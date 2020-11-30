U.S. Legalization? Not So Fast

Last Friday, November 27th, on the short and calm trading day of Thanksgiving most of the Canadian LPs and American MSOs were trading slightly on the green, but nothing special. At around 12:15 EST there was a big spike in volume and price for all the Canadian LPs while the American MSOs were quite steady and kept their small increase in price. It was clear that something happened to cause this.

Shortly after, I found out through a "news" report that the "House will vote next week on a bill to federally legalize marijuana" which was published in the middle of the trading session. Now, you might have noticed that I wrote news in quotation marks and you probably wondered why. Well, that news didn't exactly come out of the blue; on November 9th House majority leader Steny Hoyer stated that the MORE act will come to a vote on December. While the exact date is yet to be confirmed, the House's sessions this month are scheduled for December 1-4 and December 7-10, so it was pretty obvious that the vote was about to come.

Is news that was publicly known for a few weeks already worth such a steep climb in shares? The hype is understandable and it is also understandable that now that we have a confirmation for the range of dates when the vote will occur it raises expectations higher, but even if the vote happens this week and even if it does pass (and it most probably will pass in the House), the road to approve The MORE Act is still really not clear.

Wait, What is The MORE Act?

Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act is mainly to remove cannabis from the controlled substances act, facilitate the expungement of past convictions and tax cannabis products, or in other words, if you wish – LEGALIZATION.

The House under the Trump administration was dominated by the Democrats. In the next administration the House will still remain under a Democratic majority, therefore I don’t expect any trouble for the vote to pass in this week's vote. Those of you who are veterans in the cannabis space probably remember that last year, and to be accurate on September 25th 2019, the SAFE Banking act passed in the House and in a time of pessimism around the cannabis space, it filled the air with some optimism that winds of change were about to blow. But the reality slapped us in the face and reminded us that there is still a very high wall to climb and that wall is the Republican Senate majority and on the top on that wall stands Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell who is ready to push away any cannabis initiative that comes his way.

So who will control the Senate under the next administration? That’s really a question that might determine the fate of The MORE Act bill and the answer is still unknown. Currently the Republicans keep their majority; they have 50 seats while the Democrats have 48. In the state of Georgia in the November 3rd elections none of the candidates received more than 50% of the votes, therefore the two additional seats will be elected in a runoff that will take place in the beginning of January in Georgia.

If the Democrats win both seats then none of the parties will have a majority in the Senate and in that case the Vice President, Kamala Harris, will be the tie-breaker and we have a sense of her opinion about cannabis. But - and there is a big but here - historically Georgia mostly chose Republican representatives for the Senate and even though there is probably going to be a big fiasco towards this voting, the chances are not good for the cannabis space.

I give here a brief of the political status which might not be adequate for an investing article, but I think it is essential for each investor in the space to understand this, since cannabis is a highly regulated sector whose expansion depends widely on the decision makers and the ability to pass bills that favor this plant are highly dependent on the Senate majority.

Friday session analysis

Now let's go back to what happened at 12:15 EST on Friday when the vote announcement was published and I will give my analysis on it.

As a long term and growth investor usually I don’t look at as small a timeframe as 5 minutes as it is more relevant for traders, but for this occasion I thought it could be interesting to bring in an analysis between Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB), a Canadian LP trading on NYSE and one of the major US MSOs, Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (OTCQX:TCNNF) which is traded on the OTC (and TRUL on CNX) and see how both reacted to the news.

I brought these two stocks as an example, but at a high level most of the names in the environment of the OTC and NYSE\NASDAQ reacted in a similar manner.

*Source for the graphs: TradingView

Looking at the graphs, one can distinguish two main differences:

Volume on ACB spikes to a drastically higher volume than the volume in the rest of the session, while volume on TCNNF stays pretty steady and ends with a small non-significant spike compared to the spike in ACB. The share price on ACB spikes and ends +20.2%, while TCNNF ends around where it started the session (gap up) with +3.5%.

Anyone looking at the different behaviors might find themselves a bit perplexed as to why Canadian LPs spiked much more on the possibility of legalization than the US MSOs. I think the reason for it is a combination of the below:

Liquidity, exposure and volume differences between the OTC and NASDAQ – I have elaborated about it in my previous article, check it out if you missed it - Cannabis Industry After Biden Elected - Once In A Lifetime Investing Opportunity The Canadian LPs are desperate for growth opportunity – There is not enough demand in Canada or for export for those companies. When legalized in Canada the expectations were tremendous, however the growth disappointed. Legalization in the US might serve the Canadian LPs as a lifeline. It will allow them to infiltrate to a new market which is actually the biggest in the world and to funnel their existing funds (at least those who still have some left) to acquire, merge or cooperate with US cannabis companies. Of course the US MSOs will benefit as well from legalization, but those companies currently enjoy massive growth and the gradual legalization process helps them to expand, create brands asked by name, create market share and expanding their customer base. For them, I believe that the priority for The MORE Act to pass is lesser than the urgency for The SAFE Act that will allow them to use banking services, ditch the cash-only method and which will alleviate their operations and surely improve their topline results. Fluctuation – This relates in a way to the fact that Canadian LPs are traded in major exchanges, while MSOs do not, but also due to technical reasons. Those stocks went down so hard and their market cap became a fraction of what they used to be not long ago. That caused those stocks to become easier to manipulate for hype or external news, such as scheduling a date for a vote that is already publicly known.

Conclusion

Knowledge is power and in the turbulent landscape of the cannabis industry, it is important to be aware of the regulatory environment and the odds of certain changes to actually happen and act according to your game plan. It's going to be a bumpy road with lots of ups and downs, good news and bad ones, lots of psychology trading, but in the end investors should look at the big picture and even if The MORE Act's, or another form of legalization, chances don’t seem ripe enough to pass now, it is only a question of when it will pass and not if.

