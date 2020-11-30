Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: November 22, 2020

21 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 20 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week as rally continues for the third week.

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members last week. Please check latest data before investing.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc." Data is taken from the close of Friday, November 20, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

Positive vaccine news sustains the rally for the third week in a row. 21 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 20 last week) and the average price return was +1.45% (down from +4.58% last week). The lead gainer was MLPs (+5.76%), followed by Convertibles (+4.36%) and Emerging Market Income (+2.57%), the weakest sector by Price was Commodities (-1.04%), followed by Taxable Munis (-0.85%) and New York Munis (+0.11%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

20 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 18 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.93% (up from +3.65% last week). The top sectors by NAV were MLPs (+2.85), Convertibles (+2.64%) and Asia Equity (+1.65%). The weakest sector by NAV was Real Estate (-0.48%), Commodities (-0.29%) and Covered Call (-0.23%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The most expensive sector was Taxable Munis (+2.33%), while the sector with the widest discount is MLPs (-20.88%). The average sector discount is -7.44% (up from -8.01% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was MLPs (+2.71%), Taxable Munis (-2.07%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.58% (down from +0.60% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Asia Equity (+0.50), followed by Single-state Munis (+0.40). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was Commodities (-0.87), followed by Global Allocation (-0.50). The average z-score is -0.11 (up from -0.20 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change MFSÂ® High Income Municipal (CXE) -7.50% 5.24% -7.50% -0.6 0.63% 9.94% Guggenheim Taxable Muni Managed Dur Tr (GBAB) -5.02% 6.22% 5.48% 0.3 -3.43% 1.19% Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (WIA) -2.73% 2.85% -11.88% -0.7 -2.46% 0.57% The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (CEE) -2.71% 6.50% -15.27% 0.0 -0.35% 2.86% Nuveen MA Quality Muni Inc (NMT) -2.45% 3.82% -4.99% 0.6 -1.56% 1.00% Gabelli Equity (GAB.PK) -2.40% 9.88% 8.01% 0.6 0.50% 2.74% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value (NEV) -2.23% 4.73% 0.39% 1.3 -0.71% 1.52% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) -2.14% 2.92% -6.41% -0.4 -1.17% 1.12% Nuveen MO Quality Muni Inc (NOM) -2.11% 3.71% 1.55% -0.3 -1.13% 0.94% PIMCO NY Municipal Income II (PNI) -2.10% 4.63% -8.22% -1.3 -0.57% 1.71%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Western Asset Global High Income (EHI) 7.30% 7.49% 2.48% 3.8 8.49% 0.77% Fiduciary-Claymore Energy Infrastructure (FMO) 7.10% 17.66% -19.21% -0.3 -31.48% -36.15% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income (PFD) 6.52% 5.62% 27.79% 2.3 5.95% 0.56% BlackRock MD Municipal Bond (BZM) 5.67% 3.60% 1.12% 0.9 7.04% 1.07% CushingÂ® NextGen Infrastructure Income (SZC) 5.58% 7.40% -22.52% -0.3 11.33% 3.36% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term (TEAF) 5.41% 6.62% -12.99% 1.0 7.17% 0.51% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) 5.17% 10.85% 3.15% -0.3 6.88% 1.54% MFS Special Value (MFV) 4.91% 9.04% 8.01% 0.3 3.59% -0.56% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) 4.90% 10.05% -12.72% 2.8 8.15% 2.09% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy (TTP) 4.76% 4.29% -22.21% -0.4 12.18% 5.33%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) -50.0% 0.1 0.05 6.19% -43.08% -0.5 139% 11/2/2020 11/20/2020 KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) -16.0% 0.125 0.105 9.12% -10.27% -0.8 103% 11/3/2020 11/12/2020 First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (FSLF) -12.5% 0.08 0.07 6.46% -15.36% -0.3 112% 11/9/2020 11/18/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -5.8% 0.0156 0.0147 3.28% -12.54% 0.1 136% 11/2/2020 11/13/2020 Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) -5.4% 0.037 0.035 4.83% -4.30% -0.1 104% 11/2/2020 11/10/2020 MFS Municipal Income (MFM) -3.7% 0.027 0.026 4.78% -9.68% -0.4 