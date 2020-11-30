It has a strong track record of growth and stands to benefit from the coming wave of seniors over the next decade.

UHS has seen some near-term uncertainty from the effects of COVID-19, but I see the long-term growth thesis as being intact.

When most investors think of the healthcare sector, large pharmaceutical companies, such as Pfizer (PFE), or insurance companies, such as UnitedHealth Group (UNH), often come to mind. What often gets ignored, however, are the healthcare providers themselves, who are actually on the front-lines delivering the patient care. In this article, I'm focused on Universal Health Services (UHS), which is one such healthcare provider. Its share price still has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, with a 7.9% decline since the start of the year. I evaluate what makes UHS an attractive buy at the current valuation, so let's get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into UHS

Universal Health Services is a Fortune 500 company and is one of the largest healthcare providers in the U.S., with more than 90,000 employees. In 2019, UHS generated over $11 billion in revenue. Through its subsidiaries, the company operates 26 acute care hospitals, 328 behavioral health inpatient facilities, and 42 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care centers in 37 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. UHS also provides health insurance plans and manages a network of physicians.

Starting with the negatives, UHS has seen a decline in acute admissions in its hospitals, as patients have put off elective surgeries during the pandemic. During the third quarter, acute care hospital admissions were down by 17.3% YoY, and patient days decreased by 1.6% YoY. In addition behavioral health facilities saw a 5.6% YoY decline in admissions, and a 3.6% decline in patient days. However, treating COVID-19 patients, funds from the CARES Act, and cost reduction initiatives have helped both the top and bottom line for the company. This resulted in Q3'20 revenue increasing by 3.2% YoY, and non-GAAP EPS was $2.88, which compares favorably to $1.99 in the prior year quarter.

While these are certainly unprecedented times for healthcare providers, with plenty of uncertainties, I'm encouraged by the recent announcement of an accelerated timeline for COVID vaccinations to start before the middle of December, with a forecast for herd immunity (70% immunization rate) by May of next year. As such, I see a return to more predictable results by the second half of next year. In addition, UHS could also see a boost in revenue next year stemming from the postponement of elective procedures this year. Meanwhile it appears that the behavioral health segment is already seeing a recovery, as patient days have improved since Q2, and in the third quarter, reached 97% of the prior year quarter's levels.

In the long term, I expect UHS to benefit from the coming "silver tsunami" over the next decade. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the 65+ age group is growing at a faster rate than the general population, with about 10,000 baby boomers reaching this age group every day, and by 2030, over 1 in 5 U.S. residents will be of retirement age. This is expected to be a strong growth driver for healthcare spend. As seen below, healthcare spend is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR between now and 2028, with it representing over 21% of U.S. GDP by then. I see UHS benefiting from this secular growth in healthcare spend, given its strong presence and geographic reach.

(Source: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services)

I'm encouraged by UHS's strong track record. Revenue grew at a 9.0% CAGR over the past 9.75 years, from $4.9 billion in 2010 to $11.4 billion for the trailing 12 months. Plus, as seen below, EPS has more than tripled over this time frame, and UHS has made solid progress in reducing its share count since 2016, from around 98 million shares to 85 million at present. While share buybacks and dividend payments have been suspended for the time being, I don't see any reason for why they can't continue after the pandemic ends.

(Source: YCharts)

Meanwhile, UHS maintains plenty of liquidity, with $1.1 billion in cash and $1.45 billion in available borrowing under its debt facilities. Plus, it also helps that UHS has remained solidly profitable throughout this year. As such, I see UHS weathering through the current environment just fine.

Valuation

I see UHS as being attractively valued at the current share price of $132.11 and P/E ratio of 12.95. As seen below, it is now trading at one of its lowest valuations in the past 10 years.

(Source: YCharts)

Analysts also expect UHS to continue its trajectory of growth, with around 3.5% EPS growth for this year and next, and with growth accelerating to 9.2% YoY in 2022, which brings the forward P/E ratio down to 11.3. UHS currently has a consensus Buy rating (score of 3.9 out of 5). Bank of America (BAC) recently raised its price target for UHS to $140, given the tailwinds from the vaccine, and the results of the presidential election, which is a plus for the continuation of the ACA (Affordable Care Act). For obvious reasons, UHS is a beneficiary of the ACA, which results in more of its patients being covered by insurance.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

Universal Health Services has met with near-term uncertainty, as it deals with the effects of COVID-19. However, it has remained solidly profitable this year and maintains plenty of liquidity to manage through any near-term difficulties. I'm encouraged by the recent positive vaccine news, and in the long term, I expect UHS to benefit from the strong growth in the senior population and rising healthcare spend.

Plus, the result of the presidential election is a plus for the company, as it helps to ensure the continuation of the Affordable Care Act, from which UHS is a beneficiary. As noted in the valuation section, I see the shares as being undervalued at present, especially considering the company's strong track record of both top- and bottom-line growth. Buy for growth.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

