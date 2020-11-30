I like the long-term performance and potential of the business, and I am happy with a modest long position, although valuations are too high to add to the position.

While there are some oddities to the business, I think the actual quality of the product and business are very good.

Ubiquiti (UI) is a long-term favorite which has moved in and out of my investment portfolio. Early this year, just weeks ahead of the Covid-19 outbreak (at least the reaction on the financial markets) I concluded that this long-term value creator was fairly-priced.

Shares have seen a big run ever since as the company is actually a beneficiary of Covid-19. At these levels, shares look more than fully valued, although I continue to actively look for dips to add to a long-term existing position.

A Quick Recap

I have been a big fan from Ubiquiti since I initially covered the stock in 2013, after the company went public in 2011. Shares actually traded in their teens at some point in time those days, as long-term holders have seen stellar returns.

I was very compelled to the idea that a former Cisco (CSCO) executive aimed to really disrupt the market and aimed to escape the bureaucracy of that technology giant, in order to set up a superior competitor in terms of technological expertise and price. Thanks to its AirMAX platform, Ubiquiti has quickly gained a lot of market share and revenues since 2013, slowly eating away from Cisco, although more competitors have been doing this.

After hitting a high of $20 in late 2019, shares traded around $150 when I looked at the prospects for the shares. Note that the 2019 results were released quite a bit earlier already, thanks to a broken fiscal year for which the results were reported in August 2019.

Sales for the year rose 14% to $1.20 billion as strong cost containment and lack of marketing spending resulted in an operating profit of $394 million, and that is even after taking into account an $18 million litigation settlement. Net earnings of $323 million worked down to $4.50 per share on a GAAP basis, translating into a 33 times earnings multiple as the company has taken on a very modest amount of net debt.

The company has seen solid momentum at the start of the fiscal year 2020 with first-quarter sales up 14% with earnings power trending at $5.50-6.00 per share, reducing forward multiples to 25-27 times. Multiples have been on the increase while top-line sales growth has been less convincing than it has been in the past, as a solid net cash position over time has gradually turned into a net debt load.

Being less convinced of the growth reported vs. the more convincing revenue growth numbers posted in the year before, I concluded that I would be very happy to buy the shares at 20 times anticipated earnings, or about $110-120 per share. Shares actually briefly hit the $110-mark during the Covid-19 sell-off, yet I did not add further to my positions as I was getting filled on other positions left and right those days.

Accelerating Momentum

After reporting 14% top-line sales growth in the first quarter of its fiscal year, sales were flat year over year in the second quarter. Third-quarter results, that is for the quarter which ended on March 31, rose 18% to $337 million. Of course, Covid-19 only had a real impact towards the end of the quarter, as the business was doing still very well, reporting earnings at a rate far in excess of $6 per share!

Covid-19 actually hardly had an impact as the fourth quarter results (corresponding to the second quarter in terms of calendar year) showed 10% revenue growth! The company reported full-year earnings of $5.80 per share on a GAAP basis, with adjusted earnings coming in at $5.91 per share! Furthermore, I am impressed with the size and timing of buybacks, with nearly 6 million shares having been repurchased at $119 per share, although that has resulted in slightly higher debt levels.

Of course, the reason for the relatively resilient fourth-quarter results is that Ubiquiti is actually benefiting in this environment. After all, the importance of great Wi-Fi in this environment is increasing, certainly if adults work from home and children need their share of bandwidth as well.

This was really evident in the first-quarter results for Ubiquiti for the fiscal year 2021. Sales rose 46% to $473 million with earnings coming in just a few pennies shy of $2.50 per share, as the $10 per share annualized rate far exceeds the near $6 per share reported in 2020. This performance has been achieved, even while there were some supply chain disruptions!

Despite the big increase in earnings, net debt has been on the increase as a result of the aggressive pace of buybacks performed in recent quarters and the year. With operating earnings trending at $750 million a year based on the quarterly performance, leverage is not a major concern.

Some Thoughts

Having risen two-thirds from $150 in February to $250 per share at the moment, the share price has been reflective of the great operating gains achieved in the most recent quarter. Still pegging earnings power around $6 per share, which has been achieved in 2020, this earnings power has risen to $10 at the moment. Based on modest leverage and shares trading at $247 at the moment, I peg earnings multiples at around 25 times based on current ''peak'' earnings, or around 41 times normalized earnings at $6 per share in 2020.

Furthermore, I note that shares have seen great momentum as of late. Shares traded at $185 at the start of the month, hit a high of $270 on the back of the quarterly results, and are now back to $247 per share. I think that current momentum is not really sustainable and hence I am not willing to extrapolate the current earnings numbers, yet a $7-8 number seems realistic. Based on the low interest rate environment and great quality of the business I am still happy to initiate further at a +/- 22 times multiple. This works down to $165 per share with shares actually trading quite a bit below that level as recent as September!

Of course, there is still the uniqueness of the company in terms of leadership of Mr. Pera, but quite frankly I think it is an asset. Mr. Pera single-handedly grew the business with just a small amount of money and at age 42 he has built an incredible business over the past 17 years. The other is the unusual market practices with direct-selling, yet that has been beneficial for margins as the long-term sales trends cannot be argued with of course.

Hence, I continue to hold a position here and I would be glad to add further to my existing position on dips towards $165.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.