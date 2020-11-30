The addition of lower-yielding assets to the total portfolio and the refinancing of mortgages will likely pressurize the margin next year.

Earnings of 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE) increased to $0.78 per share in the third quarter from $0.72 per share in the second quarter of 2020. The earnings increase was mostly attributable to a surge in mortgage banking revenue. Earnings will likely trend downwards in the coming quarters due to a decline in asset yields. On the other hand, a small increase in the loan portfolio and lower provision expense will likely support earnings next year. Overall, I’m expecting SRCE to report earnings of $2.85 per share in 2020 and $2.73 per share in 2021. The June 2021 target price is slightly below SRCE’s November 27 closing price; therefore, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Margin Likely to Continue to Decline Through 2021

SRCE’s net interest margin (“NIM”) declined by 4bps in the third quarter to stand at 3.20%, according to details given in the third quarter’s 10-Q filing. NIM will likely continue to decline through the end of 2021 because new loans and securities will have lower yields than the average for the total earning assets portfolio. Further, the refinancing of residential mortgages will pressurize yields. However, residential mortgages and home equity lines made up just 9% of total loans at the end of the last quarter.

According to the results of an interest rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-K filing for 2019, an interest rate cut will have a larger impact on net interest income in the second year of rate cuts than the first year. This is because earning assets will continue to re-price down while deposits will have limited room to further decline. SRCE’s cost of funds was already at a low level of 0.51% in the third quarter. The following table from the 10-K filing shows that a 100 basis points rate cut can reduce net interest income by 4.06% in the first twelve months and then by 7.64% in the second year.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 3bps in the fourth quarter. Further, I’m expecting the average NIM for 2021 to be 18bps below the NIM for 2020.

Paycheck Protection Program and Specialty Finance to Constrain Loan Growth

SRCE’s loans declined by 1.3% quarter over quarter in the third quarter of 2020. Loans will likely continue to decline in the fourth quarter because of the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans (“PPP”). As mentioned in the third quarter’s presentation, SRCE had already submitted applications for $200 million worth of PPP loans by the mid of November, out of total PPP loans of $597.5 million.

Loan growth will likely face pressure next year from the remaining PPP loans that will get forgiven. Additionally, the demand for specialty finance will likely remain lackluster due to the low economic activity amid the pandemic. Specialty finance, including aircraft and construction equipment, made up 44% of total loans and leases at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. Consequently, I’m expecting loans to grow by just 1% next year, which is below the historical growth rate. The following table shows the historical and estimated loan growth along with other balance sheet items.

Only 3.5% of Loans are Currently Modified

SRCE appears to be facing only a moderate level of credit risk despite its exposure to several vulnerable industries, including aircraft that made up 14% of total loans, according to details given in the presentation. I believe the risk is low because the loans that require modifications made up just 3.5% of total loans. The following table shows details of SRCE’s exposure to vulnerable loan segments and the loans that have been modified.

SRCE has delayed the adoption of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called Current Expected Credit Losses or CECL. The eventual adoption later this year can lead to a surprise jump in provisions, which is another source of risk. Overall, however, I believe SRCE’s risk level is moderate.

Expecting Earnings to Decline Next Year

The expected NIM compression will likely drag earnings next year. Moreover, the currently elevated mortgage banking revenue will likely normalize next year as interest rates remain steady in the economy. However, loan growth will likely support earnings. Further, the provision expense will likely decline as the substantial reserve build in the first half of 2020 will cover some of the upcoming pandemic-driven loan impairments. Overall, I’m expecting SRCE to report earnings of $2.73 per share in 2021, down from estimated earnings of $2.85 per share in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Target Price for Next Year is Not High Enough

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value SRCE. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.18 in the first nine months of 2020. The following chart shows the historical P/TB multiple.

Data by YCharts

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $32.3 gives a target price of $38.1 for the mid of next year. This price target implies a 2.6% downside from the November 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

SRCE is offering a dividend yield of 2.9%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.28 per share. The company cut its dividend by $0.01 per share in the second quarter. There is little threat of another dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 41% for 2021, which is slightly higher than the past six-year average but still manageable.

The forward dividend yield and potential price downside combine to give a total expected return of just 0.3%. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on SRCE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.