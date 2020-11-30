Article Thesis

Titan Machinery (TITN) is an industrial equipment retailer that has delivered strong returns this year, especially for those that bought or added during the spring market crash. At current prices, however, shares are not trading at an extremely low valuation any longer, and when we factor in the growth track record and Titan's fundamentals, it may be better to move to the sidelines now.

Titan's Performance Was Much Better Than Expected

Titan Machinery sells new and used agricultural and construction equipment through stores located in the US and some overseas markets. Its offerings include heavy machinery used on farms or in road construction, but also smaller machinery for residential projects. Replacement parts and services such as on-site repairs round out Titan's portfolio. Overall, one could say that this isn't a very spectacular or grandiose business model that seeks to solve the world's biggest problems - and yet, somewhat boring business models can still be very profitable for investors. United Rentals (URI), for example, which is active in a related market - renting equipment to those that need it - has delivered total returns of more than 1,000% over the last ten years, handsomely beating broad markets and many exciting tech stocks. Boring thus doesn't have to be bad per se.

Titan's shares dropped a lot during the March sell-off, dropping by more than 50% from the beginning of 2020. This was, in retrospect, a huge overreaction. Titan's results during the first nine months of 2020 were very solid, as revenues and profits held up way better than expected. During the most recent quarter, for example, Titan managed to keep its revenues flat compared to the previous year's period, while revenues were down just 4% during Q2. Titan beat revenue estimates for both Q2 and Q3 by around 10%, respectively, which shows that the analyst community had been way too conservative with their estimates during this crisis. On the profitability front, Titan has also executed well, easily beating estimates. For 2020, Titan is expecting earnings per share at $1.10, using the midpoint of management's guidance.

During the middle of the spring panic, analysts had forecasted that Titan wouldn't even earn $0.30 per share, while Titan will earn close to 4 times that amount per current estimates:

Spring 2020 was a time when no-one really knew precisely what the coming months would bring, but as we see now, some expectations were very wrong. Neither did Titan's profitability fall off a cliff, nor was Titan's 50%+ share price drop justified. The market, however, has quickly corrected that mistake, and Titan does trade above the price it traded at on January 1 right now, as shares have returned close to 30% this year. Meanwhile, those that bought at the nadir of the sell-off have enjoyed share price gains of 160% since - the reward for seeing that the sell-off was way overdone and that the business model would not cease to work, despite the pandemic. After all, Titan's customers, be they farmers or construction businesses, still need equipment. The strength of the housing market in the US during this crisis has been a tailwind for Titan's business. Even without that factor, it still would have been logical to assume that Titan would continue to sell its offerings. The pandemic and its impact on the world will change some industries forever - online retail has grown its dominance, while some brick-and-mortar retailers struggle. This does not hold true for all retailers to the same extent, however - buying a book or a new shirt on Amazon (AMZN) is way easier than buying heavy machinery on Amazon. Titan's business is, like that of Home Depot (HD) or Lowe's (LOW), not easily replicated online, which insulates these companies from e-commerce competition.

Not A Great Track Record

Titan has a strong quant rating according to Seeking Alpha's algorithm, being rated on rank 16 out of all rated industrials at the time of writing. This is, however, the result of a very strong share price momentum rating, coupled with a very strong EPS revision rating. In fact, Titan is rated A on the Momentum Grade scale, thanks to its excellent share price performance over the last 3, 6, and 9 months. Those strong returns are caused by the recovery from the sell-off earlier this year, which is why I believe that momentum will likely not remain this strong going forward. Another 80% gain, like the one seen over the last nine months, would make shares look rather expensive. Looking at EPS revisions, we have seen earlier that analysts have increased their EPS estimates by several hundred percent from the nadir, but they won't do that again in the coming months.

Looking at other factors apart from momentum and EPS revisions, Titan does not look as strong. Its profitability is not bad, but not really strong, either, while its past track record also is not too convincing. Revenues are up just 20% over the last ten years, per YCharts, and from its IPO in late 2007, Titan has severely underperformed the broad market to date, with total returns of slightly below 100%, versus more than 220% for the S&P 500 (SPY). Regarding its underlying growth and execution, Titan thus does not look like a great buy and hold stock that you put in your portfolio and forget about.

Shares could still be a good buy if they were trading at a highly favorable valuation, which could result in strong near-term gains. But that isn't true, either:

Shares are currently trading at 17 times this year's profits and at 14 times next year's profits. This isn't a high valuation in absolute terms, and it also isn't expensive versus the broad market. But considering Titan's sub-par long-term track record and the valuation before this crisis, shares do not look cheap, either. A low-growth stock such as Titan will likely not have too much upside from the current level, especially since it is not paying any dividends, which means that it does not attract any income investors. Shares are trading at a small premium compared to the valuation they traded at before the current crisis, i.e. in December 2019 and January 2020, since the 2020 earnings multiple is unchanged, while the 2021 earnings multiple is now higher than it was one year ago.

Takeaway

Titan is a company with a relatively resilient business model. Its customers need to buy equipment even during a pandemic, and they won't do that on an e-commerce platform. Analysts thus had this one quite wrong during the spring panic, which has resulted in a great trading opportunity for those that had Titan on their radar. Right now, however, shares are trading above pre-crisis levels, its valuation is not too low any longer, and considering its unconvincing long-term growth track record, we think that shares are not an attractive buy right now. We give Titan a neutral rating for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.