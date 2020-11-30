While selling after a cut is part of my strategy, I don't hold a grudge to companies, and if it is attractively priced, I will buy the stock again.

Introduction

In mid-April, I sold my shares in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) after the company announced that it has decided to suspend its dividend. The reason for the dividend suspension was the coronavirus crisis, which has caused the company to lose a massive portion of its revenues. The crisis has sent the company to massive losses, and it cannot afford to pay the dividend using its cash flows.

When a company slashes the dividend, as a dividend growth investor I sell my position in it. Right now, there is some light at the end of the tunnel for the casino and gaming industry. Successful trials by several companies in coronavirus vaccines imply that an efficient vaccine is on its way, and therefore, the worst may be behind us.

When I analyze a company, I use this chart. I am looking for its fundamentals, valuation, risks and opportunities. However, this time it might be impossible to analyze the company, since the level of uncertainty is high. Without access to information regarding the current business environment, and with so much uncertainty, this is a challenge.

(Graph made by author)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Its integrated resorts include accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities.

(Source: Wikipedia)

The case of Kinder Morgan

I sold my position in Kinder Morgan (KMI) after it slashed its dividend due to its massive leverage. In the time after the dividend cut, Kinder Morgan was in turmoil, and there were big financial challenges until management managed to stabilize the ship without issuing more debt, as the company was close to losing its investment grade rating. Only after the company managed to stabilize its long-term debt and raise its dividend did I invest again.

Las Vegas Sands is in the same troubled situation. An outside event has a massive impact on its operation, which, in turn, affects its financial stability. The company is dealing with a massive debt load and negative forecast for its credit rating. The management will have to stabilize the company both on the operational level by reopening the casinos and financially stabilizing the debt and cash flows.

For me to invest in the company, I need to find the right time. Even if it would pay a small dividend as Kinder Morgan did, it will be insufficient. Right now, the level of uncertainty is massive, and it's almost impossible to evaluate the company's value. However, finding a good moment in time will require more than lower uncertainty level - it will require stability and a path to growth.

That's why I believe that selling after a cut is a vital part of my strategy. A cut is usually not the end to the problems. It's just a sign that the company cannot hide its problems any longer and has to take dramatic measures. The year or two after the cut are very challenging, and companies that cut their distribution tend to lag the market in the short term.

The good

The vaccines are on their way. Both Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) reported great data about their vaccines, and once approved by the FDA, they will begin distributing the vaccines. Some health experts believe that the approval will be expedited and vaccination will begin in January 2021. This development has the ability to eliminate the pandemic as we did to previous pandemics in the past.

In addition, there's already an improvement in Macau. According to GGRAsia, there is a 33% increase in the number of flights to Macau in November. This is big news for Las Vegas Sands, which has a business strategy that focuses in Macau and Singapore. If the trend continues even before the vaccination, there is a chance for Las Vegas Sands to start stabilizing.

According to CNBC, the company, is rumored to sell its assets in Las Vegas. I think that this could be a good opportunity if can be done for the right price. Las Vegas Sands is willing to get $6 billion, and it will allow the company to lower its debt by almost 50%. It will not only add to the flexibility of the balance sheet, but will also allow the company to focus on one major market. If this deal materializes, the company will have to share its intentions regarding what to do with the money - a special dividend, buyback, debt repayment and investing in new assets are all plausible uses.

The bad

The main risk for Las Vegas Sands is the massive level of uncertainty. First, we have the uncertainty in the business environment. A spike in COVID-19 cases in Nevada caused the government to impose even harsher limitations on the number of people who can visit casinos. This uncertainty is challenging, as the company has practically nothing to do with it. It is not up to management whether COVID-19 keeps spreading and at what pace.

The second uncertainty is regarding the business plan. Due to the uncertainty, we don't know what earnings to expect in the near future. We also don't know if the company manages to sell assets, and what it plans to do with its deteriorating credit rating. These are all risks and uncertainties that should be addressed by the management of the company as soon as possible if it wishes to build trust.

We also have to take into account that there is uncertainty regarding the recovery. Even if the coronavirus crisis goes away, it will have wreaked damage all across the country. Spending won't come back to what it was a year ago, and the recovery might take longer than people anticipate. In the meantime, the bleeding of Las Vegas Sands might continue.

Conclusion

Las Vegas Sands is holding high-quality assets. It has leading hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, Singapore and Macau. However, together with these assets, it has a massive debt load to address. The company suffers from uncertainty due to the coronavirus, and despite its high-quality assets, it suffers from massive losses due to government regulation and public fear of the pandemic.

My chart that I use to analyze a company is basically useless, because we cannot predict the fundamentals. We can't rely on past fundamentals, and the future is foggy. Without fundamentals, it's impossible to figure the valuation, so I believe that investing in the company at this moment is more of a gamble that once the fundamentals are stable, the price where we bought the stock was right, rather than investing based on data.

In order for me to invest again in Las Vegas Sands, I need three issues addressed. The dividend has to be reinstated, with a management commitment to raise it over time. The valuation has to be clear, and therefore, the fundamentals should stabilize. The last issue is that I require a clear communication regarding the business plan, and especially regarding the sale of the Las Vegas assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE, KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.