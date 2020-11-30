Our Top 5 Canadian DGI Stocks To Hold Forever

We are heavy Utilities, Energy, Financials and Basic Materials, although our Tech game is getting stronger.

Got to love Dividend Growth Investing. Once you buy the stocks, there really isn't much you need to do if they are great companies. Set them to Drip and forget it. The stocks keep doing their thing, and as the dividend growth name implies, they raise those payouts every year, It's a beautiful thing.

Unlike the States, Canada is kind of limited on stocks. We are heavy Utilities, Energy, Financials and Basic Materials, although our Tech game is getting stronger. We do have some great dividend growth stocks though! These are our top 5 Canadian DGI stocks.

Telus is one of Canada's leading telecommunications companies. While Covid has been devastating to so many businesses, Telus continues to increase its earnings and branch to new opportunities. Telus Health in particular is one I'm excited about and can easily continue to grow.

Telus isn't officially a wide-moat stock, but it has the best customer service ratings in the business. Once you sign up with it, there's a good chance you're sticking with it.

The company has raised its dividend the past 16 years and recently raised the dividend at the start of the month by 6.84%, so will be 17 years now.

The 10-year dividend growth rate is 9%, but the 5-year is 8.2%. A solid dividend growth rate followed with 5% starting yield and some capital appreciation to boot. The company is targeting a 7-10% dividend growth rate until 2022 for now.

Canada's second largest bank and one of two wide-moat banks (other being Royal (NYSE:RY)), TD has been a great investment for us, and I love its US exposure as well. This is a big reason it makes the list vs. the other Canadian banks. While the US exposure has hurt the bank recently, news of Biden and vaccine hopes have propelled the stock last month.

You really can't go wrong with Canadian banks as an investment; they have done very well over the long term, but dividend growth may be stunted until the economy get more secure. Canada's banking regulator recently cautioned against lifting restrictions on banks' dividend payments and share buybacks in case Covid spikes again.

Luckily, TD is one of the first banks to announce its raise and boosted theirs 6.8% in February this year before Covid blew up and regulators restricted things. So it will be the only bank that could raise theirs in 2020.

TD has raised its dividend the past nine years and sports a five-year dividend growth rate of 9.5%, but its three-year sits at 10.2%, so it has been very shareholder friendly. After its recent run up, it still offers a great 4.48% starting yield.

We all know Enbridge dominates the oil and natural gas pipeline space, but it will be a major renewable energy player as well. Enbridge has committed $7.8 billion to this space, and once these projects are completed, they will generate enough energy to power 946,665 homes!

ENB is currently one of our largest holdings. I love this stock, and in a market full of overpriced stocks, this one is cheap. Why is that? Well, we currently aren't driving/ flying, etc. as much, and the world is transitioning to renewable energy. Investment dollars have jumped ship. But I think this is overdone, and we will still be using traditional energy for a long time. The Line 3 replacement is now only one step away from construction, and as I stated earlier, it will be moving towards more renewable energy projects.

Enbridge is a wide-moat stock. It is so wide that I can't ever leave it. The company supplies the natural gas to heat our water and run that furnace. I can't call anyone else; it is the only player. Got to love owning stocks that you have to pay monthly.

The company has treated me very well from a DGI point of view, but the stock price hasn't. Last month the price was the cheapest it's been in five years. (I bought more).

Enbridge has raised its dividend for the last 24 years, and most likely it will in December yet again. The 10-year dividend growth is a mouth-watering 14.8%, but the three-year has dropped to 11.7%. Still great, but I expect that dividend growth rate to slow for a couple years, as the company pays back some debt. In the meantime, if you bought today, you would get a staggering 7.84% starting yield.

#2 - Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP

Our best-performing stock of the portfolio! To say this stock has treated us well would be an understatement. We are up 290%, and that doesn't even include the BEPC.UN (NYSE:BEPC) spin off that I sold at around 81 to lower our exposure to it. Clearly, a big mistake, but Brookfield Renewable still makes up 6.4% of our entire portfolio.

Note BEPC is the same company, but was made to give investors greater flexibility tax wise basically.

As I mentioned earlier, the world wants more renewable energy, and investment dollars keep heading this way. Who can argue clean energy? This is a space that everyone should have in their portfolio for the long term.

Do I think it is overvalued ATM? For sure, but BEP operates one of the world's largest, publicly-traded renewable power platforms, and people are willing to pay for that exposure.

The company is a global leader in hydroelectric power, which comprises approximately 64% of its portfolio. It is also an experienced global owner and operator of and investor in wind, solar, distributed generation, and storage facilities. (Source - Brookfield Renewable Website)

From a dividend growth perspective, it has consistently raised its dividend for 10 years and has a 10-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company plans on raising its dividend by 5-9%. One of the lower growth rates of the bunch, but what it lacks in dividend growth it has made up in capital appreciation. The stock will forgo a 3-for-2 stock split on Dec 11th as well.

#1 - Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI

My #1 stock got to be Canadian National Railway. I absolutely love this company. Wide moat, capital appreciation and great dividend increases. Don't let that low starting yield scare you off.

CN is a world-class transportation leader and the only transcontinental railway in North America. Our 19,600-mile network spans Canada and Mid-America, connecting three coasts: the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico. We offer fully integrated rail and other transportation services, including intermodal, trucking, freight forwarding, warehousing and distribution. (Source - CN website)

Look at those tracks, the company has such a massive range, and connecting to three coasts gives it so much shipping options. Railways are so critical to our economy. They ship a wide range of products and are the most cost-effective way to ship something (besides pipelines). They are not congested by traffic and can pull a tonne of trailers.

In my opinion, CNR is one of the safest investments you can make as well. The tracks are already in place, so it's unlikely a competitor would or could place lines along them. The capital required to do that would be huge. I have heard electric self-driving trucks will take a dent out of railways' earnings in the future, but I don't see that happening as the roads would get congested and they just can't pull as big of a load.

CNR has raised its dividend every year since its IPO 25 years ago, November 17th, 1995. So it currently has a 24-year dividend growth streak. The 10-year dividend growth sits at 15.6%, and the five-year is even higher at 16.5%. This is a stock you can buy and barely look at; it treats shareholders very well.

This is another stock that seems overvalued at the moment, but I will gladly buy more on a dip.

Conclusion

Well, that concludes our top 5 Canadian DGI stocks. These are all stocks I feel you can set it and forget it. With the green energy movement, Enbridge is the highest risk of the five, but I feel the risk reward ratio is too hard to pass up currently. All five of these stocks are in our portfolio.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) and Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) deserve a mention for sure, as they sport the top 2 longest Canadian dividend growth streaks at 48 years (Canadian Utilities) and 46 years (Fortis).

Honorable Mentions

I asked the community on Twitter what its top 5 Canadian DGI stocks were. Here are some other companies mentioned that I didn't include in my top 5 or mention above.

Canadian Tire (OTC:CDNTF), Bell Canada, Toromont Industries (OTCPK:TMTNF), CCL Industries (OTC:CCDBF), Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF), Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF), Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), Royal Bank (RY), Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN), Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), TC Energy (NYSE:TRP), BMO (NYSE:BMO), Capital Power Corp. (OTCPK:CPXWF), goeasy (OTCPK:EHMEF), Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF), Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR).

Clearly a huge range of companies. Personal finance is just that, personal. We all have our favourites. Which are your top 5 Canadian DGI stocks?

