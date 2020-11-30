Investors in NDP and TTP may choose to switch funds if they wish to maintain their previous exposure.

The merger requires shareholder approval, and will be completed in the first half of 2021.

There's a bit of consolidation going on in the Tortoise fund space right now! Tortoise announced last week that the boards have approved a merger between Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) into Tortoise Pipeline and Energy Fund (TTP). This merger still needs shareholder approval of both funds, but if approved, is anticipated to take place in the "first half of 2021" (see the FAQ regarding the merger here). TTP will be the accounting survivor for the merger.

Salient excerpts from the press release:

Tortoise Announces Proposed Merger of NDP and TTP with Strategy Change to Focus on the Global Energy Evolution Tortoise announced today that following a strategic review of the funds, the Board of Directors has approved a proposal to merge Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) with and into Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP). The newly combined fund will have an investment strategy to invest in those companies the team believes are in a position to benefit from the energy evolution taking place across the globe, and be renamed The Tortoise Energy Evolution Infrastructure Fund. The fund will invest in global stocks that operate essential renewable and power infrastructure such as solar and wind generation as well as energy infrastructure like liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities. These sectors are transitioning the energy sector toward solar, wind, and natural gas and away from coal, accelerating the reduction of global CO 2 emissions. On completion of the proposed merger, the adviser intends to recommend that the Board of Directors increase the quarterly distribution to $0.1925 per share, an increase of 20.3%, beginning the fiscal 2nd quarter of 2021. In addition, the adviser has agreed to lower its management fee 0.10% to 1.00% of average managed assets. The reduced management fee, and other expected cost savings, are estimated to be approximately $400,000 annually, or $0.10 per pro forma share. In addition to the estimated costs savings, the proposed merger may provide improved liquidity, long-term distribution growth potential, as well as a modest leverage profile. “This strategic shift is aligned with our ongoing effort to narrow the discounts at which these closed-end funds are trading,” said Adams. “Our research suggests that funds with exposure to renewables and power infrastructure have been trading closer to net asset value.” In addition, the Board is committed to the repurchase programs approved for certain closed-end funds and has authorized the extension of TTP’s current repurchase program through the first quarter of 2021.

Change of strategy

There will also be a change of strategy for the fund to focus on "global energy evolution," and the new fund will be renamed as "The Tortoise Energy Evolution Infrastructure Fund." This means less of the old fossil fuel-based energy, and more of the new energy sectors like renewables and power infrastructure. This would be a significant shift from the funds' current strategies as TTP is currently largely focused on pipelines (as its fund name "Pipeline and Energy" would suggest).

Meanwhile, NDP has an even more distinct portfolio due to focus on oil and gas exploration and production (as its fund name "Energy Independence" would suggest), with well-known upstream companies like Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), Chevron (CVX), EQT Corporation (EQT), Cheniere Energy (LNG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) amongst its top-10 holdings. These upstream companies would be significantly culled in the merged fund, I expect.

Note that the allocations aren't going to change overnight, however. The merged fund will still initially have a large allocation to midstream energy infrastructure of 55%, while the renewables/power infrastructure will occupy 45% of the portfolio. However, the managers state that there will be a gradual shift towards the latter over the time.

The investment strategy will be expanded to assist in achieving the stated investment objective. Midstream energy infrastructure companies will remain part of the investment strategy representing approximately 55% of the portfolio. Energy infrastructure operations use a network of pipeline assets to transport, store, gather and/or process crude oil, refined petroleum products (including biodiesel and ethanol), natural gas or natural gas liquids. The Adviser will add additional renewable and power infrastructure companies to the investment strategy, representing approximately 45% of the portfolio initially, and we expect that to grow over time.

To entice shareholders to approve the merger, Tortoise also announced a ca. +20% increase of the quarterly distribution beginning the fiscal 2nd quarter of 2021 while a lowering of the management fee by 0.10% to 1.00% of average managed assets. In addition, it announced the extension of TTP’s current repurchase program through the first quarter of 2021.

I do expect more MLP/midstream funds to shift towards increasing their exposure to renewables or "clean energy" sectors over time. We've already seen this for Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (SZC) and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Inc Fund (KMF), and now the Tortoise funds, with possibly more following suit.

Nick has written a number of excellent articles describing this evolution and for the two funds mentioned above, check them out!

In terms of the merger mechanics itself, there isn't much arbitrage available right now since NDP at a -23.88% discount is similar to TTP's -24.38% discount (as of 11/27). If a significant discount differential opens up when the merger date nears, it might be worth buying the cheaper fund to profit from the spread in valuations (since the merger will be on a NAV-for-NAV basis). However, since the portfolios of NDP and TTP are significantly different as well, there is also the additional risk of performance divergence during the period between buying the fund and the merger.

Investor takeaways

If we assume that the merger will be approved, what should an investor in NDP or TTP do?

For an investor that is comfortable with the changed focus to renewables, then no action would be required.

For the NDP investor who wishes to maintain exposure to upstream oil & gas companies, they might consider switching to an ETF like SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) or the more general energy fund, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE). Unfortunately, with NDP's proposed strategy shift there won't be any comparable CEFs anymore to switch into.

For the TTP investor who wishes to maintain exposure to traditional MLP/midstream pipelines, they could consider switching into the Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG) that is also at an attractive discount of -24.96%. Note that Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) is also undergoing a shift in its strategy to become more renewables-focused (which Nick recently covered for our members here) so it would not be a close match for TTP's current portfolio.

