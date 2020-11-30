The mREIT space was hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. The industry, which depends upon high leverage to deliver income for its investors, saw volatility in the prices of its investments. This volatility led to margin calls, forced deleveraging, and dividend cuts/eliminations. Unlike its peers, Arlington Asset Management’s (AAIC) struggles started before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those struggles and headwinds continue today. The mREIT eliminated its common share dividend last year, before facing additional adversity with the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. Despite the liquidity crunches and need to deleverage, Arlington continues to pay its dividends on preferred shares. In addition to 8% and 9% coupon yields on its preferred share dividends, Arlington is currently offering 6% coupon yields and 7% yields to maturity on two baby bond issues.

Arlington Asset Management is not without its headwinds. The company has continued to see a deterioration in its core earnings. Ultimately, this had led to a decrease in operating cash flow, which tends to determine dividend sustainability. Over the last twelve months, Arlington has generated $41 million in operating cash flow, which is almost seven times more than the company’s preferred dividend obligation.

While challenges remain with Arlington Asset Management, there appears to be a silver lining in the company’s performance. Over the past couple of quarters, its interest rate spread has increased substantially, driven by the plummeting borrowing costs associated with lower interest rates. At this pace, Arlington should stabilize in a low rate environment over the next couple of quarters.

I believe that Arlington Asset Management will continue to hold its preferred dividends in place, with the possibility of common share dividends being restored late in 2021. It is important to note that the safer securities (preferred shares and baby bonds) have held up their value, while still paying decent incomes. Between the common shares, the Series C preferred shares (AAIC.PC), and the baby bonds maturing in 2023 (AIW), the price changes over the past year have been -42%, -4%, and 2% respectively.

Despite the safer issuance, there is a hidden interest rate risk to the Series C preferred shares. According to a summary on Quantum Online, the dividend on the Series C preferred shares will reset in March 2024 to the three-month LIBOR (or equivalent substitute) plus 5.664%. To account for this, I’ve added a float rate risk column to the company’s dashboard and assumed a 0% LIBOR rate to demonstrate the lowest possible dividend yield. If this reset occurred today, the Series C preferred shares would see its dividend yield decline to 6.73%, on par with the baby bonds.

While I own the Series C preferred shares, I recommend investors consider the Series B preferred shares (AAIC.PB) or the 2025 maturing baby bonds (AIC), as they provide the best possible income combined with duration for their classification of risk. For investors looking for a return of the common dividend, they will need to wait until the company’s operating cash flow and core earnings per share stabilize.



