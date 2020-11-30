Before the election, I looked at companies that could be interesting on a Trump or Biden win respectively. I looked at other things too. For example, I put out a note on the iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (ICLN) Surging On Biden Lead and said it is no good. But it gained almost 10% since that day.

I put on a position in MoneyGram (MGI) at $4.88 and NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) at $55.66. I figured both should have a high beta to a Biden win, based on recent data. What I liked about these specific companies, especially in the case of MGI, is that I did not expect a major pullback in case of a Trump win.

The S&P 500 (SPY) is up 3.88%, so both positions worked out quite well:

One, some would argue rather obvious, trade I missed is the cannabis trade. The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is up an impressive 21.88% since the election. I probably missed it because I'm biased against this space. It's not that the idea of cannabis use is repulsive to me, but I've never understood it from a business sense.

I actually had a few small short option positions in individual names in this sector. The positions were small to start with. The positions worked really well and became very small. I didn't pay enough attention to the idea that a Biden win could be a catalyst and paid for it as it surged.

I looked at this ETF really quickly to see if I could do something with it or if there's something interesting going on with its options chain. There are a lot of securities that I'll just spend a few minutes on, quickly going through their documents or holdings in the case of funds. I want to see what they are really about. Sometimes, there's a discrepancy between perception and reality. Sometimes, there's a sweet discount to net asset value or very interesting holdings, and in the company's documents, you can discover all kinds of interesting stuff. Don't get me wrong - often, there's nothing that's interesting enough to keep my attention.

But in this case, there was something that immediately drew my attention; its security lending income of 5.44%. The fund does say in its documents that it can only lend out ~30% of securities. That's great, because if I go long against this, I could, theoretically, loan out 100% of these. But I do think the ETF could manage it so that it loans out the 30% that yields the most borrow fees. How the borrow fees are distributed among securities, which likely means it still captures most of the potential of the portfolio.

A lot of companies in the cannabis space are still rather low-quality. So, I have some shorts on, but it is a crowded trade. The borrow fees can be extremely high. On Aurora Cannabis (ACB), the borrowing fee is 117%. On Hexo Corp. (HEXO), you are currently charged 21.7%. This is a fee that you pay to borrow shares before you can sell them short.

So, a short-seller needs to pay this yield to maintain a position. It is quite a hurdle to make a profit here. Academic research has shown companies exhibiting very high borrow rates are likely going down.

The reason is that in order to pay that fee you need a very high conviction. On the other side, the longs don't benefit from the fees to the same extent. If you are a retail investor or a small fund, the best you can likely to is to have your broker pass on 50%.

But ETFs can negotiate agreements with brokers and have ~80% of the fees passed through. That's when it becomes a little bit of a more fair playing field. I went through the entire prospectus but I can't find what percentage this ETF is capturing.

Maybe one of the reasons I've always been rather skeptical of the future of cannabis is that I'm Dutch. In the Netherlands, cannabis and THC products have been widely available since the '70s. Before I was born, really. Here's a CNBC article that describes the legal situation superficially but accurately. What should be interesting from a bullish perspective is that the demand just isn't there. Cannabis use is about 1/2 of what it is in the U.S., and it just doesn't really stand out within Europe or globally.

This ETF tracks the Prime Alternative Harvest Index passively, and it describes itself as the U.S.’s first and the world’s largest ETF to target the global cannabis industry. It has $900 million of assets under management. The expense ratio is 0.75%. The fund rebalances on a quarterly basis and offers an SEC yield of about 1%.

I pulled up the ETF's holdings through Morningstar so I could easily review everything instead of just the top 10. The table below shows most of the companies, but there are a few other negligible holdings. They were so insignificant that I just left them on the second page.

What I didn't expect is that the ETF has about 12-14% of its assets under management in the tobacco majors. This likely greatly helps to reduce volatility, and over the long term, I'd guess it's going to be great for returns. It is hard to find companies that have such a stellar historical track record and that trade at such modest valuations.

Altria Group (MO) returned about 50x what the S&P 500 has since the '90s. It trades at 9x free cash flow and offers an 8% dividend yield. Some of the other tobacco companies trade at even lower cash flow yields and higher dividend yields. The index creator also put 4% in paper producers.

I don't love this industry. I'd rather see it disappear, but it's here, it's in this ETF and it is providing some stability.

I don't know exactly how cannabis is going to play out under Biden. Things will depend on whether there will ultimately be a Blue sweep under this democratic regime. I don't really understand Biden to be a huge proponent, but SA author Ido Barak argues Kamala Harris is. He sees a huge opportunity for U.S. companies as opposed to Canadian companies:

... As we progress over time without the Canadian companies reaching American customers, the domination of the American companies will be very hard to be undermined. The same goes for cigarette/beverage companies and in the future also pharma who will join the cannabis celebration as soon as they are allowed.



The Canadian advantage in my opinion will expire if it has not expired already...

Potentially an attractive pair trade.

What my research into this ETF primarily yielded is that I don't love it as a sector short. It receives ~5% in borrow fees, but on top of that, I have to pay a borrow fee on the ETF. Under some circumstances, it can work, but it depends on the difference between the borrow on the ETF and the underlying at a specific interval. This gets quite tedious to monitor as well.

I think it can be used as a long (although 0.75% in fees is not insignificant especially as the integrity of your position is diluted by a bunch of tobacco and paper companies). But if you want to express a bullish cannabis/tobacco view and save transaction costs and reduce volatility by not buying separate companies, it can be useful.

