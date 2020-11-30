While the company has put in a good performance in FY 2020 and issued a positive guidance for FY 2021, the stock is getting expensive.

Introduction

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) is a provider of audio and imagining technologies and currently generates the vast majority of its revenue from licensing audio technologies where Dolby Laboratories has become a household name in, for instance, the movie sector. The company combines a strong balance sheet with a net cash position with a robust free cash flow performance. However, the recent 40% share price increase means Dolby no longer is cheap enough to pick up stock at the current levels.

The FY 2020 results were pretty strong, and the cash is building up

The licensing division of Dolby is the moneymaker. In FY 2020, licensing the technologies generated 93% of the total revenue while the gross margin remained unchanged at 95%: on a licensing revenue of $1.08B, Dolby Laboratories generated $1.03B in gross margin.

The total revenue in FY 2020 (which ended on September 25) came in at $1.16B, resulting in a gross profit of $1.02B. Although the licensing margins were strong, Dolby generated a loss on the sales of the products and services it offers. This likely is a COVID-related one-time glitch, but it’s a pity as this reduced the gross profit (called ‘gross margin’ in the income statement) 6% lower at almost $1.02B.

Dolby spends a lot of money on R&D and 2020 wasn’t any different: DLB spent almost a quarter of a billion dollars on R&D efforts to ensure it remains a leader in its sector. The total net income in FY 2020 came in at just over $231M or $2.30 per share (there are A-shares and B-shares, but both have equal economic rights, so we can just divide the net income by the total share count). Trading at almost 40 times its net income, Dolby doesn’t appear to be cheap at all.

But looking at the cash flow statement, the situation appears to be a bit better. The reported operating cash flow of $344M still needs to be adjusted for changes in the working capital position, and after doing so, the adjusted operating cash flow gets bumped to $420M.

The total capex during FY 2020 was just $66M (the majority of the investments in the technology consists of R&D expenses which are indeed expensed and not capitalized). The free cash flow result in FY 2020 was approximately $354M or around $3.5/share.

What explains the difference here? First of all, the capex is a bit lower than the depreciation charges but what really makes the difference is the almost $90M in share-based compensation. Which means Dolby needs to continue to buy back stock to reduce the impact of the compensation-based dilution.

Also important: as of the end of September, Dolby Laboratories had a net cash position of almost $1.1B.

Share repurchases continue at a slower pace

During FY 2020, Dolby Laboratories has spent almost $175M on buying back stock. The company repurchased a total of 2.56 million shares at an average price of $67.7/share. Unfortunately, Dolby only repurchased less than half a million shares during its third quarter despite the very attractive share price below $60/share.

Unfortunately, this did not reduce the share count as Dolby also issued 3.06 million shares during the financial year. This means the total amount of A-shares increased by just over 250,000 to 64.17M shares. So while Dolby sees share buybacks as a useful capital allocation, in FY 2020 it did not reduce the share count. But of course, the company also received cash as part of the option exercises. The 3.06 million shares that were issued as part of the option program added $82.7M to the treasury, indicating the average exercise price of the options was just around $27/share. This also means the total amount of net cash spent on buybacks was just around $110M (including the cash outflow related to the shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock).

Investment thesis

I’m too late. Dolby Laboratories was priced quite attractively before the vaccine news from Pfizer hit the wires. Now the share price is trading almost 40% higher, I’m not too keen on initiating a long position now although Dolby Laboratories still isn’t egregiously expensive thanks to its strong cash position, but I will not chase the stock at the current levels.

Writing put options that are out of the money usually is my preferred solution in this type of situation, and perhaps a P70 for March could be an option (pun intended) although the spread between bid and ask ($0.80-2.20) is pretty wide. Should I be able to write a put for an option premium exceeding $1.50, I’d probably consider it.

At $73/share, Dolby Laboratories would have an enterprise value of $6.2B resulting in an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16 (using the EBIT + depreciation expenses + share-based compensation). Additionally, the free cash flow yield at $73/share would be around 4.8%.

