The company generates plenty of cash flow that it has willingly shared with shareholders and is a buy at the right price.

Accenture is an IT consulting and outsourcing powerhouse, and the further transition to the cloud should keep the business growing.

Accenture (ACN) is an IT consulting and outsourcing powerhouse with client companies across just about every sector imaginable. With the ongoing transition to the cloud, management has been focusing on cloud integration with partnerships with Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), Amazon (AMZN), Alibaba (BABA), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and many others.

The company's client base includes more than 75% of the Fortune Global 500, and 97 of the top 100 clients have been partnered with it for over 10 years. The technical side of Accenture's business is obviously important; however, the real strength is built on their client relationships and being the go-to solutions provider.

Dividend History

Dividend growth investing is the investment strategy that resonated most with me when I began my investing journey. By adopting that strategy, it means that I want to focus my capital on what I perceive to be quality businesses and that have a history of both paying and growing their dividend payments over time.

Image by author; Data source: Accenture Investor Relations

Accenture's dividend history chart looks a bit muddled, but that's due to the company swapping from annual payouts to semi-annual payouts, and most recently, to quarterly payouts. Its dividend growth streak based on fiscal years sits at 10 including FY 2021's estimated dividends.

Accenture does show a dividend cut from FY 2011 compared to FY 2010 due to the aforementioned change from annual to semi-annual dividend payouts. However, that's not something I'm concerned with, as it's more of a technicality than anything else. For the following table, I've backed out the additional dividend payment in FY 2010 due to the swap from annual to semi-annual payments that skewed FY 2010's payments higher, resulting in a technical cut during FY 2011.

Dating back to FY 2006, when Accenture initiated its first dividend payment, year-over-year dividend growth has ranged from 7.8% to 50.0%, with an average of 18.5% and a median of 14.8%. Over that same period, there have been 11 rolling 5-year periods with annualized dividend growth ranging from 9.4% to 31.0%, with an average of 19.1% and a median of 19.6%.

The following table shows the rolling 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year period annualized dividend growth rates from Accenture dating back to FY 2006, when the company's dividend was initiated.

FY Annual Dividend 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year 2006 $0.300 2007 $0.350 16.67% 2008 $0.420 20.00% 2009 $0.500 19.05% 18.56% 2010* $0.750 50.00% 28.92% 2011 $0.900 20.00% 28.92% 24.57% 2012 $1.350 50.00% 39.25% 30.99% 2013 $1.620 20.00% 29.27% 30.99% 2014 $1.860 14.81% 27.38% 30.05% 2015 $2.040 9.68% 14.75% 22.16% 2016 $2.200 7.84% 10.74% 19.57% 22.05% 2017 $2.420 10.00% 9.17% 12.38% 21.33% 2018 $2.660 9.92% 9.25% 10.43% 20.27% 2019 $2.920 9.77% 9.90% 9.44% 19.30% 2020 $3.200 9.59% 9.76% 9.42% 15.61% 2021** $3.520 10.00% 9.79% 9.86% 14.61%

Table by author; Data source: Accenture Investor Relations

*Adjusted for additional dividend payment due to swap from annual to semi-annual dividend payout schedule. FY 2010's actual total dividend payout was $1.125 per share.

**FY 2021 dividends are estimated based on the recently announced 1Q FY 2021 payment of $0.88.

The payout ratio is a way to gauge the relative safety of a dividend. It's not a catch-all; however, avoiding businesses with high payout ratios, especially if the underlying earnings and cash flow are very cyclical, is typically the safer route to go, because inevitably the business is going to run into trouble.

Image by author; Data source: Accenture SEC filings

Accenture's dividend payout ratio has been quite steady over the last decade. The 10-year average net income payout ratio is 40.5%, with the 5-year average at 40.3%. In addition, the average payout ratios based on free cash flow are 33.3% and 31.9%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

When adopting a dividend growth strategy with the intention to own, not rent, the shares, business quality is critical to producing adequate returns over time. In order to get a glimpse at the quality, I like to assess a variety of metrics over time.

Image by author; Data source: Accenture SEC filings

The company has grown revenues 62% in total over the last 10 years, which works out to 5.5% annualized. Over that same time, gross profits improved 67%, or 5.8% annualized.

