Making The Best Of A Bad Situation

If your 401(k) plan only has active funds choose the ones with the lowest cost, lowest turnover, stays fully invested, is highly diversified, and experiences the least amount of style drift.

The solution to the problem of having only actively managed funds from which to make your selection is to choose the funds that look the most like passive asset-class funds.

Even if you have figured out that passive investing is the most prudent strategy, you may not be able to fully implement the strategy.

Seriously, costs matter. … Most investors, both institutional and individual, will find that the best way to own common stocks is through an index fund that charges minimal fees. Those following this path are sure to beat the net results (after fees and expenses) delivered by the great majority of investment professionals.

—Warren Buffett, 1996 Berkshire Hathaway annual report

This tale is part of my “Tales to Enrich Your Future” series. Like all the tales, unless otherwise specified, they are hypothetical examples designed to educate the reader on investment principles.

Greg had just accepted an offer to become the chief technology officer of a major corporation. As part of his orientation, he met with the company’s head of Human Resources. After explaining all of the company’s benefits, she gave Greg a package that included a description of their 401(k) plan. At home that night, he reviewed the plan. He was pleased to see the company offered a 100 percent match, to a maximum of 6 percent, of his contribution. However, he was disappointed that almost all the investment choices were actively managed, high expense funds.

At one time, Greg had invested in actively managed funds. His own poor experiences with actively managed funds, along with having read The Incredible Shrinking Alpha, had convinced him the prudent approach to investing was to give up the hope of beating the market and simply capture market returns. All his equity investments were now in low-cost index funds, including the investments in the 401(k) plan of his former employer. Now he was being forced to own actively managed funds. He decided to call his CPA, Laura, and seek her advice. Laura had recommended the book that led him to change his approach to investing.

Greg invited Laura to lunch to discuss the situation. After listening to Greg, Laura explained that the problem was not an unusual one. In fact, she came across this situation quite often. The conversation proceeded as follows.

Laura: I’m sure you’re familiar with the expression “choosing the lesser of two evils.” In life we’re often given choices that aren’t optimal. Faced with such a situation, the prudent strategy is to choose the one that will have the least negative consequences. That’s what you need to do.

Greg: But all of my choices are active funds. You’ve convinced me that passive investing is the prudent strategy. So how do I find the funds that will do the least damage to my returns?

Laura: To make that determination, we need to first review why passive investing is the “winner’s game” and why active investing is a “loser’s game.” A loser’s game is one that, while it’s not impossible to win, the majority of players lose. The reason active investing is a loser’s game is simple to understand. The market, or any subset such as small stocks or emerging market stocks, is made up of only two types of investors: passive and active. Passive investors earn the market rate of return on a gross basis. Since the sum of the parts must equal the whole, active investors as a group must also earn the same market rate of return on a gross basis. In other words, if the market is up 10 percent, investors in Vanguard’s Total Stock Market Fund (VTSMX) must earn 10 percent before any expenses. And there is only one gross rate of return active investors as a group can earn, and that is 10 percent. However, since active investors have higher costs than passive investors, they must have lower net returns - the only kind we get to spend.

Understanding this simple principle, that costs matter - and they matter a great deal - leads us to the solution to your investment problem: The prudent choice is to choose the active funds with the lowest total costs.

Greg: So all I have to do is choose the funds with the lowest expense ratios?

Laura: It’s not that easy. Doing so could cause you to make mistakes. When looking at costs, it’s important to understand that the operating expense ratio of a mutual fund is not its only cost. In fact, it may not even be its greatest expense. The problem is that because the other expenses aren’t visible, they’re often ignored. The greater trading activity (turnover rate) of actively managed funds typically creates greater trading costs. Thus, you should prefer funds with lower turnover. Let’s assume trading costs are 1 percent of the trade. If a fund had turnover of 150 percent, we would estimate trading expenses at 1.5 percent per year. In the case of small-cap funds - because the market for small-cap stocks is less liquid than it is for large-cap stocks - the costs of trading will be higher. The same is true of emerging market stocks relative to those of developed markets.

Greg: So I should go back and check the turnover rates of each of the funds and add an estimate of those costs to the expense ratio?

