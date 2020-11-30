It's been a rough year thus far for the restaurant sector, but recent vaccine news from Pfizer (PFE), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Moderna (MRNA) has put a relentless bid under the formerly untouchable restaurant space. This enthusiasm has pushed ailing Red Robin (RRGB) up over 400% from its March lows, and now within a stone's throw of where it entered the month of March. However, while revenues have recovered quite a bit from Q2 levels, the company continues to suffer from a double-digit drop in year-over-year comps and is expected to post net losses per share out to FY2022. Therefore, while potential bankruptcy concerns are off the table, profitability is a mile away. Despite what looks to be a cheap valuation relative to peers, I continue to see Red Robin as an Avoid.

(Source: Summerlin.com)

Red Robin released its Q3 results earlier this month and reported quarterly revenue of $200.5 million, down 32% year over year. While this was a 1200-basis point sequential improvement from the 48% sales decline in Q2, this was still a rough quarter for the dine-in restaurant chain. However, the stock has responded by soaring nearly 60% since the news, possibly reflecting the optimism as comparable-store sales have continued to improve as the company exited the month of October. The issue is that while sales are increasing, profitability on an annual earnings per share [EPS] basis is still miles away. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, it's been a very rough couple of quarters for the restaurant industry, with calendar year Q2 sales declines shown in red and calendar year Q3 sales declines shown in blue. If we look above, we can see that Red Robin Gourmet is in the middle of the pack among its dine-in peers when it comes to year-over-year sales declines, though ahead of some peers who are still suffering from 40% declines year-over-year like Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH) and Kura Sushi (KRUS). This weakness is due to Red Robin's significant presence in California, where the state had new restrictions issued on July 1st for indoor restaurants, and this has been a large headwind for Red Robin. Fortunately, the company has been able to re-open 370 dining rooms as of November 1st as restrictions have relaxed a little, representing 89% of the company's store count.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As the above chart shows, which compares weekly average net sales per restaurant, the company is certainly making progress from a re-opening standpoint, and sales have continued to trend higher steadily. This has been helped by the fact that Red Robin has added outdoor seating options, which include tents and all-weather tents, with the company also adding partitions inside to allow for 70% capacity indoors. This seems to be working as the company noted that restaurants with booth divider panels enjoyed increased sales on weekends during peak hours. However, despite all of these initiatives and a plan for a complete roll-out of divider panels indoors and all-weather tents at 38% of stores, comparable store sales are still struggling.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we look at the chart above, we can see that comparable-store sales were down 21%~ in Q1, 41%~ in Q2, and have rebounded to down just 25.1% in Q3. Red Robin noted in its prepared remarks that October comparable-store sales improved to down just 15.4% to start Q4, which is certainly a significant improvement from Q2 levels. However, this trend of declining same-store-sales has been in place for years now (as shown below), with only a slight uptick in sales in H2 2019 due to the very easy year-over-year comps (on a 2-year stacked basis, same-store sales were still declining in Q3 2019 and Q4 2019). Therefore, it's hard to imagine that the company will be able to see much progress from a same-store-sales standpoint, with a small portion of the population having anxiety about going out to eat and others not going out as much due to either lower disposable income. Finally, it's possible that consumer habits could change even if the vaccine curbs COVID-19 cases, as many are realizing how much can be saved by dining out less after nearly nine months of being forced to cook at home. This is a further risk to the long-term dine-in thesis.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The one piece of good news is that the Donato's Pizza partnership seems to be gaining traction, and Red Robin plans to continue its rollout across its vast store count. To date, Donato's Pizza is served in 79 of Red Robin's stores. The company expects to add the offering to another 100 stores in 2021, making up nearly 40% of the company's total store count offering Donato's. This has helped drive off-premise sales, which were up 127%, and now make up 40.7% of food & beverage sales.

However, even with the recent Donato's offering, Red Robin is still a laggard in the restaurant space. This is evidenced by the fact that it is reducing its store count while leading names like Shake Shack (SHAK) continue to add new stores and are on track to report year-over-year sales growth in Q4 2020 (Q4 estimates of $156~ million vs. $151.4 million in Q4 2019). Obviously, Shake Shack and Red Robin are nowhere near perfect comparables as one is more of a quick-service restaurant. Still, the fact remains that Shake Shack is a safer bet on the restaurant industry with no debt, increasing sales expected in Q4, and no debt vs. Red Robin with over $216 million in debt and a rocky return to previous revenue levels. Let's take a look at Red Robin's growth metrics:

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Website)

If we look at Red Robin's quarterly revenue trend above, we can see that revenue has rebounded sharply from Q2 levels at $161.1 million, and Q4 2020 estimates are currently on track for another increase sequentially with forecasts of $237.3 million. However, this would still translate to a more than 20% drop in revenue year over year, which is a huge headwind to returning to profitability. Some investors might be excited about the prospect of returning to revenue growth in Q1 2021 based on current estimates of $316.6 million (Q1 2020: $306.1 million). Still, it's important to note that Red Robin is up against very easy-over-year comps. This is because Q1 2020 revenue was down 25% year-over-year from the $409.9 million reported in Q1 2019, so a beat on Q1 2020 revenue is the bare minimum we would expect. In summary, I don't see any reason to get overly excited about the above revenue trend.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the earnings trend above, there's not much to like here either. If we look at the past seven years, we can see that annual EPS peaked at $3.32 in FY2015 and fell by over 80% even before COVID-19 showed up. This is why I suggested avoiding the stock late last year, as the stock was one of the few restaurant names with a sharp decline in annual EPS while its peers continued to grow annual EPS. Currently, the company is on track for a net loss per share of $10.20 in FY2020 based on estimates, but Red Robin is expected to see a sharp rebound in annual EPS in FY2021 and FY2022, with forecasts of (-) $1.24 and (-) $0.25, respectively.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, even though annual EPS is expected to rebound, Red Robin is still projected to post net losses per share for both years. This is not ideal when many other dine-in names are available for investors that are paying dividend yields and are on track to see annual earnings per share hit new highs in FY2021 like Texas Roadhouse (TXRH). It's certainly possible that these estimates might be too conservative, and Red Robin could return to profitability in FY2022. Still, if one wants to bet on the restaurant space, I believe it makes sense to bet on the leaders like Wingstop (WING) for quick-service or Texas Roadhouse for dine-in, not the laggards that are much higher risk.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While Red Robin is certainly seeing an improvement in same-store-sales as we head into Q4, and this rebound should continue with vaccines set to roll out later this year, I believe the recent rally above $21.25 has left the stock close to fully priced. Some investors might argue that this isn't the case because it's trading for less than 1x FY2021 revenue estimates ($1.05~ billion), but it's important to note that this discounted valuation is due to Red Robin's heavy debt load at more than 50% of market cap ($216.1 million vs. $330~ million), and its position as a laggard in the space. In fact, Red Robin has rarely even traded above 0.5x forward revenue in the past few years, so while it does look cheap versus peers, it's not cheap relative to its historical valuation. This is especially true given that we're just coming out of a global pandemic that's temporarily put a dent on Red Robin's in-store capacity.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

Some investors might be lured towards Red Robin due to its valuation of 0.3x forward sales, but I see the stock as high-risk, high-reward even at current levels. This doesn't preclude a further rally as vaccines roll out and optimism remains high among investors, but I would expect a stronger Q4 report to a 'sell the news' event for the stock. Therefore, I don't see any reason to be entering new long positions here above $21.00. If we were to see the stock rally above $23.40, I believe this would be an opportunity for investors to cash in their profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.