Operating income grew 88% over the last decade, or 7.2% annualized, with operating cash flow showing better gains increasing 139%, or 10.1% annualized. Last but not least, free cash flow grew 151%, or 10.8% annualized, outpacing the other metrics.

Image by author; Data source: Accenture SEC filings

Accenture's gross margins have increased slightly over the last decade, but for the most part, have been steady around the 30% level. That's a bit lower than I'd like; however, I'm not concerned about it. Both the 10-year and 5-year average gross margin are 30.4%.

Free cash flow margins have increased substantially over that same time, rising from 11.1% in FY 2011 to 17.2% for FY 2020. The 10-year average FCF margin is a solid 12.3%, with the 5-year average showing good improvement to 13.6%.

Image by author; Data source: Accenture SEC filings

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, or "FCF ROIC". The FCF ROIC represents the annual excess cash return that the business is generating based on the capital currently invested in the business. Accenture's FCF ROIC has been trending down over the last decade, which I have to say is a bit of surprise, although it's still at very lofty levels. The company's 10-year average FCF ROIC is 58.8%, with the 5-year average at 48.4%. While the FCF ROIC has been trending down, the FCF ROA has been holding steady in the 20% area.

When investing my capital into a business, I try to take the point of view of a business owner. That means I want to see capital allocation decisions that are straightforward and make sense. First and foremost, I want to see cash flow re-invested in order to defend and improve the business. Secondly, with sustainable cash flow above those requirements, I want to see management return cash to shareholders via a rising dividend payment. Thirdly, excess cash flow above those needs should then be used for strategic acquisitions, debt reduction or share repurchases.

To understand how Accenture uses its free cash flow, I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, or FCF - Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, or FCFaD - FCF less cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, or FCFaDB - FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

Ideally, the business in question would show strong FCFaDB levels over time, as that would indicate the business generates ample cash flow to support all of the capital allocation process. I'm not concerned with a negative FCFaDB in any given year, since opportunities can be fleeting; rather, it's the trend over time that I want to track.

Image by author; Data source: Accenture SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Accenture has generated positive FCF each year over the last decade, producing a total of $44.30 billion. With that FCF, management has paid out $14.36 billion in dividends, putting the cumulative FCFaD over the last decade at $29.95 billion.

With that $29.95 billion in FCFaD, management has returned an additional $25.33 billion to shareholders via share buybacks. That puts the cumulative FCFaDB for the last 10 years at $4.62 billion.

At the end of FY 2011, Accenture's shares outstanding stood at 743.2 million, and as of the end of FY 2020, the share count had declined to 647.8 million. That's good for a total reduction of 12.8%, or ~1.5% annualized over the last decade.

Image by author; Data source: Accenture SEC filings

As an investor with the long term in mind, I want to make sure the balance sheet isn't a risk, or at least that it's an acceptable one, to my ownership stake.

Image by author; Data source: Accenture SEC filings

Accenture has typically carried little to no debt on the balance sheet, which is definitely not the norm given the low interest rates coming out of the financial crisis. The balance sheet is of no concern at this time, and if anything, is an additional asset that can be used to juice returns moving forward with just slight use of leverage.

Valuation

When valuing potential investments, I like to use a variety of methods to determine a fair value range. The methods I like to employ are the minimum acceptable rate of return, or "MARR", analysis, dividend yield theory and a reverse discounted cash flow as a reality check.

A MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce, apply a reasonable expected multiple on those future earnings and then determine the expected return. If the expected return is greater than your minimum threshold, then you can feel free to invest.

Analysts expect Accenture to have EPS of $8.04 for the current year, FY 2021, and for FY 2022 EPS to come in at $8.86. They also expect the company to show 9.5% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years. I then assumed that Accenture could manage 6% annual EPS growth for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a payout ratio of 42.5%.

To determine a reasonable and realistic multiple on the future earnings, I like to see how Accenture has historically been valued by market participants. As you can see in the following YChart, the company has been valued between roughly 15x and 30x TTM EPS. For the MARR analysis, I'll examine terminal P/E ratios covering that range.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Accenture could provide if the assumptions laid out above are reasonably close to how the future plays out. Returns assume dividends are taken in cash and are calculated assuming a purchase price of $250.12, Friday's closing price.

