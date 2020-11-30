On balance, I make the case that this bad news is already being priced in. Indeed, I argue the stock carries a positive risk/reward profile.

Zynga's bottom line profitability margins have compressed and show no signs of slowing down into Q4 2020.

Zynga's growth rates are largely unpredictable. Currently, it's difficult to tell how 2021 will shape up to be.

Investment Thesis

Zynga (ZNGA) has fallen out of favor with investors. On the one hand, this is justified, as the company's bottom line profitability margins have declined both sequentially, as well as, year-over-year.

Having said that, even if consider all the risks associated with new product releases and having to weigh up the challenges the company faces with its sporadic revenue growth rates, I'm failing to come to terms with why this stock presently trades quite a cheap as it does.

Overall, there's already a meaningful amount of pessimism being priced in already.

Revenue Growth Rates are Bumpy

The gaming company has seen its revenue growth rates decelerate starting Q4 2019. If at the start of 2020, Zynga was a company growing at plus 50% y/y, investors should be very content for Zynga to enter 2021 growing its revenues at 40%.

Ultimately, Zynga's revenues are somewhat out of the company's control. Zynga needs to release games that are very well received by players. And that's always going to be a challenging endeavor.

Profitability Takes a Turn for the Worse

Coming off its Q2 2020 results, Zynga was able to boast of 15% EBITDA margins. Then, once we got to its Q3 2020 results, we can see that EBITDA margins fell to just 7%.

Next, as we look ahead to Q4 2020, we can see that this trend isn't improving any time soon.

Indeed, above we see that Zynga's bottom line EBITDA will be down about 45% y/y, to just $35 million during Q4 2020. What's more, its EPS numbers are now expected to turn towards negative $0.09 compared with breakeven in the same period a year ago.

Valuation -- Reasonably Priced Relative to Ultimate Potential

In the world of very high growth rates being immediately attached high multiples to sales, Zynga stands as a stark outlier.

Furthermore, not many companies around which are growing at north of 40%, whilst potentially eyeing up at least 35% into next year, are being priced at low single digits to sales.

To illustrate, let's assume that Zynga's revenue growth rate decelerates next year so that it ends up growing just 35% y/y compared with this year's revenues, meaning that Zynga's full-year 2021 reaches $2.6 billion in revenues. For those revenues, right now, investors are paying just 3x forward sales.

Admittedly, that's not a large multiple all considered. Even if we factor in its bumpy revenues.

Moreover, if we compare Zynga with Glu Mobile (GLUU), Glu Mobile is being priced at 3x its 2021 revenues while expected to grow at just 11% in 2021.

Another example can be derived from Electronic Arts (EA), and although that stock is priced at essentially double the valuation of Zynga, at 6x forward sales, it's expected to grow its revenue growth rates at less than half the rate of Zynga at close to 15% y/y into next year.

What About The Risks Involved?

If we step back and think it through, the risks and opportunities for Zynga and Glu Mobile are not all that different to compensate investors for paying the same multiple for Glu Mobile, even though it's reporting lower revenue growth rates.

Both companies are contingent on releasing new content and engaging features to keep their users on the platform.

In the case of Zynga, thus far it has evidently succeeded with its sale of in-game virtual items. Having said that, the premise is the same for both gaming companies, for them to succeed with meaningful in-game sales, the new games have to be highly engaging.

The Bottom Line

Presently, the stock has dipped from the highs it saw in the Summar. While I would not immediately rush to ''buy the dip'', I do think that investors are presented with a favorable risk/reward balance.

There's no valid reason why Zynga should trade on a similar multiple to Glu Mobile, particularly given that Zynga growth rates are typically higher and more predictable than Glu Mobile's.

