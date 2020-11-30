After the big run-up I have cut half my position, yet look forward to future developments and conversion of orders in the coming quarters/year.

I liked the appeal of the business and anecdotal improvements earlier this year (orders) as current numbers do not reflect the real progress being made.

Personalis (PSNL) has been on my radar since the company went public in the summer of 2019. My last take on the company was back in March, in what were unprecedented times of course, as I concluded that shares were very cheap, promising and uncertain. Ever since shares have nearly quadrupled and while this has led to some profit-taking from my end, I continue to free-ride with part of my position.

The Thesis

Personalis is a cancer genomics business which has a goal to change how next-generation therapies are developed. The company believes in developing new therapies on the back of a large set of molecular data, on which individual cancer treatments and responses can be created through the NeXT Platform of Personalis.

This approach to individualized, or personalized medication (hence the company name), makes a lot of intuitive sense to me as the company counts more than 50 pharmaceutical names as its clients for its platform, including prominent names. This and the fact that the company was founded by a former Illumina (ILMN) executive made me interested in the shares, pretty much since the company went public.

The company went public at $17 in the summer of 2019, valuing equity just shy of half a billion, although that valuation included a net cash position of around $135 million. The resulting $350 million operating asset valuation at the time of the IPO was ''justified'' by sales of just $9.4 million in 2017, which was accompanied by a $22 million loss that year. However, sales quadrupled to $38 million in 2018, with losses narrowing to $14 million. The rapid growth and 9 times sales multiple looked compelling in my eyes, certainly as losses were coming down. Truth be told, roughly half of sales were generated from a single Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program, creating lumpy sales and a large dependency in the meantime.

The company generated $30 million in sales in the first half of 2019 with losses coming down, yet reliance on the MVP program was on the increase. Volatility was high as shares initially rose to $30 after having gone public, yet they ended the year around $10, making that operating asset valuations had fallen to just $200 million, all while the company was generating revenues at a run rate of more than $60 million, and already guided for 2020 sales around $80 million. The issue which I had with that is that commercial revenues (outside the MVP) program were only seen at $21-25 million in 2020, not really showing much growth outside the MVP program.

All of this and the fact that shares had fallen to $7 in March reduced the equity valuation to $220 million, implying that operating asset valuations had fallen to just $100 million! These sales multiples were low, yet on the other hand, the losses were no longer coming down. While commercial revenues rose 13% in 2019 to $21.3 million, as management acknowledged a strong order intake, the company did not quantify these orders and in March withdrew the original guidance on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, I felt the business was a bit too conservative as it has cash to finance losses for some time, as the valuation was arguably very low as I doubled down on a small position.

What Happened?

Fast forwarding about 8 months in time, it has all been a good news show, with shares having quadrupled! First quarter revenues were reported in May with sales up 36% to $19.2 million, including $4.4 million in commercial revenues. The company furthermore announced a collaboration with Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and in August second-quarter sales were reported at $19.5 million, including $4.7 million in commercial revenues. Shares recovered to $19 at the time as the company used that opportunity to raise $125 million in gross proceeds at the time.

Third-quarter sales advanced to $19.8 million as the commercial component rose to $5.7 million. A bit disappointing is that gross margins have been pressured the entire year due to the mix of sales and operating expenses are up as well. This makes that without spectacular top-line sales trends, operating losses have risen to nearly $10 million a quarter so far this year.

In the meantime, expectations have risen accordingly. The more than 35 million shares trading today are valued just shy of a billion at $27 per share, although that valuation falls to about three quarters of a billion if we take into account a net cash position of little over $200 million.

Safe to say that with sales running at $80 million a year, expectations have risen from 2 times sales based on an operating asset value this time last year to 10 times now. This move has killed the immediate appeal, simply because of the move.

However, there are some reasons to be upbeat and that is that orders for the commercial side of the business come in far above revenues, although these trends are yet to be seen in reported revenues, while orders are not quantified, nor is the backlog. That said, the order intake from the commercial side through Q3 has more than doubled compared to 2019 as confirmed by management on a recent earnings call. Furthermore, the company has provided a big update to its platform, providing data on 20,000 human genes which now facilitates exome-scale liquid biopsy as well.

A Final Word

After the big move, I actually cut 50% of my position in recent times, more than free-riding on the remaining 50%. While the risk-reward certainly is a lot less compelling than the year before given the simple move in the stock, I am maintaining a position.

This is driven by me liking the personalized approach in what is a real growth industry as the cold hard numbers reported today underestimate the real momentum with order intake reportedly being quite good. This makes that I am happy to hold onto a position here as a 10 times multiple in terms of sales looks very modest with order intake for the commercial side of the business doubling, and this arguably showing up in the 2021 results to an important extent.

That said, expectations have risen quite a bit as I am happy with the position where I am standing currently. If shares dip I am happy to double the position again and for now look forward to solid order conversion in 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSNL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.