Laura: That’s correct, as far as it goes. Unfortunately, there’s yet another cost of active management: the cost of cash. An equity mutual fund that holds cash has less to invest in equities. A study by Russ Wermers, “Mutual Fund Performance: An Empirical Decomposition into Stock-Picking Talent, Style, Transactions Costs, and Expenses,” found that the average actively managed fund (because it wasn’t always fully invested, and stocks over time outperform cash or its equivalent, such as Treasury bills) had a “cost of cash” (the difference in returns between stocks and cash) of about 0.7 percent. Therefore, it’s also important to check the track record of an actively managed fund to determine if its policy is to remain fully invested. If the fund is not always fully invested, as are index funds, you need to make an adjustment to your estimate of total costs. And the more cash it holds, on average, the greater the impact on your estimate of total costs. For example, if a fund averaged 10 percent in cash or its equivalents, and we expect stocks to return 7 percent and cash to earn 0 percent, we’d need to add 0.7 percent to costs. If it averaged 5 percent, we’d need to add 0.35 percent.

By adding your estimate for trading costs and the cost of cash to the operating expense ratio, we finally arrive at an estimate for total costs. Thus, if a fund had an expense ratio of 0.7 percent, turnover of 80 percent, and an average cash position of 6 percent, you would estimate total expenses of 1.92 percent (0.7 + 0.8 + 0.42). It’s worth noting that Wermers did find that the average mutual fund’s stock picks outperformed by about 0.7 percent - they just didn’t outperform by a sufficient amount to overcome their expenses. Taking that estimate into account would reduce the net drag from expenses to about 1.2 percent.

Greg: I think I understand.

Laura: While we’ve identified all the issues related to costs, there are other issues that are important to consider. The first is known as “style drift.” As you may recall, academic research has determined that the vast majority of the risk and returns of a portfolio are a result of investment policy - the portfolio’s asset allocation. When I helped you set up your plan and write your investment policy statement, we went through the process of determining what percentage of your assets were to be allocated to the specific asset classes you decided were important to include in the portfolio.

Greg: I remember. In fact, I brought it with me so you could help me figure out what my choices should be in the context of my overall plan.

Laura: That’s great. I hope you also remember that since the vast majority of your portfolio’s risk and return are determined by the asset allocation decision, you want to ensure that you - and only you - control that decision. You don’t want others to determine the riskiness of your portfolio. Unfortunately, one of the problems of investing in actively managed funds is that their charters give them great freedom to style drift - a large-cap fund could decide to buy small-cap stocks. Thus, you want to minimize that risk. While the use of passive funds eliminates the risk, there’s no way to do so if you’re forced to use actively managed funds. However, I have two suggestions. The first is to check the fund’s prospectus to see if the manager does have the freedom to drift. Also, check the fund’s current holdings as well as its track record to see if the fund has limited its investments to its asset class.

The second suggestion is to limit your choice to a fund that is run by a committee of fund managers, avoiding funds run by “star managers.” The reason is that it’s more likely a single manager would change the investment style of a fund than would an entire team. In addition, if the star manager leaves, it’s possible the fund may change its style. This is less likely to occur with a team of managers.

Greg: Are we done yet?

Laura: I’m afraid not. There’s another critical issue you need to address if you’re going to minimize the risks of investing in actively managed funds. The issue is how well a fund is diversified. The more diversified the fund across all the stocks in an asset class, the lower the potential departure of returns from the return of the asset class itself. While limiting the number of holdings does provide the opportunity for market outperformance, it also provides the “opportunity” for severe underperformance. Thus, the prudent choice, all else being equal, is to select the active fund with the greatest diversification within the asset class. It’s important to note that the issue of diversification increases in importance as we move from large-cap stocks to small-cap stocks. A far greater number of small-cap stocks are needed to minimize this risk, called “tracking error,” than are needed for large-cap stocks.

Greg: Where do I find all this information?

Laura: Much of it can be found in the prospectus of each fund. In addition, Morningstar has a website that provides detailed information on most mutual funds. And Morningstar also provides some qualitative information along with quantitative information such as expense ratios and turnover. But we’re still not done. There’s another important issue you need to figure out. Greg, what is your target asset allocation for stocks and fixed income?

Greg: My investment policy statement calls for an allocation of 60 percent stocks and 40 percent fixed income.

Laura: And you currently have both a taxable account and the 401(k) account from your former employer?

Greg: That’s correct.

