off the bat. The revolver matures May 2024, with the first re-determination April 2021.

The rate on this is LIBOR + 300-400 bps with a 100 bps floor. Based on current LIBOR rates, that implies a ~4.5% interest rate. That's a quality rate. The company is allocating 20 million common stocks, with 60 million authorized, 2.4 million reserved long-term for management, and 1.6 million warrants at a strike price of $94.57/share.

The company is now trading on the NASDAQ, with 20 million shares outstanding, at just under $35/share, so a market capitalization less than $700 million. That implies a total enterprise value of roughly $1 billion.

Hedges

It's also worth noting here that Oasis Petroleum still has some hedges worth paying attention to.

Oasis Petroleum currently has 29 mbopd swapped at $42.09 per barrel in 2021, 19 mbopd swapped at $42.74 per barrel in 2022, and 14 mbopd swapped at $43.68 per barrel in 2023.

The company has 29 thousand barrels/day at $42.09/barrel in 2021, 19 thousand barrels/day at $42.74 in 2022, and 14 thousand barrels/day at $43.68 in 2023. Those are all below current prices, however, the company's oil has a $2.9 differential versus WTI, and 1H 2020 volumes of roughly 67.1 thousand barrels/day.

That means that Oasis Petroleum has ample hedges on roughly half its 2021 production, 20% of 2022 production, and 15% of 2023 production.

Asset Base and Production

Oasis Petroleum has an impressive asset base where it's continuing to produce.

Oasis Petroleum's ownership of Oasis Midstream Partners is worth roughly $250 million (67.5% ownership). Additionally, the company has 433 thousand acres and continued completions with respectable assets. The company has decades of low-cost inventory, which it'll continue to drill, highlighting its overall asset strength.

It's worth noting, before bankruptcy, the company expected to be FCF positive. Even in 2Q 2020, the company was FCF positive, with nearly $100 million in FCF in the quarter alone. Given the company's heavily reduced debt load, this indicates its overall strength. At the same time, Oasis Midstream is heavily cutting its capital spending to maintain financial strength.

Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: OMP) has a near 20% dividend, which means nearly $50 million in dividends for Oasis Petroleum. At the same time, it's a valuable part of the company's enterprise value.

Oasis Midstream Partners is a strong partner with Oasis Petroleum, with 80% of revenue from Oasis Petroleum. The company's midstream capital is funded through OMP and the distribution continues to be monitored. There's a substantial chance of a respectable dividend cut worth paying close attention to. It also means the potential for strong cash flow for Oasis Petroleum.

Opportunity

Oasis Petroleum's opportunity is based on the company's ability to generate strong FCF in a normal market.

Oasis Petroleum's 1Q revenue dropped more than 30% YoY in 2020 with 2Q revenue dropping nearly 70% YoY. In a normal 2019 environment, the company will have nearly $1 billion in post interest EBITDA. For reference, that's the company's current EV. The company's 2019 average prices were with $10/barrel of current prices.

In a normal environment, should the company's EV go back to where it was in 2019, the company would have an EV of more than $4 billion. That could mean a 5x return on market capitalization for those who take the opportunity to invest now in a recovery. If the markets don't recover, the company is still in a great position with its reduced debt load.

Risk

Oasis Petroleum's risk is obviously what it has been to date. Oil prices. However, the company is now much better positioned to handle a downturn in oil prices. The company has a mere $340 million utilized on its revolver highlighting its overall financial strength. The company will likely remain FCF-positive with an impressive asset base to back itself up.

Conclusion

Oasis Petroleum has an impressive asset base. The company has managed to wipe out more than $1.8 billion in debt such that it now has a low interest $575 million debt with only $340 million withdrawn. The company's total EV at this time is roughly $1 billion, with its market capitalization performing well post trading.

The company has the financial position to continue driving strong shareholder rewards. 2019 oil prices were ~$55/barrel, which dropped significantly into early 2020; however, they've now recovered to $45/barrel. At that scale, the company has the ability to drive strong FCF. That FCF will point towards long-term shareholder returns.

