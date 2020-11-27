Plains All American Pipelines (NYSE: NASDAQ:PAA) is an MLP worth more than $6 billion with an annual dividend of more than 8%. The company, like all other midstream companies, has suffered heavily from COVID-19. It's down more than 50% YTD. However, as we'll see throughout this article, the company is still relatively undervalued with strong potential.

Plains All American has a few key messages they expect investors to pay attention to, which highlights how undervalued the company is.

Plains All American's preliminary 2021 estimate is for roughly $300 million in FCF, or up to $900 million when you account for the company's targeted asset sales of $600 million. The company has continued to focus on portfolio optimization, de-leveraging, and returning cash to shareholders. The company's integrated business model will have strong FCF.

Plains All American's integrated model is backed by long-term lease supply commitments. The company has continued to perform well on a number of key initiatives. More so, the company's strength is clear based on its common equity repurchase program. The company has announced a $500 million repurchase, or nearly 10% of its common equity.

This is a significant repurchase that can save the company roughly $50 million in annual dividend expenditures.

Plains All American Critical Infrastructure

Plains All American is focused on continuing to develop its critical infrastructure.

Plains All American has a massive portfolio of critical infrastructure with massive storage capacity. The company has a relatively limited 18 thousand pipeline miles, but these are large pipelines with significant pipeline tariff volumes and crude purchase volumes. The company has 60 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage and 140 million barrels / day of liquid storage capacity.

The company's storage is incredibly important. The company's 140 million barrels of capacity is incredibly important in a COVID-19 world where storage is important. At its peak, Cushing storage rates reached $0.5 / barrel / month. That's ~$840 million in revenue to a $6 billion company from those storage assets alone (assuming they were all on the markets).

It highlights the importance and the value of Plains All American's critical infrastructure.

Plains All American YTD Results

We've discussed it some in the article above, but Plains All American's YTD results have been strong.

Plains All American's 2020 business has performed well after a challenging year. In February, the company's 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance was $2.575 billion and in May it dropped to $2.425 billion. However, despite that, the company's guidance has steadily recovered. In November, it hit $2.585 billion, above its initial pre-COVID-19 $2.575 billion guidance.

The impressiveness of Plains All American YTD results highlight the strength and resiliency of its business.

Plains All American 2021 Outlook

This will be factored into the company's 2021 outlook and its ability to drive results for the year.

Plains All American's 2021 outlook includes $2.2 billion in adjusted EBITDA with $900 million in FCF counting asset sales. The YoY adjusted EBITDA drop is significant, but its worth noting that given the company's size, its asset sales represent a respectable component of its business. At the same time, its $300 million in post-dividend FCF is very strong.

It implies a very respectable 15% FCF yield for the company and highlights its ability to continue driving shareholder rewards. At the same time, its worth noting the company's capital spending is declining significantly. The company's growth capital is ~$500 million with maintenance capital of ~$200 million. Its run rate will have the same maintenance with growth capital ~$300 million.

That makes it worth noting that long-term the company's post dividend FCF could be >$500 million. The company can use that to repurchase 2-3% of its shares annual post dividend. This long-term outlook for Plains All American highlights the company's financial strength.

Plains All American Financial Positions

Plains All American has an incredibly strong financial position that highlights the company's strength. The company's peer leading financial position is significantly better than most other midstream companies.

The company has repaid $600 million in Feb. 2021 Sr. Notes in Nov. 2020. The company has committed liquidity of $2.2 billion showing its strength, and as a result, it doesn't expect to need to access capital markets for the foreseeable future. The company's continued allocations of cash to debt reductions and share repurchases show its strength.

The company's LT Debt / Book cap is below its 50% target while its total debt is below its 60% target. The company's interest rates are more than manageable and the company's LT Debt / LTM Adj. EBITDA is 3.3x. That's up from 2.8x at YE and within the company's 3.0 - 3.5x target. That's incredibly low for most midstream companies in the 4.0 - 4.5x range.

The company's peer leading financial strength is incredibly strong.

Plains All American Shareholder Returns

Overall, Plains All American is performing well for a portfolio of long-term shareholder returns.

Plains All American plans to return capital to investors through a balanced approach, paying down debt even realistically, where its positioned, it doesn't need to. The company plans to spend ~$75 million in 2020 FCF and allocate up to 25% of 2021 FCF after distributions (which will be in the range of $75 million to $225 million).

The company plans to paydown debt, which based on its FCF and asset sales will be $225 million to $675 million. The company has $8.5 billion in debt, and a near $15 billion EV. This highlights the company's overall financial strength, it can comfortably paydown debt and maintain FCF.

Plains All American Risk

Plains All American's risk is the company's strong fee-based assets will protect it in the immediate term but not long-term. Should there be a secular decline in production that could affect the company when it comes time to renew contracts and the company's long-term performance. Current indications are that this won't happen but it's a risk worth paying attention to.

Conclusion

Plains All American has an impressive portfolio of assets and its debt load of 3.3x debt to adjusted EBITDA is incredibly impressive, especially considering that it plans to continue paying this down. Its dividend yield of more than 8% is secure, and the company has also shown its commitment to paying this dividend long-term.

That dividend, combined with share repurchases, supported by the company's strong FCF yield, means double-digit shareholder returns in 2021 onwards. In a low interest rate environment, that's exciting, and it makes the company a valuable addition to one's portfolio.