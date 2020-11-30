Hill International (HIL) is a global player in the engineering and construction industry. HIL came across a screen we ran where the objective was to find profitable companies with attractive valuations. As we can see from the daily chart below, shares of HIL have been stuck in a tight channel basically since June of this year and at present are trying to break out of consolidation. The attractiveness of Hill International for us at present is two-fold.

Firstly, the company is profitable and has plenty of sales, assets and cash flow. When a firm has positive earnings (p/e of 16.7), positive equity (p/b of 0.9), sales (p/s of 0.3) and positive cash flow (p/c of 8.3), it enables earnings growth (or gives a higher probability should we say), to take place. The reason being is that if there is cash left over after payments have been made (which is not being financed by debt), it enables more investment to be done.

If shares can successfully break out of the channel, the potential upside is at least the width of the channel. Consolidation periods always end up with some type of breakout or collapse. The recent gap on the daily chart should act as solid support as breakaway gaps always occur at the beginning of a sustained move.

Our job as investors is to try and ascertain if the bullish technicals are being matched by HIL's fundamentals. Let's first go to the firm's recent Q3 report to see if we can gain some insights concerning where we believe the share price may be headed over the near term.

From a cash flow standpoint, HIL's operating cash flow of $12.5 million over the past four quarters is an excellent return when compared to previous years. It is also worth noting that the majority of this cash flow was generated from organic growth. Management stated on the recent earnings call that levels of cash flow such as the recent $7.8 million in Q3 as well as the $6.4 million of operating cash flow in Q2 will not be repeated in the fourth quarter. Management still maintained though that the firm will generate positive cash flow in the fourth quarter. These trends are obviously favourable as the cash balance rose by almost $6 million over the past four quarters when we exclude the effects of the financing which was done on the numbers. The more cash Hill can keep on generating, the more likely that we will get a sustained breakout out of that channel.

Cash flow is obviously fueled by growing profits and the trends on the income statement are definitely encouraging. SG&A comes in at just under $109 billion over the past four quarters with the company guiding around $108 million for the year. The pandemic definitely brought focus in this area as management has succeeded in really taking costs out of the system. If $108 million ends up being the reported SG&A number for 2018, it will be a $7.9 million reduction over the 2019 figure. Furthermore, the much higher gross margin (38% to 39% expected for 2020) is powering EBITDA numbers forward. Original guidance of approximately $18 million has now been increased to approximately $19 million. Suffice it to say, if the bullish trends of higher margins as well as lower costs continue, profits should enjoy a nice tailwind as a result.

The current ratio came in at 2.03 in the latest quarter and the debt-to-equity ratio came in at 0.63. Although management bolstered the balance sheet with more cash, shareholders' equity of approximately $110 million is more or less the same number as what we witnessed at the end of 2019. Suffice it to say, we don’t see an issue with liquidity at present. Investors should also note that there is over $29 million of treasury stock also on the balance sheet.

Therefore, to sum up, the present trends taking place in the financials of Hill International leads us to believe that we will see shares break out of the channel. Our minimum price target would be something in the region of $2.40 to $2.50 a share. We will aim to put on something in here shortly.

