FVD strategy and performance

The First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) is a quantitative strategy ETF following systematic rules. The SEC Yield of FVD is currently 2.57%.

To be eligible as FVD holdings, stocks must be listed in the US, have more than $1 billion in market capitalization, a higher dividend yield than the S&P 500 (SPY), and a good Value Line Safety RankingTM. Investment companies and limited partnerships are excluded. The fund seeks to rebalance holdings in equal weight every month.

As described on Value Line website, the safety rank takes into account technical and fundamental factors:

The Value Line Safety Rank measures the total risk of a stock relative to the approximately 1,700 other stocks. It is derived from a stock's Price Stability rank and from the Financial Strength rating of a company, both shown in the lower right hand corner of each page in Ratings & Reports. Safety ranks are also given on a scale from 1 (Safest) to 5 (Riskiest).

The rank cutoff for FVD holdings is 2.

Since inception (8/19/2003), FVD has been very close to SPY in annualized return and risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio). It lags the equal-weight S&P 500 (RSP) in return, but beats it in risk-adjusted performance. It also lags the set of S&P 500 stocks with an above-average yield and beats it in risk-adjusted performance. The next table shows detailed data.

Total Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility FVD 378.02% 9.47% -52.00% 0.62 13.19% SPY 410.02% 9.89% -55.42% 0.6 14.57% RSP 448.21% 10.35% -59.90% 0.54 16.94% S&P 500, yield>Avg 508.78% 11.02% -61.11% 0.59 16.71%

The next chart plots the equity value of $100 invested in FVD and SPY since FVD inception.

Comparing FVD with simple strategies

In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score and Altman Z-score.

The next table compares FVD since inception with three subsets of the S&P 500: stocks with an above-average yield and an above-average ROA, stocks with an above-average yield and a good Altman Z-score, stocks with an above-average yield and a good Piotroski F-score.

Total Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility FVD 378.02% 9.47% -52.00% 0.62 13.19% yield>Avg and ROA>Avg 573.82% 11.67% -46.87% 0.69 15.12% yield>Avg and Alt.ZScore>1.81 608.90% 12.00% -52.48% 0.66 16.17% yield>Avg and Piot.FScore>5 560.06% 11.54% -47.55% 0.69 14.79%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns.Data: Portfolio123

The three subsets beat FVD in return and risk-adjusted performance. However, FVD has a lower volatility.

Scanning FVD with quality metrics

FVD has about 190 holdings. The average ROA is a bit higher than in the equal-weight S&P 500 (RSP): 5.7% vs. 4.9%. However, FVD is not better than RSP in average Piotroski F-score and Altman Z-score.

According to my calculations, FVD holds 46 stocks with a bad Piotroski score (4 or below), 11 stocks with a negative ROA and 19 stocks with an unsustainable payout ratio (above 100%). It also holds more than 80 stocks with a bad or dubious Altman Z-score. About 23% of FVD holdings combines two or more of these red flags, and 5% combines three of them.

Conclusion

FVD is a good instrument for passive dividend investing. It has outperformed a number of other dividend equity ETFs (not detailed in this article). It doesn't outperform the benchmark SPY since inception, but it has a slightly lower volatility. It is well diversified with 180+ holdings in almost all sectors. No stock weighs more than 0.6% of the portfolio as of writing this.

However, passivity and diversification have some drawbacks. FVD shareholders are encumbered with a lot of companies that don't pass basic quality filters. The return on assets is a very significant quality ratio. The Altman Z-score and the Piotroski F-score have been tested for 52 years and 20 years respectively. The payout ratio is a condition of dividend sustainability. All these metrics are key factors of my Stability dividend portfolio.

QRV Stability is a portfolio of dividend stocks designed to outperform its benchmark and dividend ETFs. Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with a toolbox and educational content to implement data-driven strategies and monitor market risks. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.