Laura: You don’t want to roll over that old account into your new employer’s 401(k) plan. Instead, you want to take control, and the way to do that is to roll over that account into a self-directed IRA. In that way, you can control the holdings and invest them in lower cost, passive investment vehicles. Since you hold both a taxable and a tax-advantaged account, you have an asset location decision to make.

Greg: What’s the asset location decision?

Laura: Which is the best location, taxable or tax advantaged, in which to hold your stocks and fixed-income assets? Academic research has determined the most tax-efficient strategy is to hold equities in taxable accounts and fixed-income assets in tax-advantaged accounts. Therefore, you should allocate as much as possible of your tax-advantaged accounts to fixed-income assets, and place as much as possible of your equities in taxable accounts. Regarding the problem of which funds to choose, this knowledge provides several advantages. The first is that actively managed fixed-income funds generally have significantly lower expenses than actively managed equity funds. By using your tax-advantaged account for your fixed-income allocation, you’re able to maximize your holdings of low-cost, passively managed equity funds in your taxable account. The second advantage is that the dispersion of returns of fixed-income funds is far lower than it is for equity funds, reducing the risk of dramatic underperformance by an actively managed fund. The third advantage is that if you’re able to choose a fixed-income fund that invests only in U.S. Treasury securities, you don’t have to worry about the issue of diversification, nor do you have to worry about security selection, as there is no credit risk involved. The only issue you have to be concerned about is the risk of the manager making a bet on the direction of interest rates. And if you have the choice of a fund whose prospectus limits the manager to short-term holdings, even this risk is minimized.

Greg: Thanks so much for the detailed explanations. Looks like I have a lot of work ahead of me.

Laura: Glad to be of help. When you’ve finished the homework assignment, let’s get together and go over the information you’ve gathered, and I’ll help you make the final decisions.

The Moral of the Tale

Life isn’t always fair. Even if you have figured out that passive investing is the most prudent strategy, you may not be able to fully implement the strategy. The solution to the problem of having only actively managed funds from which to make your selection is to choose the funds that look the most like passive asset-class funds - they should be the lowest cost, have the lowest turnover, stay fully invested, be highly diversified within their asset class and experience the least amount of style drift. In addition, you should choose fixed-income funds to the greatest extent possible within the context of your investment policy statement. Within the category of fixed-income funds, the preference should be to select funds that invest in securities that carry the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

Investors should also prefer large-cap funds to small-cap funds (especially for investors who have the ability to hold small-cap funds in their taxable accounts). In addition to the greater need for diversification when investing in small-cap stocks, they entail much greater trading costs. Thus, passive investing becomes even more important with small-cap stocks than for large-cap stocks.

Another recommendation involves the issue of diversification across asset classes. One of the most important principles of prudent investing is building a portfolio that is globally diversified across asset classes. However, the decision should be made in the context of the costs of implementing such a strategy. Because costs do matter, it may be prudent to limit diversification in favor of minimizing costs. The following example will help clarify.

It is not uncommon for retirement plans to offer a laundry list of actively managed funds along with a single passively managed fund, typically one that replicates the S&P 500 Index. If the actively managed small-cap, value and international funds have relatively low total costs (like those offered by Vanguard), it would be prudent to diversify using those funds. On the other hand, if the choices were actively managed funds with high total expenses and an S&P 500 Index fund, the prudent choice might be to limit the equity choices and forgo the benefits of diversification, as they are likely to be outweighed by the greater expense. Depending on how much the investor values the benefits of diversification, a maximum total expense ratio (perhaps 1.0 or 1.5 percent) for any fund to be considered for inclusion in the portfolio should be established.

Finally, if your retirement plan does not have low-cost, passively managed investment choices, you should run straight to the HR Department and explain why they should be offered. If they need any help in making that decision, urge them to obtain a copy of W. Scott Simon’s book, The Prudent Investor Act: A Guide to Understanding. At the very least, it would make them aware of their responsibilities as trustees to provide prudent (as defined by the act) investment choices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Important Disclosure: The opinions expressed by featured authors are their own and may not accurately reflect those of the Buckingham Strategic Wealth®. This article is for general information only and is not intended to serve as specific financial, accounting or tax advice. While reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the information contained herein is factually correct, there are no representations or guarantees as its accuracy or completeness. No strategy assures success or protects against loss. The story about Greg and Laura is hypothetical and should not be interpreted as representative of any individual’s actual experience.