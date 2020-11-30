The company's finances are strong; however, an unfavorable FDA decision will set the stage for dilutive financings.

An FDA approval on Acadia's big date will include a cleaner NUPLAZID label and will pave the way for an interesting and likely successful launch.

Acadia (ACAD) is a long-time favorite of mine. The company's upcoming PDUFA date could expand its NUPLAZID FDA-approved indications beyond hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis (PDP). Such expansion would include dementia-related psychosis (DRP), which is critically important for Acadia and its shareholders. This article gives my take on why I'm optimistic about the company's developing investment value.

Concentration, a quality much sought by scholars, can hamstring a pharmaceutical pipeline

I began covering Acadia in Seeking Alpha articles back in 2017. I have generally been a supporter of the stock. Its one-dimensional pipeline with its singular reliance on a single molecule has long concerned me. The following graphic from one of my early articles illustrates the problem quite clearly:

Such a focused pipeline can be troublesome for a pharma, no matter its size. Even fabulous investment vehicles, such as AbbVie (ABBV) with its heavy reliance on Humira, can falter with excessive concentration. Humira's challenge has been patent expirations.

At this point in its life, Acadia's pimavanserin has fully adequate patent protection (p. 9). It did face a different problem, a scary safety challenge back in the spring of 2018. The company was able to substantially resolve this issue later that same year. As shown below, Acadia's current pipeline is less concentrated now than before. Whether it is less risky will depend a great deal on its big date, as discussed below.

In recent years Acadia has suffered two big pimavanserin losses while it works to broaden its pipeline

The company's pimavanserin-besotted pipeline from 2017 has matured during the intervening years. Its current website pipeline is below:

In the intervening period, pimavanserin took some nasty blows. In 07/2019, its phase 3 in adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia failed to meet its primary endpoint. This knocked (slide 18) some 700,000 patients off its potentially addressable market. Then, more disquieting news occurred the following summer; in 07/2020, Acadia announced failure to meet its primary endpoint in treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).

There are potentially (slide 17) 2.5 million patients seeking treatment for MDD which are no longer in play. The slide below from an 01/20 company presentation (slide 7) shows exactly how derated pimavanserin's potential has become, with its loss of MDD as a possible indication:

Acadia's PDP-related indication is the smallest of its addressable market opportunities with a mere 125,000 patients. After the company's fat MDD indication was knocked off the table, its potential was much diminished. At 1.2 million, its DRP market looks to be a nice consolation prize - not as numerically rich as MDD, but certainly a nice multiple in size compared to PDP.

As I write on 11/27/2020, pimavanserin sales in treatment of PDP are supporting the stock price nicely despite the schizophrenia and MDD disappointments, as shown by the chart below:

Data by YCharts

Its current pipeline slide, as shown by the slide at the outset of this section, illustrates Acadia's halting progress in broadening its pimavanserin concentration. The company has managed to pick up one late-stage and two early-stage clinical programs. These fall short in terms of potential near-to-midterm sales of replacing its two fallen NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) indications. Nonetheless, they show progress.

Approval for NUPLAZID in treatment of DRP could result in a label clear of black box warnings

NUPLAZID's current FDA label for its approval in treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with PDP includes the following black box warning:

If the FDA grants Acadia's pending sNDA for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with DRP, this label will obviously require some revision.

The company broached the issue of whether the FDA would consider approving a drug to treat DRP given the wide-ranging DRP class label exclusion in antipsychotics, as for example labels for SEROQUEL, RISPERDAL, and ABILIFY. The FDA specifically affirmed its willingness to approve such a drug, noting:

... [it] wouldn't [have] agree[d] to [Acadia's] Phase III plan if ...[it] weren't in that – if ...[it] weren’t of that mind.

During CEO Davis' recent appearance at the 2020 Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference, he followed this observation by outlining NUPLAZID'S bona fides:

... anytime you file an sNDA, you need to collect all the safety data that you have generated since your prior NDA approval. We have done that, including most recent cut from that safety study. And like I said before, every cut of data we have had continues to support, if not look even better than the original basis for approval on PDP. So we have submitted the data and that all looks very consistent with what we know about the drug.

It is unclear at this point exactly how this label issue will play out. The company could remove the black box warning altogether. That would be the most radical. Alternatively, it could emphasize that its approval focuses on hallucinations and delusions associated with DRP, not just with PDP.

NUPLAZID's expanded market potential will raise interesting payer issues

Assuming the FDA grants Acadia its supplemental label, it will open the addressable market by a factor of ten. During the Stifel conference, the CEO provided helpful insights on the company's launch preparations. One point that was of particular interest was his discussion of how this launch was not breaking new ground.

Everything from promotional materials to payer negotiations will build from Acadia's highly successful work in marketing NUPLAZID for treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with PDP. He rightly notes that nothing can be finalized until the FDA rules on a label.

In connection with payer interactions:

... based upon everything we’ve discussed with payers at this point in time, they get it. They understand that there is no drug approved. Use – off-label use of these dopaminergic antipsychotics is very problematic in this population. They actually impair cognition, been well established. They impair motor function. They have other safety and tolerability issues. So they get the need.

Davis expands his pricing discussion when he addressed payer reaction to NUPLAZID'S appropriate price point for an indication that would swell its addressable market so significantly. He cautioned against assuming modification of NUPLAZID's price.

He recounts how payers were reluctant to accept NUPLAZID in its PDP-approved indication, so there was pushback. However, patient need was sufficient to generate a countering force from treating physicians. He expects the same dynamic to play out in DRP.

Acadia's investment thesis will suffer significantly should the FDA reject its sNDA

As part of its recent Q3, 2020 investor presentation, Acadia published the following financial highlights slide:

When you consider the total revenue entry above in connection with its slide below showing the progression of NUPLAZID net sales during its >4 years' life, a picture emerges of a bridge too far. As comforting as its rising revenue may be, they are not nearly sufficient to meet its expenses.

Over its lifetime, Acadia has an accumulated deficit approaching $2 billion (p. 17). It has funded this deficit primarily with share financings (p. 22) and sales of NUPLAZID. The graph below illustrates the resultant dilution.

Data by YCharts

It is likely that such dilution will continue unabated unless and until Acadia can substantially supplement its product revenues, most likely from expanded NUPLAZID indications.

Conclusion

NUPLAZID, in its current approved indication, is a solid, growing revenue generator. Nonetheless, it falls short by a good margin of meeting Acadia's ample expenses.

There can be no assurance that FDA approval of Acadia's pending sNDA will break through and spur a transformation of its healthy net loss to healthy net gains. Nonetheless, such is my optimistic investment outlook for Acadia.

Acadia's upcoming PDUFA, its big date as I characterize it in this article, presents an exciting opportunity for it to build on its successes in marketing NUPLAZID in treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with PDP to the larger patient population associated with DRP.