94% 11/2/2020 11/17/2020 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -3.6% 0.014 0.0135 3.67% -8.88% 0.1 107% 11/2/2020 11/9/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) -3.2% 0.062 0.06 5.48% -6.54% 1.6 105% 11/2/2020 11/20/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -3.1% 0.065 0.063 6.00% -9.03% 0.9 108% 11/2/2020 11/20/2020 MFSÂ® Investment Grade Municipal (CXH) -2.6% 0.038 0.037 4.70% -11.85% -0.9 90% 11/2/2020 11/17/2020 Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL) -2.4% 0.41 0.4 8.74% -9.80% 1.2 -1% 11/16/2020 11/25/2020 Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) -2.0% 0.49 0.48 8.88% -10.92% 1.0 0% 11/16/2020 11/25/2020 MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc (MGF) -1.0% 0.02908 0.02878 7.51% -3.16% 0.2 30% 11/2/2020 11/17/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.9% 0.02834 0.02809 9.01% -5.32% 0.0 28% 11/2/2020 11/17/2020 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) -0.4% 0.05856 0.05832 8.30% -4.96% 0.4 52% 11/2/2020 11/17/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) -0.4% 0.04174 0.04157 8.44% -7.08% -0.2 58% 11/2/2020 11/17/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.1% 0.01909 0.0191 9.02% 3.67% 0.5 60% 11/2/2020 11/17/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) 0.2% 0.04364 0.04371 9.04% 8.01% 0.3 27% 11/2/2020 11/17/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) 0.7% 0.0555 0.0559 7.75% -7.97% -0.9 39% 11/3/2020 11/19/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) 0.8% 0.0533 0.0537 6.78% -8.21% 0.6 49% 11/6/2020 11/19/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) 1.1% 0.0437 0.0442 6.91% -12.93% 0.1 82% 11/2/2020 11/13/2020 Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) 3.7% 0.027 0.028 3.36% -15.47% 0.7 86% 11/6/2020 11/16/2020 Pioneer Diversified High Income (HNW) 7.3% 0.1025 0.11 9.57% -8.06% 0.8 92% 11/5/2020 11/16/2020 Pioneer High Income (PHT) 7.4% 0.0675 0.0725 10.28% -7.03% 0.7 94% 11/5/2020 11/16/2020 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) 8.3% 0.12 0.13 10.18% -10.66% 0.1 7% 11/10/2020 11/19/2020 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield (BGH) 12.8% 0.093646 0.1056 8.05% -12.37% -0.8 124% 11/10/2020 1/20/2021 Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage (MAV) 16.7% 0.045 0.0525 5.56% -7.66% 1.2 78% 11/5/2020 11/16/2020 Pioneer Municipal High Income (MHI) 16.7% 0.045 0.0525 5.21% -7.99% 0.6 83% 11/5/2020 11/16/2020 General American Investors (GAM) 20.2% 2.08 2.5 7.13% -16.13% 0.1 -1% 11/4/2020 11/13/2020 ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR (CTR) 100.0% 0.4 0.8 11.54% -21.33% -0.5 -11% 11/11/2020 11/19/2020 Source Capital (SOR) 156.0% 0.25 0.64 6.57% -11.53% 0.8 11% 11/10/2020 11/25/2020 Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) 330.0% 0.1 0.43 15.94% -16.59% -1.1 9% 11/12/2020 11/20/2020 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF) 623.1% 0.13 0.94 28.77% -7.37% 0.2 1% 11/13/2020 11/24/2020 Central Securities Corporation (CET) 650.0% 0.2 1.5 10.04% -18.73% -0.4 4% 11/4/2020 11/13/2020 Bancroft Fund (BCV) 675.9% 0.29 2.25 31.23% -8.71% 0.1 0% 11/13/2020 11/24/2020 Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) 1660.0% 0.05 0.88 21.27% -12.81% 0.6 2% 11/12/2020 11/20/2020

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics presents PIMCO Leverage Update - Coming Off The Boil (Nov. 18)

Closed End Fund Tracker presents RQI Offers Double Discount For Income Investors (Nov. 17)

Dividend Seeker presents PCM: A Premium Price But A Stable Yield (Nov. 17)

Douglas Albo presents Equity CEFs: Raising AIO's 12-Month Target To $28 (Nov. 20)

Nick Ackerman presents BDJ: Covered Call Fund Yielding 7.75% (Nov. 16), MNP: Attractively Valued For Tax-Free Income (Nov. 16), October Was A Quiet Month Of Buying, Looking Towards More Opportunity In The Future (Nov. 16), Introductory: How CEFs Make Outsized Distributions (Nov. 20)

*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: November 8, 2020 (Nov. 19), RIV: 'Failed' Rights Offering Is Good For Shareholders (Nov. 19), Small Change Profit Idea From TLI/GFY Liquidations (Nov. 19)

Trapping Value presents RQI: A Quality Play On Real Estate (Nov. 17)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: A Resilient Market Shakes Off The 'Fear' Rhetoric (Nov. 21)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Will The Algos Go Wild? (Nov. 22)

Lance Roberts presents MacroView: A Vaccine And The 'New New Normal' (Nov. 22)