IRR P/E Level 5-Year 10-Year 30 8.3% 8.3% 25 4.6% 6.5% 22.5 2.6% 5.5% 20 0.3% 4.4% 17.5 -2.1% 3.2% 15 -4.9% 1.8%

Alternatively, I also calculate the price that I could purchase shares at in order to produce the returns that I desire from my investments. My normal hurdle rate is a 10% IRR, and for Accenture, I'll also examine 9% and 8% hurdle rates.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5-Year 10-Year 5-Year 10-Year 5-Year 10-Year 30 $235 $219 $245 $238 $256 $260 25 $198 $188 $207 $204 $216 $222 22.5 $180 $172 $188 $187 $197 $204 20 $162 $157 $169 $170 $177 $185 17.5 $144 $141 $150 $153 $157 $166 15 $126 $126 $131 $136 $137 $147

Dividend yield theory is another valuation method that I employ when valuing a potential investment. Dividend yield theory is built on reversion to the mean and that, all else being equal, an investment will settle around a "normal" dividend yield level. The following graph shows the historic forward dividend yield that shares of Accenture have offered and assumes the 5-year average yield as a proxy for the fair value.

Image by author; Data source: Accenture Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

Company shares currently offer a 1.41% forward dividend yield, compared to the 5-year average forward yield of 1.79%.

A reverse discounted cash flow analysis can be used to decipher what the current share price implies about the future of the business, as well as what growth is required to support the current share price. I use a simplified DCF model built on revenue growth, a tax rate of 23%, a static EBIT margin of 14.7%, and where the EBIT margin increases by 10% to 16.2% over the forecast period. To determine the required revenue growth, I use a 10% and 8% discount rate.

For the 8% hurdle rate scenario with no EBIT margin improvement, Accenture needs to show 4.7% annual revenue growth over the forecast period to justify the current market price. Required revenue growth decreases to 4.2% in the 8% hurdle rate but EBIT margin improving to 16.2% scenario. The 10% discount rates with no EBIT margin improvement and rising EBIT margin require 8.2% and 7.7% annual revenue growth, respectively.

Conclusion

Accenture is a leader in the IT consulting and outsourcing space. Over the last decade, the business has performed wonderfully and the stock price has followed suit. Shares have well outpaced the S&P 500 over the last decade.

Data by YCharts

The business is remarkably strong, with consistent revenue growth leading to strong cash flow margins well above 10%. Even more impressive is the company's FCF ROA hovering right around 20% over the last decade, with FCF ROIC sitting in the upper 30% range for FY 2020.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $179 and $219. Meanwhile, the MARR analysis suggests a fair value between $157 and $188 for the 10% IRR requirement. The fair value range rises to $185-222 for the 8% IRR requirement.

The reverse DCF doesn't throw up any red flags, although it does suggest that 10% annual returns are likely difficult from here, unless you expect Accenture to show relatively high revenue growth over the forecast period or increase margins at a faster rate. Although it does seem to suggest that 8% returns are feasible.

A back-of-the-envelope calculation for the compounding rate of the business using retained earnings and an estimate of the ROIIC on those retained earnings puts the business compounding in the 8-10% range.

The strength of Accenture's business is built on the relationships and reputation the company has developed over the years. What's truly amazing about the business is that it has relationships with 75% of the global top 500 companies.

The consulting side of the business is built on coming up with solutions that the client business' have but just can't figure out. That's where Accenture's years of experience and wide array of solutions come into play. The interesting thing about the business model is that it typically does well during recessions and economic slowdowns as their clients look to improve processes and, most importantly, cut costs. Successful solutions reinforce those relationships.

In my opinion, the stock price is a bit ahead of itself at current levels. The MARR analysis suggests just 8% returns, while relying on a lofty multiple in the future. While I don't believe 30x is completely unreasonable, it does seem to warrant some caution, unless you have strong conviction that growth will be materially higher than forecast here, which is a bet I'm just not willing to make at this time.

I would begin to get interested in purchasing shares of Accenture, should the share price pull back into the low $220's, with larger purchases in roughly 5-10% additional declines.

