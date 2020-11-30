All considered, the stock is quite close to fairly priced right now.

However, as we dig further into the commentary, it appears that its Data Center platform is starting to slowdown near term.

Investment Thesis

Nvidia (NVDA) reported yet another impressive set of results, and its guidance for the quarter ahead is equally impressive. Nonetheless, as I discussed with Deep Value Returns' members, once we dig into its biggest driver of performance, its Data Center platform, some dark clouds start to emerge.

Hence, I believe that being asked to pay more than 17x forward sales for a company that's quite likely to start to decelerate its revenue growth rates as we step into fiscal 2022 (after the current quarter), is simply too big a premium for this stock.

Revenues are Growing at Breakneck Speed

Source: Author's calculations, **company's midpoint guidance

As you can see above not only has Nvidia turned around its operations from its performance last year but looking ahead it's not showing many signs of slowing down, at least on the surface. So why has the share price barely moved of late?

I believe that many stories can be drawn up, and some quite passionately advocated for with strong conviction. However, at the end of the day, we have to come to terms that Nvidia has been on an astonishing run this past year. No matter how strongly the crowd roars, there's just too much at stake to be impartial.

And I don't wish to pray and hope to maximize every dollar from each investment I make. I prefer to walk away and leave some upside potential, rather than being hopeful that some other investor will be willing to speculate and pay more for my shares.

In other words, I think it's important to invest with prudence and to stay humble.

Digging Further into the Quarter

Largely as expected, driven by its GeForce RTX 30 performance, Gaming was a strong performer. What I didn't expect was for Gaming to be up 37% y/y.

Source: Author's calculations

As you can see above, Gaming is still the biggest segment for Nvidia. Hence, Gaming's performance will continue to have an overbearing impact on Nvidia as a whole.

But arguably the elephant in the room is that Mellanox makes up 13% of Nvidia's total revenues and this recently acquired business is expected to slow down significantly in Q4 2021 (the current quarter). Nvidia declares that it still expects Mellanox to be growing at plus 30% y/y.

However, given that Mellanox makes up roughly a third of Nvidia's Data Center platform, any slow down in Mellanox will have a meaningful impact on Nvidia's rapidly growing Data Center platform.

Consequently, Nvidia declares that its Data Center segment will be down slightly sequentially. Why is this important when the company is guiding for such stellar growth for the quarter ahead?

It shows that the driver of the story here, its Data Center platform, which was up 162% y/y is now taking its foot off the pedal.

Valuation - Struggling to Find Enough Margin of Safety

I'm never a fan of suggesting that one should start to loosen up on a position. I know that sets me up for some abuse, particularly with shareholders of the stock that have been holding gains.

Indeed, since I argued for Nvidia back in May, the stock is up more than 65%. Hence, I don't think that's a reason to feel too bad about this investment.

But I'm struggling to see that I have any edge into Nvidia that hasn't already been priced in countless times over.

Ultimately, Nvidia is not a SaaS business, with a meaningful amount of recurring revenues. Even though Nvidia is making robust attempts to grow its software operations, and is always focused on its impressive margins and cash flow potential, we have to come to terms that there's likely to be some near-term cloud GPU digestion. During 2020 we've had huge growth in cloud seemingly everywhere.

Hence, this overhanging taken together with its huge Arm acquisition requiring substantial regulatory approvals are just too many assumptions and makes it too difficult to argue for why Nvidia's more than 17x forward sales leaves investors with a large margin of safety.

The Bottom Line

I believe that it's better to walk away from an investment while the party is still going on, rather than staying until after midnight only to wake up with a nasty hangover.

For now, Nvidia is operating very strongly. But if we learned anything from 2019, when Nvidia's crypto experience tanked its revenues, is that Nvidia's revenues can be very volatile, and if things turn sour, the multiple will rapidly compress.

Also, at the end of the day, it's impossible to pick the exact top for stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.